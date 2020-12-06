 Skip to content
(South Coast Today)   COVID-19 case cluster caused by disregard for governor's statewide mask-wearing order during indoor meeting at a) faith-healer church, b) dodgy massage parlor, or c) Massachusetts State Police headquarters?   (southcoasttoday.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"I think they knew each other because they were speaking to each other."

I guess this skit was closer to the truth than I thought

Northerner terrifies Londoners by saying "Hello"
Youtube PT0ay9u1gg4
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well cops arent known for their high IQ.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

whither_apophis: "I think they knew each other because they were speaking to each other."

I guess this skit was closer to the truth than I thought

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PT0ay9u1​gg4]


er, wrong thread
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Massachusetts State Patrol "Tow Compliance Unit"
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"Look Captain, I don't think those guys are in compliance. Let's light them up"
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something, something, lawful order. Something, something, should've done as they're told, pthbbbbt.

Defund the police, already. We give these people way too much farking money to be an active danger to the society they're supposedly supposed to be protecting.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
MA staties are some of the most corrupt cops in the country.
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There is so much police overlap this won't help the local drug dealers at all. Next step, mandatory police no-mask meetings.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
COVID Case Cluster would be an awesome punk/ska band
 
ursomniac
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This doesn't surprise me.

MA's case rate has gone up by a factor of >20 since the 3rd surge started.

MA has a republican governor who STARTED out taking COVID seriously, back when doing so was seen as something heroic.   Now - not so much - once he got into the whole "open ALL THE THINGS" during the summer because otherwise he'd have to dip into the "let's be pro-business and expect no taxes from them or regulate them in any way" fund politically.

When we hit the peak we had in March - back when a case rate of 30/100K was considered huge - he basically said "it's OK - we have lots of ICU beds - I'm not worried".    Note that this means the same number of people were getting sick as then (it's DOUBLED since then), and he's not reinstituting ANY of the protocol he did back then (even though the case rate has DOUBLED since then): not re-closing ANYTHING, there's a mask order but it's not enforced - wait he DID make bars close at 10PM apparently because there's insider information that COVID somehow knows what time it is, and comes out at night..., he continues to encourage school districts to open 100%, and he's all for businesses being protected from lawsuits if they are in any way responsible for their employees contracting COVID.

MA is one of the few places where the people are (or were until recently) outperforming compared to their government.
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Massachusetts. Those crazy racist dixie rednecks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
D) Subby's mother.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I live in Massachusetts and my workplace had 20 cases in November, so really getting a kick out of this thread

/private manufacturing plant, not cops
//People kept coming in with tests pending
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Whata gonna do when they come for you?" was never supposed to be about mental health workers.
 
kahnzo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
B
 
