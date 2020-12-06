 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Did you get a "rapid finger prick" COVID test in New Jersey? You may want to get tested again. And call the FBI   (nbcnews.com) divider line
4
    More: Strange, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Covid-19 tests, active virus tests, rapid finger prick, Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory, FBI agents, New Jersey lab, public service announcement Friday  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2020 at 11:50 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well. I hope that results in imprisonment.  I can see how people would be taken in, under that circumstance. I expected to read a story about people dumb enough to believe a guy under a lifeguard stand was giving Covid tests that the government could have given, but wouldn't, because it would reveal the truth, which is that Covid isn't real. Or something.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rapid finger prick?

Sounds like something that happens at prom
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rapid Finger Prick is the name of my new Five Finger Death Punch cover band.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Coincidentally that's what Chris Christie's wife calls him.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.