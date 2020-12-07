 Skip to content
 
Remember Pearl Harbor: December 7th, 1941
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
First they bomb Pearl Harbor and next thing you know Germans like David Hasselhoff.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorta related, but 23 years ago today my wife had a double lung transplant to fix a very rare autoimmune disorder.

She's still kicking ass to this date, and has been able to leverage her exceptional health to become a 3 pack a day smoker, with only the occasional bloody hacking and coughing session in the shower five times a week.

She's a real trooper.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
30 years before I was born.. and before my parents were born.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone should get bombed in commemoration.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Taken in July from the USS Arizona Memorial looking towards the USS Missouri with oil sheen on the water. The white buoy in the distance marks the bow of the Arizona.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
::mans the rail, renders honors starboard::
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

G-Ride: [Fark user image image 850x637]

Taken in July from the USS Arizona Memorial looking towards the USS Missouri with oil sheen on the water. The white buoy in the distance marks the bow of the Arizona.


My wife and I went there several years ago. As we were walking out to get on the launches to carry us out to the Memorial, someone coming the other way shouts my name. It was someone I knew who worked in D.C., that I had met at several conferences over the years.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you look at the numbers of all the people killed, Pearl Harvor really wasn't that big of a deal. It's not as deadly as heart disease.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was stationed there for two years and it was sobering to see the memorial every day we were in port. The Punchbowl cemetery is more sobering than Arlington.
 
Eravior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damn Germans. Thank god for Anne Frank's ace piloting skills.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My fellow Americans - this morning at 6:25 AM Pacific Standard Time, combined elements of the Imperial Japanese Navy and Air forces ruthlessly attacked our naval base at Pearl Harbor, in the Hawaiian Islands. I have conferred this morning with the congress and the chiefs of staff in emergency session, we have reached our rendezvous with destiny. It is our unanimous and irrevocable decision that the United States of America ...unconditionally surrender. And now my wife and I would like to return with you for the thrilling conclusion of Private Nick Danger, Third Eye.
 
thisispete
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pearl Harbor Minute by Minute Official Trailer
Youtube 5D8c7YvLBUc


I've been following this series since it began and now it's up to Pearl Harbor. Looking forward to it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Sorta related, but 23 years ago today my wife had a double lung transplant to fix a very rare autoimmune disorder.

She's still kicking ass to this date, and has been able to leverage her exceptional health to become a 3 pack a day smoker, with only the occasional bloody hacking and coughing session in the shower five times a week.

She's a real trooper.


What?
 
Northern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dmacaroon: I was stationed there for two years and it was sobering to see the memorial every day we were in port. The Punchbowl cemetery is more sobering than Arlington.


There are several of my GF Annapolis class friends buried there.
In college I painted the home of a family I knew, it was their 100 year old grandmother.  She was the one that took over the radio station and was the first to report the attack on Pearl Harbor.
 
tuxq
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And just think. The Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor because the US govt at the time embargoed Japan for their war against China.

Then you think about the number of Chinese who killed US soldiers in Korea and Vietnam.

/I know, I know, Imperialist Japan was different. But still. It seems like a gigantic mistake in hindsight.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was a good war as the Japanese were pretty brutal and it's a lot easier to kill a bunch of people who don't look like you, because you won't friendly fire often and it's easier to dehumanize them. 

Also, it was a good chance to use nukes against cities for the first times. We've been waiting around to use them again since that time, but no one's given enough cause for that.....yet
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: First they bomb Pearl Harbor and next thing you know Germans like David Hasselhoff.


Being half German, I'm somewhat conflicted.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anne Frank tried to warn us about the German plans but Helen Keller was the plane's navigator and flew them into the Bermuda Triangle instead.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why? What happened?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Its probably worth pointing out that around 2000 military service personnel were killed on that day. CUriously, around the same amount of people who were killed during the beach landings at normandy on the first day, and also the number who died on 911.

Now, how many we're losing every day now to covid? Since 1Dec, over 2000. Each and every day.

thanks a lot, Trump Administration. Your incompetence and idiocy are plotting us on a course which result in more dead americans than anything but the US civil war.

440,000 US military deaths in ww2. What's the over under on whether we will hit that number prior to biden's inauguration? we're at 282k dead at the moment (according to google). so we need another 79 days at this rate to hit that grim milestone.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tuxq: And just think. The Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor because the US govt at the time embargoed Japan for their war against China.

Then you think about the number of Chinese who killed US soldiers in Korea and Vietnam.

/I know, I know, Imperialist Japan was different. But still. It seems like a gigantic mistake in hindsight.


Kinda, but really it boiled down to us being the only thing in the way of Japan dominating the Pacific.

My grandfather's cousin was stationed at Pearl Harbor during the attack. I found his personal account of the attack when going through my grandfather's things after he died. The US knew conflict with Japan was inevitable. They had been drilling for an attack multiple times a day in the months leading up to the attack. In the opening moments, everybody thought it was just another drill.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: thanks a lot, Trump Administration


Drink!

/Hurrr!
//Durrr!
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My dad was on a Destroyer escort, serving with the Carrier Fleet, which was on practice maneuvers south of the island. His ship was one of the first ones to reenter Pearl after the dastardly attack. Years later, he would get a strange look on his face when the attack on the Harbor was talked about. This time of the year, when the weather would change with a cold north wind would blowing in, he would always call it a Pearl front. Because there was a little nip in the air.
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Guess I'm watching Tora! Tora! Tora! tonight.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Point02GPA: Because there was a little nip in the air.


That's racist.
 
docmattic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: markie_farkie: Sorta related, but 23 years ago today my wife had a double lung transplant to fix a very rare autoimmune disorder.

She's still kicking ass to this date, and has been able to leverage her exceptional health to become a 3 pack a day smoker, with only the occasional bloody hacking and coughing session in the shower five times a week.

She's a real trooper.

What?


He said "SORTA RELATED, BUT 23 YEARS AGO TODAY MY WIFE HAD A DOUBLE LING TRANSPLANT TO FIX A VERY RARE AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER.

SHE'S STILL KICKING ASS TO THIS DATE, AND HAS BEEN ABLE TO LEVERAGE HER EXCEPTIONAL HEALTH TO BECOME A 3 PACK A DAY SMOKER, WITH ONLY THE OCCASIONAL BLOODY HACKING AND COUGHING SESSION IN THE SHOWER FIVE TIMES A WEEK.

SHE'S A REAL TROOPER.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's sobering is the realization that in the four years of fighting America would lose 291,557 brave soldiers, sailors, and marines. All of them gave their lives to help stem the tide of facism in some of the most grueling and devastating combat ever seen by mankind.

On an unrelated note, this year we have lost 282,000 Americans to COVID-19.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Northern: dmacaroon: I was stationed there for two years and it was sobering to see the memorial every day we were in port. The Punchbowl cemetery is more sobering than Arlington.

There are several of my GF Annapolis class friends buried there.
In college I painted the home of a family I knew, it was their 100 year old grandmother.  She was the one that took over the radio station and was the first to report the attack on Pearl Harbor.


IANAA but I fail to see the appeal of painting a 100 year old woman.

Unless she was naked. At the time.

Thank you for your service.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tinderfitles: What's sobering is the realization that in the four years of fighting America would lose 291,557 brave soldiers, sailors, and marines. All of them gave their lives to help stem the tide of facism in some of the most grueling and devastating combat ever seen by mankind.

On an unrelated note, this year we have lost 282,000 Americans to COVID-19.


Can you imagine trying to do a WWII style rationing program in this day and age with the "muh freedoms" crowd. The again the pro-lifers love killing folks once they're out of the womb so they might get behind it.
 
thisispete
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A fascinating story of that day was a Pan-Am clipper that was en-route from Honolulu to Auckland when Pearl Harbor was attacked. They made it to New Zealand, but couldn't fly back to the US via the normal route. So they were instructed to circumnavigate the globe.

https://medium.com/s/story/the-long-w​a​y-round-the-plane-that-accidentally-ci​rcumnavigated-the-world-c04ca734c6bb

I'm surprised no-one has made a movie out of this because it's a cool story.
 
