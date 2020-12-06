 Skip to content
 
(KPTV Portland)   Yawn: Climber in the Devil's Kitchen Area of Mt. Hood falls. BFD: Falls 5 feet. Fark: Falls 5 feet into fumarole filled with steam and volcanic gases   (kptv.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Mount Hood, Portland, Oregon, Caroline Sundbaum, shoulder injury, Clackamas County, Oregon, Timberline Lodge, MT. HOOD, Devil's Kitchen area  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Confucius say Woman who skis in Devil's Kitchen at risk of becoming Devil's main course
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude, I was up at Ski Volcano yesterday and did this sick drop into a vent. I got out of that spot and hit the pyroclastic double black diamond, but wiped out on a fissure and ate pumice for lunch...

/I kinda don't understand...
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the most boring story I have ever read.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It seems like crampons would be a poor choice for snow skiing footwear.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: This is the most boring story I have ever read.


Just west of Mt. Hood

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My friend, who worked ski patrol at Mammoth Mountain, was out doing avalanche control one morning about 15 years ago when a few of the members of his ski patrol crew suddenly fell into a volcanic fumerole that had unexpectedly opened up overnight on the side of the mountain and passed out from the fumes. He jumped in to try to save them. He was able to save one or two, but he and the others were asphyxiated by the fumes and died.  It was very, very sad.

These things are incredibly dangerous.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: My friend, who worked ski patrol at Mammoth Mountain, was out doing avalanche control one morning about 15 years ago when a few of the members of his ski patrol crew suddenly fell into a volcanic fumerole that had unexpectedly opened up overnight on the side of the mountain and passed out from the fumes. He jumped in to try to save them. He was able to save one or two, but he and the others were asphyxiated by the fumes and died.  It was very, very sad.

These things are incredibly dangerous.


I remember when that happened.   Fumeroles don't emit oxygen, and will easily melt out large voids below otherwise untracked snow.  The location was known, I don't recall exactly how they ended up falling in.

The problem humans encounter with deadly gasses is that we can't detect a lack of oxygen.   People will walk into an engineering space for instance that is 100% nitrogen gas due to an undetected leak, and be doing their job just fine until they fall over asphyxiated.  Someone will heroically rush in to save them and become another casualty.  There is a whole segment of workplace safety devoted to training that instinct out of people where those hazards exist.

We instead evolved to detect a buildup of C02, which we can easily detect soon enough to get to fresh air before any harm occurs.

I guess there were more poorly ventilated enclosed places along our ancestral path than there were volcanoes.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Cyberluddite: My friend, who worked ski patrol at Mammoth Mountain, was out doing avalanche control one morning about 15 years ago when a few of the members of his ski patrol crew suddenly fell into a volcanic fumerole that had unexpectedly opened up overnight on the side of the mountain and passed out from the fumes. He jumped in to try to save them. He was able to save one or two, but he and the others were asphyxiated by the fumes and died.  It was very, very sad.

These things are incredibly dangerous.

I remember when that happened.   Fumeroles don't emit oxygen, and will easily melt out large voids below otherwise untracked snow.  The location was known, I don't recall exactly how they ended up falling in.

The problem humans encounter with deadly gasses is that we can't detect a lack of oxygen.   People will walk into an engineering space for instance that is 100% nitrogen gas due to an undetected leak, and be doing their job just fine until they fall over asphyxiated.  Someone will heroically rush in to save them and become another casualty.  There is a whole segment of workplace safety devoted to training that instinct out of people where those hazards exist.

We instead evolved to detect a buildup of C02, which we can easily detect soon enough to get to fresh air before any harm occurs.

I guess there were more poorly ventilated enclosed places along our ancestral path than there were volcanoes.


Not many animals can that don't already have an extremely developed nasal cavity. Mass kills that wipe out humans also wipe out anything that can not escape it just as quick. It is very hard to pass along random mutations from something that kills you in 2 minutes.

Considering how long we have had buildings and worn clothing in extreme conditions, our ability to avoid CO2 exposure would have been useful. And without a benevolent God character, you would be hard pressed to find a new species that hasn't lived in extremeophile environments for epochs suddenly develop extra sensory genes.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obviously we aren't sacrificing enough people to the volcano gods. They'll get theirs one way or another.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ski trip ruined.
I'll bet she was steamed.

/I'll show myself out.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i had fallen in the day before and could not get out.
then she fell in and tried for some time to get out.
i reached out from a dark corner and tapped her on the shoulder and said...

"you'll never get out of here"...but she did !
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Never have I heard it called "snow skiing"
 
