(NYPost)   The lead is probably sealing in the asbestos
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They usually don't remove lead paint because that's a great way to contaminate all the things.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've worked with abatement for much of my career.  Asbestos, lead, you name it.  You cannot abate everything.  By definition, abatement is "removed the bad stuff from this area".  The only way to get rid of 100% of the bad stuff is to demolish the building and start over.

That being said, this contractor didn't do their job or their contract was smaller than it should have been.  If it's the latter, the contractor probably has in writing that they believe there should be more abatement completed prior to occupancy.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lead is 100% natural, they should take off their masks and breathe deep, it's the only way their bodies will ever develop a natural immunity to lead.
Its a fact that lead kills far fewer people than the flu therefore it must be totally safe.

And if you believe that you may be a covidiot.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I've worked with abatement for much of my career.  Asbestos, lead, you name it.  You cannot abate everything.  By definition, abatement is "removed the bad stuff from this area".  The only way to get rid of 100% of the bad stuff is to demolish the building and start over.

That being said, this contractor didn't do their job or their contract was smaller than it should have been.  If it's the latter, the contractor probably has in writing that they believe there should be more abatement completed prior to occupancy.


I do restoration work, mostly in NYC. We have people certified to do lead abatement, but rarely do so since it is such a can of worms.
In my experience most, if not all, of what we see is in the paint. Strip the paint and/or remove the millwork and it should be pretty much gone. Am I missing something here?
Yeah, I know if you open the walls, there will be insulated pipes with asbestos and who knows what else.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: ShavedOrangutan: I've worked with abatement for much of my career.  Asbestos, lead, you name it.  You cannot abate everything.  By definition, abatement is "removed the bad stuff from this area".  The only way to get rid of 100% of the bad stuff is to demolish the building and start over.

That being said, this contractor didn't do their job or their contract was smaller than it should have been.  If it's the latter, the contractor probably has in writing that they believe there should be more abatement completed prior to occupancy.

I do restoration work, mostly in NYC. We have people certified to do lead abatement, but rarely do so since it is such a can of worms.
In my experience most, if not all, of what we see is in the paint. Strip the paint and/or remove the millwork and it should be pretty much gone. Am I missing something here?
Yeah, I know if you open the walls, there will be insulated pipes with asbestos and who knows what else.


Abatement contracts define the removal area.  i.e. all the paint in a room, a hole in a wall for a penetration, all electrical wiring.  Sometimes it's an abate and seal, where you abate the work/interaction area and seal the rest so no one can get to it.  The goal is to make the space habitable/workable.  In some locations, original lead abatement laws only included things below 4', because anyone who could reach above 4' wouldn't be eating paint (or if they were, some extra lead wouldn't hurt).  Which is why you still find lead in some places 40 years after the laws really went into affect.

If the contract didn't include the places where lead was still found (windows, floor) then they wouldn't remove it.  On top of that, they'll only certify they abated inside the contract area.  And the real fun part is, they'll only certify that the paint was removed, not that all lead was removed, since lead paint can leech into the wood/plaster/concrete.  Which is one reason you can never 100% abate a building.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Exluddite: ShavedOrangutan: I've worked with abatement for much of my career.  Asbestos, lead, you name it.  You cannot abate everything.  By definition, abatement is "removed the bad stuff from this area".  The only way to get rid of 100% of the bad stuff is to demolish the building and start over.

That being said, this contractor didn't do their job or their contract was smaller than it should have been.  If it's the latter, the contractor probably has in writing that they believe there should be more abatement completed prior to occupancy.

I do restoration work, mostly in NYC. We have people certified to do lead abatement, but rarely do so since it is such a can of worms.
In my experience most, if not all, of what we see is in the paint. Strip the paint and/or remove the millwork and it should be pretty much gone. Am I missing something here?
Yeah, I know if you open the walls, there will be insulated pipes with asbestos and who knows what else.

Abatement contracts define the removal area.  i.e. all the paint in a room, a hole in a wall for a penetration, all electrical wiring.  Sometimes it's an abate and seal, where you abate the work/interaction area and seal the rest so no one can get to it.  The goal is to make the space habitable/workable.  In some locations, original lead abatement laws only included things below 4', because anyone who could reach above 4' wouldn't be eating paint (or if they were, some extra lead wouldn't hurt).  Which is why you still find lead in some places 40 years after the laws really went into affect.

If the contract didn't include the places where lead was still found (windows, floor) then they wouldn't remove it.  On top of that, they'll only certify they abated inside the contract area.  And the real fun part is, they'll only certify that the paint was removed, not that all lead was removed, since lead paint can leech into the wood/plaster/concrete.  Which is one reason you can never 100% abate a building.


Interesting. I'm not the certified guy, that's why I was asking. Truth be told, I don't want to be in any way involved with that. Everything you're describing is a minefield, and mostly why we shy away from it if we can.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: ShavedOrangutan: Exluddite: ShavedOrangutan:
Interesting. I'm not the certified guy, that's why I was asking. Truth be told, I don't want to be in any way involved with that. Everything you're describing is a minefield, and mostly why we shy away from it if we can.


I worked the PM side, so contracts/money/legal/client relations stuff for both public sector and private sector.  If you're willing to work around the problems, and know what you're getting into, the limitations/capabilities, etc, it's not that bad and can actually be really rewarding.  You're bringing a historic building into the 21st century.  That being said, you're right, it's a total minefield.  BUT, if you know how to navigate the minefield, you can actually make a lot of money doing so for other people.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
failed to remove all of the deadly substance

It's not that deadly. Mostly it makes kids live to be stupid.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
why not just paint over the leaded paint ?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Exluddite: ShavedOrangutan: Exluddite: ShavedOrangutan:
Interesting. I'm not the certified guy, that's why I was asking. Truth be told, I don't want to be in any way involved with that. Everything you're describing is a minefield, and mostly why we shy away from it if we can.

I worked the PM side, so contracts/money/legal/client relations stuff for both public sector and private sector.  If you're willing to work around the problems, and know what you're getting into, the limitations/capabilities, etc, it's not that bad and can actually be really rewarding.  You're bringing a historic building into the 21st century.  That being said, you're right, it's a total minefield.  BUT, if you know how to navigate the minefield, you can actually make a lot of money doing so for other people.


All true. Our niche is architectural millwork restoration. If it is a small job, we can deal with the lead issues properly, but if we are a subcontractor on the job (and we usually are), it's better to let the folks who focus on mitigation take care of it. Even on a smaller job it's usually better for us to sub that out to the experts. Give us a price and we'll add it to the bid.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WTP 2: why not just paint over the leaded paint ?


That's for asbestos. If the tiles are in good shape, just keep sealing them under more layers of wax.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WTP 2: why not just paint over the leaded paint ?


This is exactly the direction I was given back in my rental property days by the housing authority inspectors for Section 8.

No stripping, no replacing, just paint it over.

Window sills were given the most attention, since the bottom of the old double hungs are right at toddler-mouth-height (little kids looking out the window while sucking on the sill was / is a primary vector for lead poisoning).

Most of the kids through my units were dumb as dirt on arrival, so those abatements were mostly a waste of my time.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Window sills were given the most attention, since the bottom of the old double hungs are right at toddler-mouth-height (little kids looking out the window while sucking on the sill was / is a primary vector for lead poisoning).

Most of the kids through my units were dumb as dirt on arrival, so those abatements were mostly a waste of my time.


Wow.
 
