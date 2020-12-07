 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Frightening Beast of Britain built of "solid muscle" with 'farm animal stench' spotted near London. No word yet on whether it was leaving Sasquatch like deuces or just naturally smells that way (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Relax, it's just Camilla.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My God, they're everywhere. When will someone do something about the sasquatch menace?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's not Wayne Rooney.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did it look like a sheep wearing a wee kiltie?    Such beasts are produced by Newcastle-upon-Tyne amateur attempts to adopt Scottish customs.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But, if it is alien, the real question is:  Are they trying to win Wimbledon?

/probably obscure
 
