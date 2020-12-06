 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Leg Opener Closed   (news.com.au) divider line
12
    More: Misc, Lawyer, Law, Mr Lavac, Peter Lavac, Transport NSW, Officer, Aussie battler, Appeal  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 5:30 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A 75-year old Leg Opener?

At gunpoint?
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It says Lego Peener
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well that guy sounds insufferable
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size


Cabbage Patch doll hair. Totes Lego Peener.
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Actually, did they purposefully choose a photo of him holding a pen like that? I wonder if someone is assigned to find certain poses for the columns, to enhance a pov or bias.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AllyOop: Actually, did they purposefully choose a photo of him holding a pen like that? I wonder if someone is assigned to find certain poses for the columns, to enhance a pov or bias.


Yes
 
gaspode
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like a douche, but the cops in oz are coonts and this stuff is a personal harassment campaign completely in keeping with their usual performance.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How can somebody be who makes coffee for a living afford a Lamborghini?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maddan: It says Lego Peener


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AllyOop: Actually, did they purposefully choose a photo of him holding a pen like that? I wonder if someone is assigned to find certain poses for the columns, to enhance a pov or bias.


It's a Murdoch site so draw your own conclusions.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maddan: It says Lego Peener


Yeah, that's what I saw. Really, the authorities are doing him a favor. Who wants to advertise a small detachable willy that hurts like fark when you step on it in the dark?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.