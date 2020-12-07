 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Epidemiologist suffers culture shock travelling between the USA and Australia   (theguardian.com) divider line
2398 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)



33 Comments
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean, the sh*t that some of us have been asking for since the beginning of this mess, instead of coddling adult babies?

Yeah. No sh*t.

Then again, Australia had the NZ example right close, so it was an easy cultural choice.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Population: 25,000,000. Island Nation: Check. Robust public health care system: Check. STRICT immigration laws: Check. Above Average Intelligence: Check...

Yeah, I'm not sure that's a good comparison.

Welcome to Thunder Dome.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's only because of their low population density.  North Dakota couldn't help to control such a contagious virus they way they're all stacked on top of each other in the concrete jungles of Fargo and Bismarck.  The same with Singapore and all their wide open spaces.

The point is, when some other country does good, it's because of environmental factors outside of our control.  American Exceptionalism means that you're the best, even when you're not.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pussy couldn't handle all that sweet sweet freedom.

*cough*
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to say we're third world now, but third world countries are generally doing better than us with management of the virus.

This is the new Gilded Age, everything is a front for the cheap rot underpinning it all.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Population: 25,000,000. Island Nation: Check. Robust public health care system: Check. STRICT immigration laws: Check. Above Average Intelligence: Check...

Yeah, I'm not sure that's a good comparison.

Welcome to Thunder Dome.


Canada has half our death rate per capita.

South Korea has less than 10 percent our death rate per capita.

Now make new excuses.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fair.orgView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: NewportBarGuy: Population: 25,000,000. Island Nation: Check. Robust public health care system: Check. STRICT immigration laws: Check. Above Average Intelligence: Check...

Yeah, I'm not sure that's a good comparison.

Welcome to Thunder Dome.

Canada has half our death rate per capita.

South Korea has less than 10 percent our death rate per capita.

Now make new excuses.


Same excuse... We're f*cking morons. Stop comparing us to non-moron countries. You'll sleep better at night.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Pussy couldn't handle all that sweet sweet freedom.

*cough*


There are thousands of discussions that need to take place, but it seems like another important one is that the idea of rights have become perverted.  Rights were never supposed to be a concept that allowed for the harm of others because the idea was that everyone has them.  (Yeah you can the usual discussions about women and POC not considered equals, but that is something we consider wrong now).

The idea that your rights allow you to do things that harm other people shows that most of the people in the USA don't have any understanding of what rights are in the first place.  Rights imply there are limits for everyone.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now applies to pandemics. Don't doubt it. More pandemics will come and the Freedum League will learn nothing.

https://www.theonion.com/no-way-to-pr​e​vent-this-says-only-nation-where-this-​r-1841942413
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: Subtonic: Pussy couldn't handle all that sweet sweet freedom.

*cough*

There are thousands of discussions that need to take place, but it seems like another important one is that the idea of rights have become perverted.  Rights were never supposed to be a concept that allowed for the harm of others because the idea was that everyone has them.  (Yeah you can the usual discussions about women and POC not considered equals, but that is something we consider wrong now).

The idea that your rights allow you to do things that harm other people shows that most of the people in the USA don't have any understanding of what rights are in the first place.  Rights imply there are limits for everyone.


It's right there in the CONSTITUTION that says I can spit in a stranger's face.  What... it's in there. Near the back I think...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the longer I live the more examples I see of how Australia government looks after their citizens while we in the USA are treated like unwanted cattle. when eBay tried to make all customers use their PayPal banking system exclusively the AU guv'mint to them in so many words to stick it up their arse. the AU makes certain their people get houses and jobs before immigrants. you can't just wander into AU and take opportunities away from their citizens. meanwhile in the USA we have millions demanding big rights for illegal immigrants that primarily exist to do the will of the wealthy - cleaning their homes, doing their laundry, cutting their lawns while getting stuck have to use their buy here pay here and checking cashing stores. 'murican immigrants are treated near like slave labor while millions cheer. it's a little sick and twisted.


time for USA politicians to be replaced. they've well proven during the pandemic they don't care if you live or die. put them on the unemployment line.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [fair.org image 725x744]
[Fark user image 425x188]


Those numbers are inflated. The illuminati are changing the test results in an ad hominem mea culpa way.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to disappoint contributors to this thread, but I'm compelled to repeat:

Covidiots neither recognize nor respond to sarcasm.

Covidiots are incapable of processing analogies.

Covidiots have never heard of fark.com.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: thealgorerhythm: NewportBarGuy: Population: 25,000,000. Island Nation: Check. Robust public health care system: Check. STRICT immigration laws: Check. Above Average Intelligence: Check...

Yeah, I'm not sure that's a good comparison.

Welcome to Thunder Dome.

Canada has half our death rate per capita.

South Korea has less than 10 percent our death rate per capita.

Now make new excuses.

Same excuse... We're f*cking morons. Stop comparing us to non-moron countries. You'll sleep better at night.


I'm sorry for my snark. It was unwarranted. I shouldn't have stopped drinking at work.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goofus and Gallant.
 
TheAlgebraist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no wonder that country is trying so hard to stop the pandemic.  They're still trying to make up for kicking Hitler out of art school!
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: It's right there in the CONSTITUTION that says I can spit in a stranger's face. What... it's in there. Near the back I think...


No, idiot.  It's the right to not have your life taken from you.  It's older than the constitution.  It's just so happens breathing on someone has the chance to take someone's life right now.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a natural history a few years back looking over the displays on evolution when this couple walks up. The wife was in one of those long denim skirts the fundies wear.

Husband: I can't believe so many smart people believe in this stuff.

Wife: You know, I don't think they actually do.

And they just smiled each other like end of argument.

That's the modern conservative movement. They've twisted Greek philosophy and reason (which is the true foundation of Western civilization) into some horrible Frankenstein monster used to rationalize what they want to be true as the only "logical" conclusion of what must be true.

You would think the pandemic would be a wake up call for some of these people, but they just seem to be doubling down on the stupidity.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: Sorry to disappoint contributors to this thread, but I'm compelled to repeat:

Covidiots neither recognize nor respond to sarcasm.

Covidiots are incapable of processing analogies.

Covidiots have never heard of fark.com.


And Covidiots are also selfish to the point that the "right" not to wear a mask or distance is more important that the rights of others to live.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: Subtonic: It's right there in the CONSTITUTION that says I can spit in a stranger's face. What... it's in there. Near the back I think...

No, idiot.  It's the right to not have your life taken from you.  It's older than the constitution.  It's just so happens breathing on someone has the chance to take someone's life right now.


No one is buying your socialism, comrade. Breathe the freedom!
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: d23: Subtonic: It's right there in the CONSTITUTION that says I can spit in a stranger's face. What... it's in there. Near the back I think...

No, idiot.  It's the right to not have your life taken from you.  It's older than the constitution.  It's just so happens breathing on someone has the chance to take someone's life right now.

No one is buying your socialism, comrade. Breathe the freedom!


I can't tell the trolls from the sincere anymore.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: Subtonic: d23: Subtonic: It's right there in the CONSTITUTION that says I can spit in a stranger's face. What... it's in there. Near the back I think...

No, idiot.  It's the right to not have your life taken from you.  It's older than the constitution.  It's just so happens breathing on someone has the chance to take someone's life right now.

No one is buying your socialism, comrade. Breathe the freedom!

I can't tell the trolls from the sincere anymore.


There is a helpful tip in my profile.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: NewportBarGuy: thealgorerhythm: NewportBarGuy: Population: 25,000,000. Island Nation: Check. Robust public health care system: Check. STRICT immigration laws: Check. Above Average Intelligence: Check...

Yeah, I'm not sure that's a good comparison.

Welcome to Thunder Dome.

Canada has half our death rate per capita.

South Korea has less than 10 percent our death rate per capita.

Now make new excuses.

Same excuse... We're f*cking morons. Stop comparing us to non-moron countries. You'll sleep better at night.

I'm sorry for my snark. It was unwarranted. I shouldn't have stopped drinking at work.


lol, it's all good. Do you have any idea how much I WANT us to be like this? God, it hurts. It's such simple stuff.

But, muh freedoms and stuff.

I like to speed and not wear my seatbelt sometimes too, but I know that wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing my hands is like, literally, the only things they're asking of us to get through this.

I swear, we sometimes revel in our own ignorance.

/Side note: Australia is already to be prepared to be killed by everything around them, so they are uniquely positioned to defend against any foreign invader. heh...
 
undernova
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We'll see articles like this for the rest of our lives because America won't end in some cataclysmic flashover - we're Centralia, burning slowly towards full consumption, only evident to the naked eye in a few places.

FWIW, I'm happy this woman sees one of the functions of her expertise realized by her govt., but the full cultural and economic consequences of their choices have a long time to play out just yet. This isn't a battle that anyone wins - it's how badly you're f$cked when it's over.
 
cleek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Population: 25,000,000. Island Nation: Check. Robust public health care system: Check. STRICT immigration laws: Check. Above Average Intelligence: Check...

Yeah, I'm not sure that's a good comparison.

Welcome to Thunder Dome.


I'm sticking with the ChunderDome
 
anfrind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Covidiots are traitors to the human species.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm an American in Australia.  I also got a travel exemption in case I needed to help my Mom after surgery, but my siblings have handled it thus far.
Already wasn't looking forward to airports/etc en route...this article simply reinforced that.  :}
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Both the US and Australia are responding to the same pandemic but you would hardly know it. In the US magical thinking and the elevation of individual freedom above the public good has squandered precious time.

It isn't 'magical thinking'. It is the drive to keep the economy going at all costs. Our economic system doesn't care about the people of this nation and the drivers of it have captured our Governments.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

d23: Subtonic: d23: Subtonic: It's right there in the CONSTITUTION that says I can spit in a stranger's face. What... it's in there. Near the back I think...

No, idiot.  It's the right to not have your life taken from you.  It's older than the constitution.  It's just so happens breathing on someone has the chance to take someone's life right now.

No one is buying your socialism, comrade. Breathe the freedom!

I can't tell the trolls from the sincere anymore.


Some say we are a post-industrial society, in that automation for mass production has been replaced by a service economy.  Some say we are in a post-truth era, where Trump and GOP have destroyed the concept of fact or verifiability in favor of raw emotion.

The reality is far worse: we are post-irony, because everything is so farked up there's no way to be ironic about anything any more.  Sarcasm and rational acceptance are the same.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Voluntary pandemic rules... same thing as making school voluntary and expect kids to go instead of playing.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: "Both the US and Australia are responding to the same pandemic but you would hardly know it. In the US magical thinking and the elevation of individual freedom above the public good has squandered precious time."

Let's just be clear about one thing: "individual freedom" is a subterfuge - we have to wear pants in public, and "no shirt, no shoes, no service" has never been considered unconstitutional.

This is about money and profit and headline economic indicators:
• State governments are loath to shut down because that interferes with tax revenue, and literally money is power.

• Businesses want to continue to operate so they can continue to make money to do things like eat and pay the heating bill.

• There is a large group of people who feel unthreatened by the virus (the young, those with poorly developed danger senses, those with no interaction with at-risk populations).

• At the top of the heap, you have (had) someone very sympathetic to those two primary goals.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: Now applies to pandemics. Don't doubt it. More pandemics will come and the Freedum League will learn nothing.

https://www.theonion.com/no-way-to-pre​vent-this-says-only-nation-where-this-​r-1841942413


Too slow.
 
