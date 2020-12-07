 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube) Video It's everywhere, on everything you touch, in the air you breathe...stirred up by all the people around you. This holiday season, stay safe from this insidious menace   (youtube.com) divider line
19
    More: Video  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 12:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wwwade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lutefisk?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The seasonal aisle is constant glitter from Halloween through Easter. Once there are glitter-covered summer items, the circle will be complete; year-round glitter in every retailer's seasonal aisle. The glitter will accumulate, even though you swear you've already swept it up. You look away, but there is no refuge as the sparkles only intensify behind closed eyelids. Open again, your glitter-scratched eyes see a faint glitter flurry, faintly covering every fixture. You turn around to find the entire store floor covered in a thick layer of glitter building up to the bottom shelves. Coruscating waves play across the glitter's surface, though you feel no breeze. You cough heavily into your hand, only to see specks of glitter phlegm in your palm. You need to get out. The front door is only a dozen yards away, every step laborious as you sink ankle deep into the silver sparkles. Glitter fills the cracks along the door and cover the automatic sensor. A heavy shoulder shoves the door open, the now-knee-deep glitter spilling forth as you fall to the ground. Between gasps for fresh air you cough up lungsful of yellow and red glitter. The scene outside is utter madness. The intersection is choked with vehicles blinded by the glitterstorm. All around, people are covering their faces, coughing. A young mother passes carrying her daughter, trying to shield her from the storm. The waves of glitter in the sky play with your vision, the multi-colored sparkle clouds undulating, seeming to take on organic shapes. The ground starts to vibrate, then lurches violently. To the east, a massive blast of brilliant, dark blue glitter pours up from the ground, flowing like drops of dye in water toward the clouds. Chunks of blue-painted bricks rain down as you run for shelter at the gas station across the street. Most of a large "W" crushes an abandoned car in the road. With a soul-shaking shudder, you realize the source of the cobalt-blue glitter volcano: WalMart. The darkening glitter cloud stops rising and begins to spread, rotating slowly. The rainbow waves that had been choking the streets start to rise in tendrils toward the growing gyre. The storm turns more quickly as it draws in more glitter, gathering strength. The center of the storm grows black. Green lightning cracks the earth as shapes pour forth from the blackness. Hundreds of winged shapes fill the sky. As they approach you see them for their true horror. Pegasi, oversized and overmuscled, swoop down, shrieking a terrible un-sound that aches your bones. Upon their backs, warriors in iridescent scales and golden helms chant the name of their deity. You pray your death is swift.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
poop?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Second hand glitter...it can hurt you too
Air (2005 Remaster)
Youtube i6WaEcv9sdw
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I recently saw a stocker at Garden Ridge, putting up Christmas decor. Looked something like this:
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kirzania: I recently saw a stocker at Garden Ridge, putting up Christmas decor. Looked something like this:
[media0.giphy.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


For a few years at Walgreens we sold crappy decorations that were plastic dipped in glue then covered in glitter.  It was inescapable, hence my glitter chaos storm wall of text copypasta.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Scented glitter ftw.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You can take my glitter from my cold, dead hands. Stop trying to snatch away the few remaining things that give any joy in this bleak, barren, plague-filled world.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pumpkin spice latte?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've started thinking of it as festive sand.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look up cake farts!
 
mateomaui
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: You can take my glitter from my cold, dead hands. Stop trying to snatch away the few remaining things that give any joy in this bleak, barren, plague-filled world.


You'd still have plenty of glitter left on your cold dead hands, so it's a win-win, right?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Midichlorians?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The only good glitter is stripper glitter
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Glitter is the herpes of the craft world
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Glitter dipped zombies are awesome.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.