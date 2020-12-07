 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(StudyFinds)   Survey finds nearly two-thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck during the COVID pandemic. Millions say they are barely making ends meet but have enough saved for pitchforks and torches   (studyfinds.org) divider line
33
    More: Scary, United States, Investment, Unemployment, Finance, Members of Generation X, quarter of the poll, The Normal, unemployment rate  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 9:50 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't they always?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may be a communistic Farker for this, but I will hand out free, rusty pitchforks when the day comes.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was living paycheck to paycheck.  Now I gotta dip in to my 409.  If that holds, I'll leave the 401k alone unless I need extra fiber.
 
lectos
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But hey, our elected officials are taking care of us by giving money to themselves again....
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Obvious tag last seen panhandling on the corner by Walmart with a cardboard sign.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I suddenly appreciate my tiny fixed retirement income checks a whole lot more.  I'm above the poverty line, I live really simply, and I got over the Sam Vimes economic threshold of wealth.  I'm no richer this year, suddenly I'm making monthly donations of cash to the local food bank.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
my friend just took a traveling nursing job for 9,000 week.  bad news?  it's in fargo, north dakota

3 month contract guaranteed
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.


Malarkey.
Having signs saying you're hiring.
And actually hiring are not the same thing.
Only little children who haven't lived don't understand this fact.
I've only ever been hired when a place was actually hiring.
And, never just because I applied.
Hell, I've even offered to work for free and not hired.
EABOSCD
 
Krusty's Wench [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.


Where is the company at?  I've been looking for work for months now.  Got the "oh, your hired but we can't start you for awhile" so many times, I've stopped counting, and have about given up.

Paycheck to paycheck.  Pffft.  I'd give anything for a paycheck right now.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am ... two weeks ahead of my financial obligations. Approximately 600 dollars. That's it. If something happens that would cost me 700, I'd have to make some hard choices.

And I recognize how much better off my situation is than most.

I'm holding off on buying winter boots because while I'd like to get something decent, I haven't quite walked a hole through my old shoes. Close. Not quite.

My birthday came with neither gifts nor cake. Thanksgiving had no turkey. Christmas will skip my block too. But I have a roof over my head and I'm two weeks up on my obligations.

I'm tracking to be three weeks up in January. If nothing goes wrong.

That's a big if.

... funny thing, Covid had nothing to do with any of it. It's just how America is for most of us. Land of opportunity... for someone else.

/People wonder why the suicide rate is so high.
//Where's the hope?
///...where is the hope?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Krusty's Wench: great_tigers: Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.

Where is the company at?  I've been looking for work for months now.  Got the "oh, your hired but we can't start you for awhile" so many times, I've stopped counting, and have about given up.

Paycheck to paycheck.  Pffft.  I'd give anything for a paycheck right now.


This
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.


Entry level, only seven years experience needed!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: I am ... two weeks ahead of my financial obligations. Approximately 600 dollars. That's it. If something happens that would cost me 700, I'd have to make some hard choices.

And I recognize how much better off my situation is than most.

I'm holding off on buying winter boots because while I'd like to get something decent, I haven't quite walked a hole through my old shoes. Close. Not quite.

My birthday came with neither gifts nor cake. Thanksgiving had no turkey. Christmas will skip my block too. But I have a roof over my head and I'm two weeks up on my obligations.

I'm tracking to be three weeks up in January. If nothing goes wrong.

That's a big if.

... funny thing, Covid had nothing to do with any of it. It's just how America is for most of us. Land of opportunity... for someone else.

/People wonder why the suicide rate is so high.
//Where's the hope?
///...where is the hope?


I haven't washed clothes since January. It's off set the cost of mask, and hand sanitizer and bleach.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I for one can't wait until President Biden, Fauci and the Demorats controlling the House and Senate finally pay for the utter destruction they have brought to the great USA!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: great_tigers: Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.

Entry level, only seven years experience needed!


This.

Or zero Criminal record.
Or very good credit.
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I live in a very diverse city and while I am NOT worried about the probable arse's-with-guns-lovin-impeached-presi​dent-trump hitting the streets on inauguration day, I AM worried about the large number/percentage of people who will find themselves homeless and hungry, likely for the first time in their lives.

I cannot begin to understand or imagine what it would be like to find one's family hungry with no relief in site.  The desperation, the severe depression.  Its heartbreaking.

My husband and I have had the discussion about friends, acquaintances, who we would allow to stay with us, when they find they are not able to survive on their own.  I suggest you all have that talk now in your own families, so you can make plans that make sense for your given situations, without the immediacy of the emotions around this crisis.
 
Krusty's Wench [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Karma Chameleon: great_tigers: Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.

Entry level, only seven years experience needed!

This.

Or zero Criminal record.
Or very good credit.


Or - and this was my favorite - be willing to undergo a complete physical - for a #$%$# receptionist job!?!
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: my friend just took a traveling nursing job for 9,000 week.  bad news?  it's in fargo, north dakota

3 month contract guaranteed


Overwintering in Fargo isn't most people's idea of paradise... Maybe your friend can drive down to the Twin Cities on their days off? It's positively cosmopolitan compared to Fargo. And there's great ice fishing over on Red Lake, Leech Lake and many others relatively nearby in Minnesota.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.


Absolutely no masks. Must commit to at least 4 hours/day of listening to the owner talk about how Pelosi is the devil. Minimum wage and fluctuating hours.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Krusty's Wench: waxbeans: Karma Chameleon: great_tigers: Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.

Entry level, only seven years experience needed!

This.

Or zero Criminal record.
Or very good credit.

Or - and this was my favorite - be willing to undergo a complete physical - for a #$%$# receptionist job!?!


Oh, Yeah.

Forgot this one:

Pass a test that must be looking for serial killers from the look of the questions.
One part of it asked to order this list from worse to less worse.

All going fine. I guess. But, then out of one of them was

Which is worse me being hurt or a child being tortured.

That still bugs me to this day.
I wish I had the money sue them.
That who thing really bugged me.


And this job was just calling people up and asking questions.


WTF do you need to emotionally traumatized me to find out if I should work this job?

It's not like I was applying to be a cop or a social worker.
WTF?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why won't Biden do something about this?
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These are lies. The stock market is at an all time high and I have been told that represents the overall wellbeing of the US economy.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i thought people were making way more under trump? the dow is doing great, the economy is soaring!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Amazon pitchforks appear to start at about $30.

Some enlightened cities have tools libraries, where you can check out tools as you would books in a traditional library.  There are a few tools you can't check out though.  Here's one of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh. As a Gen X, I left school during a recession, with the tories in charge ruining the country, and AIDS was very much in the news. On top of that, there was the threat of imminent nuclear holocaust.

Recession, tories, and disease by themselves are a cakewalk. They are the air that I breathe.

I haven't done so well on a financial, social, or relationship basis for over a decade.

When I left school it was sink or swim, I still remember how to swim.

This is not a time to hope some other person or company will solve your problems, it is a time to solve them for yourself or they will not get solved. Stop expecting a job when there will be no jobs, it really is counterproductive.

It is like being a surfer between waves. Now is the time to paddle, even though when you do you still move away from the shore, because when the next wave comes you will only be able to catch it if you paddle now before it comes.

Nobody will do that for you, they are too busy staying afloat themselves.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.


Go to your company's career section of your website and provide a few links here.  Maybe someone from fark is qualify to fill one of those position that your company needs.  You might even get a referral fee for posting the links here, if it leads to someone getting hired due to you.
 
caljar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The problem with this is people like Nicolas Cage, or NBA stars will live paycheck to paycheck, too, because they spend as much as they have got.   Some people will spend all their money no matter what.
 
strife
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SocratesNutz: These are lies. The stock market is at an all time high and I have been told that represents the overall wellbeing of the US economy.


And to think that market investors and traders are clamoring for another stimulus injection more than the people who actually need that money.  If that's not arrogance, greed, and pompousness, then I don't know what is.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guys. Guys.

Moar tax cuts.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.


Down at the business factory.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 minute ago  

great_tigers: Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.


Us too!  $12.50 per hour and all you need is a 4 year business degree with 7 accounting classes.
 
oukewldave
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: great_tigers: Man, if only there were companies hiring. We're begging people to work for our company.

Malarkey.
Having signs saying you're hiring.
And actually hiring are not the same thing.
Only little children who haven't lived don't understand this fact.
I've only ever been hired when a place was actually hiring.
And, never just because I applied.
Hell, I've even offered to work for free and not hired.
EABOSCD



There's a huge manufacturing labor shortage across the country.  My company, our suppliers, our customers all saying the same thing.  Whether they pay enough is a different conversation.  People don't want to work when they can get unemployment and not have to work.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.