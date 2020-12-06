 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(gCaptain)   We regret to inform you, that your container load of Wasabi Kit Kat is currently on its way back to Japan, drifting west at 3mph   (gcaptain.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Containerization, Wind, record number of containers, Pacific Ocean, Twenty-foot equivalent unit, Container ship, status of the vessel, root cause-analysis  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2020 at 8:50 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is wasabi kit-kat actually a thing? It sounds gross but I would totally take some bong rips and get down with that
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There goes my last lingering hope of getting an RTX 3080 before October 2021.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Is wasabi kit-kat actually a thing? It sounds gross but I would totally take some bong rips and get down with that


Oh you bet it is!
The Japanese have a thing for Kit-kat... Can't really explain it, much like tentacle porn.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Upper right area it I'm not mistaken.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Is wasabi kit-kat actually a thing? It sounds gross but I would totally take some bong rips and get down with that


They're real.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Japan and Asia get a LOT of Kit-Kats that we'll never see here.

Green tea, strawberry cheesecake, cantaloupe, Shinshu apple, peach, pear, salt lemon, baked potato, cherry, cappuccino, edamame, fruit parfait, Hokkaido melon with mascarpone, hot chili, red bean, pumpkin, miso, salt and caramel, watermelon, royal milk tea, even sake. They have like 300 flavors that are never marketed outside of Japan. And the sales make it worth it to Nestle to keep coming up with more. I mean, yeah, some do filter to the US from expats and those studying/working abroad, or make a wander through to Southeast Asia, but Japan has more Kit-Kat flavors than ANY other country. Some are made specifically for provinces, for special events or holidays. Yes, they have a flavor for viewing cherry blossoms.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: [Fark user image image 800x575]


I need to add that to my "why your cargo is late" power point.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: [Fark user image 800x575]


Can you imagine how loud that was?  Jeez.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WoolyManwich: Is wasabi kit-kat actually a thing? It sounds gross but I would totally take some bong rips and get down with that


Yes, and it is delightful. Sweet, but with a nice burn on the end.

The best part was taking some into work was seeing who the truly brave were. All but two people were utterly terrified or confused by them.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
64 are believed to be Dangerous Goods containers.

I suppose those are the ones with the wasabi Kit Kat?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.