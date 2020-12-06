 Skip to content
(KTUL Tulsa)   Cop didn't know that he was driving behind a wanted man when cop turned on siren and flashing lights in order to go elsewhere quickly. Since you are reading this on Fark ... well, the mugshot could be worse   (ktul.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bill S. Preston has fallen on hard times
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Police said the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene, leaving two women behind inside the truck "

Aww, he's a keeper. I'm sure YOU can change him, ladies.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Officers found the driver, who they identified as Tyler Smithee

Isn't that the name criminals use when they don't want to be associated with their crime?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: Officers found the driver, who they identified as Tyler Smithee

Isn't that the name criminals use when they don't want to be associated with their crime?


I bet he hit a spreading chestnut tree.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops didn't kill him?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Shamelessly trolling for smarts.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ktul.comView Full Size


He needs some Clearasil.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Michael Rapaport has fallen on hard times
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A guilty conscience is a bad thing to have if you're going to live a life of crime, dude.
 
