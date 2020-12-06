 Skip to content
(Pix11)   At JFK, plane from Russia evacuates you   (pix11.com) divider line
5
    More: Unlikely, John F. Kennedy International Airport, JetBlue Airways, John F. Kennedy, Port Authority Police officers, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, ongoing incident, possible bomb threat, Delta Air Lines  
5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh
 
talkertopc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about an escape to Russia...
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I thought this was going to be about an escape to Russia...


Yeah, me too.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They "swept" the plane? How the hell are you going to find a bomb with a broom?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Meh


"bomb" - after they landed?

Bull. shiat.

They were looking for drugs, money, or whatever the KGB didn't send via diplomatic courier.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

