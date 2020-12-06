 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   Americans are afraid to go to the doctor now   (salon.com) divider line
77
    More: Scary, Medicine, Cancer, Doctor, Public health, Myocardial infarction, percent fewer childhood vaccines, alarming new study, Emergency department  
•       •       •

1722 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I have had tog o a few times since the pandemic started. The waits have been non existent and the offices far more efficient.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Which is just as well since Americans can't farking afford it anyway.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Well, my doctor's office is at the hospital, so...

/Still go, just have to go through the front door rather than the door that leads directly to the doctor's offices...
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So if the hospital is filled with covid patients, I'm pretty sure the place won't be doing preventative stuff like mammograms etc. The staff is no doubt busy with slightly more important stuff.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Now?

How about since an office visit started costing more than a full day's pay for most people, and health "insurance"  started having $2,000-$5,000 deductibles?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, I don't see a reason to be afraid of your doctor.. unless you go there, and no one's wearing any masks because the dumbass doctor banned then, then you find a real doctor.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: Which is just as well since Americans can't farking afford it anyway.


This.

This so much.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mom had emergency surgery on a blood clot in her leg and came back Friday. I sure hope she didn't bring any hospital cooties back with her. Supposedly the hospital had a separate COVID-19 area but how many staff go from one section to the other and back is unknown. Farking scary indeed -- Mom's in her 70s and I'm in my 50s and we've both had health problems. That vaccine can't arrive soon enough as I am the only one that can go to the stores for supplies, the stores are always packed, social distancing is nearly impossible.

/ 2020 has been very brutal personally.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I picked a very bad time to, um, fall on this shaved raccoon. Million to one shot.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

not enough beer: I have had tog o a few times since the pandemic started. The waits have been non existent and the offices far more efficient.


Agreed. I went to my surgeon for a five-week post-op check. I had pretty badly cut my hand that morning. I was the only patient in the waiting area when I arrived, and he treated my hand after doing the post-op check. Saved me another co-pay and a visit to an "immediate medical" place.

Still, I would prefer COVID not be a thing
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What, as opposed to the expensive bills?
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news- Americans couldn't afford going to the doctor even before the pandemic.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid has made me afraid to go to the dentist. But my teeth have happy holiday colors now.

/was afraid before, but now I have an excuse
// picture of my teeth below
///
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For routine check-ups, our PCP has been doing video-phone appointments since March, using Duo or whatever phone app you want.   Still have to get lab work done elsewhere, but Quest Diagnostics has protocols in place that are pretty effective, I guess.    Probably the worst thing that could happen now is to get the seasonal flu.   Of course getting really ill is gonna suck no matter what.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since March, I've had to go to the doctor once. We have Kaiser Permanente. So, I had to go to a Kaiser facility. (If you've ever wondered why some Republicans think M4A would mean they would no longer be able to see their own doctor, it's because we haven't ground Kaiser out of existence yet.) It was very difficult to get an appointment. At first the appointment line flat out said I couldn't have one. I started googling how to file a complaint with the state while I was still on the phone with them and made it clear I would consider legal action. Then, they tried to bully me into an online "telemedicine" appointment. I called bullshiat on that. I got an appointment within one phone call, but that phone call took approximately three times longer than it should have with an organization I'm already motivated to avoid. It turned out I had a urinary tract infection that required antibiotics. Yet, next time I'm sick I may just go to a local root worker because fark giving organizations like Kaiser Permanente the dignity of recognizing them as health care providers. Fark giving them a co-pay. Fark paying their in-house pharmacy. Fark enriching them in any way.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cost made me afraid to go before that. I'm too young for insurance to actually cover anything short of life-threatening, so last time I had an ear infection (and to be fair it was a very severe one) I spent $2000 out of pocket for not much more than people looking in my ears a few times and writing prescriptions.
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: So if the hospital is filled with covid patients, I'm pretty sure the place won't be doing preventative stuff like mammograms etc. The staff is no doubt busy with slightly more important stuff.


The people doing your mammogram aren't also going to be working with Covid patients...


......yet.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: I'm too young for insurance to actually cover anything short of life-threatening,


That is to say, it made much more sense for me to have a high-deductible plan with a relatively low premium, but boy did it suck when I had to actually get care.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Which is just as well since Americans can't farking afford it anyway.


Obama gave you that free health care he promised right? Everyone has free health care right??
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody I know, including myself, is afraid of the doctor.

In fact, I'm seeing on in 45 minutes.

But what we DO hate is the absolute Olympic Hurdles course required to see them.

Drive to the office. Sit outside. Call our number. tell us you are here. Wait. Wait Wait. Get escorted in. Get your temp taken. Answer 20 questions. Get escorted down the hall. Sir. Wait. Wait Wait. Get your vitals taken. Wait Wait Wait. See the Doctor.

60 seconds later, head to checkout.

It's a gigantic pain in the ass.
 
Terlis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 million Americans are uninsured or under-insured.  They were afraid long before the pandemic.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm not afraid to go to the doctor, am I an alien?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to find a new general practicioner since we moved two years ago and she's now an hour away. Several doctors offices did not even answer their phone or return my phone calls. One who I thought I could go with did not send the questionnaire package they said I had to fill out and return beforehand. This was a clue that office was not real well staffed. So I called and canceled. Meanwhile I'm running out of important meds.
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So funny thing about this story. Wife had to have eye surgery or go blind. All the masks, temp checks etc... guess where she got Covid from?

Yeah. All the months of masks, delivery shopping, pickup groceries, distancing, not seeing family and doing everything 'right'... and it was the eye doctor's place she got sick.

I'm just not feeling like it is a great plan yet to do much with the doctors.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: The cost made me afraid to go before that. I'm too young for insurance to actually cover anything short of life-threatening, so last time I had an ear infection (and to be fair it was a very severe one) I spent $2000 out of pocket for not much more than people looking in my ears a few times and writing prescriptions.


I take it you're not living in Norway anymore, then.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've known a few that were terrified of going to the doctor to begin with, to the point of spilling boiling water all over their foot and refusing to go to the ER.

Although later on i learned they were into Essential Oils and all that rot, so i guess it scans.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: NateAsbestos: Which is just as well since Americans can't farking afford it anyway.

Obama gave you that free health care he promised right? Everyone has free health care right??


He certainly made it more accessible for folks who don't have an employee health plan.  Although Trump chipped away at that as best he could for some reason.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ManifestDestiny: NobleHam: The cost made me afraid to go before that. I'm too young for insurance to actually cover anything short of life-threatening, so last time I had an ear infection (and to be fair it was a very severe one) I spent $2000 out of pocket for not much more than people looking in my ears a few times and writing prescriptions.

I take it you're not living in Norway anymore, then.


That was about 5 years ago, so it was before I was living in Norway. Now I have lovely free healthcare which I still don't use because the American system has programmed me to avoid doctors until a problem doesn't go away for a month and is too bad to ignore.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cancelled/rescheduled a dentist appointment back in May, because that office had essentially changed nothing, and were still piling old people in the waiting room, rather than have them wait in their cars.  Hopefully, they take it more seriously in January and bother to add in some distancing procedures, otherwise I'm going to have to find a new dentist.

I've an optometrist appointment in a few days, they have procedures in place, I prepared by shaving my winter beard, as I noticed there was no pressure on my mask.  If I need to be that close to someone in a small room, I want the mask to seal properly, for my benefit and hers.

I picked up a new primary care physician in June, and tried to schedule a physical, they still haven't been able to schedule an appointment, they're thinking maybe January or February.  I fear when I finally get the appointment it's going to be overly cursory, with maybe a blood pressure check, and being sent on my way.  NEXT!
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: NateAsbestos: Which is just as well since Americans can't farking afford it anyway.

Obama gave you that free health care he promised right? Everyone has free health care right??


Until the Orange Chaos Goblin spent his 1st 5 months trying to undo what Obama did...

\I know, "Thanks Obama"
\\still, y'all could have been better looked after
\\\come to the "socialist" side, we're healthier!  Lol
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: ManifestDestiny: NobleHam: The cost made me afraid to go before that. I'm too young for insurance to actually cover anything short of life-threatening, so last time I had an ear infection (and to be fair it was a very severe one) I spent $2000 out of pocket for not much more than people looking in my ears a few times and writing prescriptions.

I take it you're not living in Norway anymore, then.

That was about 5 years ago, so it was before I was living in Norway. Now I have lovely free healthcare which I still don't use because the American system has programmed me to avoid doctors until a problem doesn't go away for a month and is too bad to ignore.


That's something you're going to have to unlearn, really.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha you can't have it both ways. You want people to be distant and safe, yet you expect them to voluntarily congregate in the one place someone with COVID is guaranteed to go? Not only is is not going to happen, but people may also realize that they don't *need* to go to the doctor as much as they have in the past.

The best doctor you can ever have is yourself. With daily exercise and a decent diet you achieve much more than with drugs or fishing expeditions in your deepest crevasses. I'm not saying screenings are bad, but if you are taking care of yourself, they are not as important.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only that, but employed people are afraid to call in sick to work now. There is no opportunity for the employed to take sick time because they're fearful the employer will assume it's COVID related. Can you imagine, now, calling in sick saying, "meh, I don't feel so good. My head hurts and I'm all stopped up. I'm going to take a sick day."
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Nobody I know, including myself, is afraid of the doctor.

In fact, I'm seeing on in 45 minutes.

But what we DO hate is the absolute Olympic Hurdles course required to see them.

Drive to the office. Sit outside. Call our number. tell us you are here. Wait. Wait Wait. Get escorted in. Get your temp taken. Answer 20 questions. Get escorted down the hall. Sir. Wait. Wait Wait. Get your vitals taken. Wait Wait Wait. See the Doctor.

60 seconds later, head to checkout.

It's a gigantic pain in the ass.


yeah, I have a pcp visit tomorrow, and I'm scared. Her office is pretty terrible in general (losing prescriptions, paperwork, etc) so I don't have a ton of confident in their covid protocols. And this is just my annual physical. I really really want to skip it but my PCP will cut off my prescriptions if I do.
I just don't see the need to risk covid for her to tell me I'm overweight. I noticed, I promise.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xaldin: So funny thing about this story. Wife had to have eye surgery or go blind. All the masks, temp checks etc... guess where she got Covid from?


I had cataract surgery over the summer...didn't think I was at that age, just another pile on the 2020 awesomeness.  During my followup visits I noticed the receptionist wore her mask under her nose.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: ManifestDestiny: NobleHam: The cost made me afraid to go before that. I'm too young for insurance to actually cover anything short of life-threatening, so last time I had an ear infection (and to be fair it was a very severe one) I spent $2000 out of pocket for not much more than people looking in my ears a few times and writing prescriptions.

I take it you're not living in Norway anymore, then.

That was about 5 years ago, so it was before I was living in Norway. Now I have lovely free healthcare which I still don't use because the American system has programmed me to avoid doctors until a problem doesn't go away for a month and is too bad to ignore.


Oh dude, I hear you on that one. I soldiered through nine months of weekly gallstone passing because of how deeply ingrained it is to avoid the doctor/hospital.

When I finally got hauled into the hospital for a week, the ward nurses only understood why once I explained that it would have bankrupted my family.
 
Nullav
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Duh. Hospitals are full of sick people. Have tired stand-up routines taught you all nothing?
 
Gramma
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

xaldin: So funny thing about this story. Wife had to have eye surgery or go blind. All the masks, temp checks etc... guess where she got Covid from?

Yeah. All the months of masks, delivery shopping, pickup groceries, distancing, not seeing family and doing everything 'right'... and it was the eye doctor's place she got sick.

I'm just not feeling like it is a great plan yet to do much with the doctors.


My last visit to the eye doctor in late August ... 5 of the nurses / techs were not masked.  I'm changing doctors because clearly this one is an idiot.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Nobody I know, including myself, is afraid of the doctor.

In fact, I'm seeing on in 45 minutes.

But what we DO hate is the absolute Olympic Hurdles course required to see them.

Drive to the office. Sit outside. Call our number. tell us you are here. Wait. Wait Wait. Get escorted in. Get your temp taken. Answer 20 questions. Get escorted down the hall. Sir. Wait. Wait Wait. Get your vitals taken. Wait Wait Wait. See the Doctor.

60 seconds later, head to checkout.

It's a gigantic pain in the ass.


Well, there's a pandemic going on. Things are complicated.
 
chewd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Doctors are for people born before 1960.... like home ownership and retirement savings. If you were born after 1960 america says you dont deserve these things.
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have great insurance.  I won't be going to the doctor's office unless there are some bad symptoms.  It is a risk assessment that we do every day, all day long.

Risk of whatever is going wrong vs Risk of catching COVID from the place that people with COVID go (also includes restaurants).

Risk hasn't been worth it that much.

/did go to dentist for cleaning in September
//did go get the stupid flu vaccine
///did take the kids to get their annual checkup/stupid flu vaccines/REAL vaccines
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are going to be a lot of consequences from that. Preventive maintenance is critical to maintaining your infrastructure.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*wakes up in in the morning with intense pain in right arm*
*goes to doctor*
American Doctor: "What bring you in today"
Me: "I get extreme pain in my right arm when I sleep on my right side at night"
Doctor: "Well you are over 40, have you tried sleeping on your left side?"
Me: "........"
Doctor: "They will take care of you at the front desk on your way out"
Front Desk: "Will that be cash or credit?"
*Hands me the bill*
*$3000*
 
Godscrack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Which is just as well since Americans can't farking afford it anyway.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Besides the cost thing, don't forget they've also been repeatedly threatening to use the supreme court to overturn the ACA and remove pre-existing conditions protection.

If your annual checkup shows that you have high blood pressure today, and then you have a heart attack next year... who's to say you'll be covered for it?

Much better to do no preventative care so that the insurance can't pre-emptively build risk profiles for you and change your rates or kick you off. At least maybe you can get coverage once for the initial catastrophic event. I mean, if you live through it anyway. Besides, most people would rather have died than have 200k of medical debt.
 
buntz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was supposed to have hernia surgery in August, then October, then early November, then late November.

Each time they canceled within a day or two of the operation.

Each time I had to go in and have Covid tests and other pre-surgical tests.

I finally told them to take me off their schedule because I couldn't take the constant on and off from them.

I now have to decide whether to live with the pain of the hiatal hernia for the rest of my life or find a different hospital later.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I read a pretty good article back in May that stated the reasons why you shouldn't.  I saw my GP in June for my annual physical.  He said that he had seen several Covid patients a day in March, but that by June he was down to about 1 a week.  Probably back up a bit now.
 
Gramma
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

buntz: I now have to decide whether to live with the pain of the hiatal hernia for the rest of my life or find a different hospital later.


It probably won't be for the rest of your life, but it could be another year or possibly two.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Besides the cost thing, don't forget they've also been repeatedly threatening to use the supreme court to overturn the ACA and remove pre-existing conditions protection.

If your annual checkup shows that you have high blood pressure today, and then you have a heart attack next year... who's to say you'll be covered for it?

Much better to do no preventative care so that the insurance can't pre-emptively build risk profiles for you and change your rates or kick you off. At least maybe you can get coverage once for the initial catastrophic event. I mean, if you live through it anyway. Besides, most people would rather have died than have 200k of medical debt.


The opposite is also true... My best friend  of 30 years had a stroke a couple months back, he was raised to distrust doctors and to only go if you are basically dying because he though doctors will just basically scold you for how you live and then just prescribe an expensive brand name medication for no reason (an attitude that isn't exactly warrantless mind you). So when he had a stroke and ended up in the hospital, the insurance didn't want to pay for anything because he "never had health issues prior to now".

This man paid 20 years of premiums without hardly so much as a visit that was REQUIRED by his insurance for costing adjustments and when disaster hits, which is what insurance is really there for, they refused to put up any money without the hospital's lawyers getting involved (yes the hospital didn't just slap him with a $200K bill and the social workers and legal dept went to bat for him against the insurance company).
 
holdmybones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

xaldin: So funny thing about this story. Wife had to have eye surgery or go blind. All the masks, temp checks etc... guess where she got Covid from?

Yeah. All the months of masks, delivery shopping, pickup groceries, distancing, not seeing family and doing everything 'right'... and it was the eye doctor's place she got sick.

I'm just not feeling like it is a great plan yet to do much with the doctors.


I had to game the stupid eyecare mafia earlier this year and stocked up on contacts before my 2019 prescription expired. The eye doc has been hounding me for months. Sorry, man, updated glasses can wait.
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.