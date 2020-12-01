 Skip to content
 
(WAFF Huntsville)   WWII veteran beats COVID-19, gets discharged from hospital in time for his 104th birthday   (waff.com) divider line
4
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

COVID19: Good


What else can be said?

Salty old bastard. Good for him.
 
powhound
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aagrajag: COVID19: Good

What else can be said?

Salty old bastard. Good for him.


This is an online forum like many others. Much will be said. Have you not seen those threads where someone comes in on post 2 or 3 and declares "thread over, I'll get the lights" and then it goes on another 10 pages?

Anyways, congratulations Major Woot Woot!!

Happy 104th 🎉
 
Dadoody
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If a 104 year old can beat this virus, but you catch it and die, you're a pussy and deserve to die.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.