It's going to HAPPEN soon: Egyptian expert will soon drill into the Great Pyramid to expose it as a grain tower for aliens that really liked cereal
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One would think that calculating the position of known inner-chambers and shift in their passageway blocks relative to the entrance would establish the nature of the interior of the Great Pyramid.  If the interior was some kind of rubble-fill, over time and with earthquakes that rubble would've compacted, and measuring that compaction would allow researchers to determine possible materials.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I effing KNEW it!  Wait, I'm dead, crap.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think I've seen this movie.  It involved vengeful mummy's and diseases.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If they get hungry while drilling, there's a KFC and a Pizza Hut like 50 yards away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they going to do this before the end of 2020?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

unixpro: Are they going to do this before the end of 2020?


There is no end to 2020.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do people break priceless shiat looking for Moon Nazi GOOOOOOLD? It's never there.

/ It's almost like Moon Nazis don't exist and, even if they did, why would they hide gold in the most obvious place on the face of the earth?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, subby. It isn't happening soon. Not ever. The folks in Egypt are never going to let an expedition drill into the pyramid. Ever.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aliens
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Streetlight!
 
rolladuck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some websites exist only to remind me to reboot my pihole.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: unixpro: Are they going to do this before the end of 2020?

There is no end to 2020.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Scientists can probe the Earth with seismometers. Has that been tried?
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If 2020 was a proposed archaeological expedition...
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Save the time and money.  Just have Doc Brown & Marty McFly go back and see how they did it!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Obviously they were built so that population growth in each city would not lead to a full depletion of food.
 
p51d007
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

unixpro: Are they going to do this before the end of 2020?



Yeah, hope someone films this.  The way this year has been, the entire thing might collapse!
 
chuckdelux
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: If they get hungry while drilling, there's a KFC and a Pizza Hut like 50 yards away.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Oh yeah. And when you visit the Great Wall of China, you can enjoy Subway, nearly at the foot of the steps.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...pyramid!
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Scientists can probe the Earth with seismometers. Has that been tried?


Seismographs might not work too well on structures with a bunch construction interfaces that would reflect and absorb vibration. Muon tomography has been used for a bunch of pyramid investigation work though.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're going to fark this up and we will end up losing a lot of information and relics. The actual uncovered information will take a while to put together and will not lead us anywhere closer to an understanding.

There are things we have lost as a humanity in the great fire of the Library of Alexandria. Information on how many feats of the ancient world were accomplished. This is why preserving information and archiving it is significantly important.
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Many moons ago, there was a guy named Rev. Gene Scott, who was one of the late-night TV "preachers" who claimed there was a biblical connection between the great pyramid and the birth / life of Jesus. The main tunnel was angled so it pointed at the birth star, and the length in Nile cricket legs or some other archaic measurement was equal to Jesus' lifespan. It was hilarious to watch.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Noe, just hang on, subby - which cereal?
If it's the last known stocks of Crispy Wheats and Raisins, no price is too high.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Obviously they were built so that population growth in each city would not lead to a full depletion of food.


Anything to avoid civil disorder
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Scientists can probe the Earth with seismometers. Has that been tried?


Theyv'e used ground penetrating radar


https://www.voanews.com/science-healt​h​/hidden-chamber-found-egypts-great-pyr​amid

found Solar boats that way

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science​/​article/abs/pii/S030544030900380X
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll find the Lost Boxes of Sir Grapefellow.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why do people break priceless shiat looking for Moon Nazi GOOOOOOLD? It's never there.

/ It's almost like Moon Nazis don't exist and, even if they did, why would they hide gold in the most obvious place on the face of the earth?


Dude's not looking for Moon Nazi gold. He's looking to prove the Pyramid was built with fill, not all solid blocks.

While there are better ways to accomplish this, compared to 99% of alternate theories about the Pyramid construction, this is a relatively sane one and well within the realm of reason.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's just a scheme. They almost got me drilling holes, but I had to buy all the equipment myself. Then, I had to try to get others to buy the equipment and drill with me. I'd get 20% off, but it wasn't worth it.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why do people break priceless shiat looking for Moon Nazi GOOOOOOLD? It's never there.

/ It's almost like Moon Nazis don't exist and, even if they did, why would they hide gold in the most obvious place on the face of the earth?


The same Eason people climb mountains, because it's there.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What alien cereal might look like

mrbreakfast.comView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: iheartscotch: Why do people break priceless shiat looking for Moon Nazi GOOOOOOLD? It's never there.

/ It's almost like Moon Nazis don't exist and, even if they did, why would they hide gold in the most obvious place on the face of the earth?

Dude's not looking for Moon Nazi gold. He's looking to prove the Pyramid was built with fill, not all solid blocks.

While there are better ways to accomplish this, compared to 99% of alternate theories about the Pyramid construction, this is a relatively sane one and well within the realm of reason.


Future counterpoint: aliens are smart so they must have told the Egyptians to use dirt for filler.

/personally I wouldn't be caught dead lying for millennia in such a dump
//so I'm not quite sold on the backfill hypothesis
///its still better than aliens
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sure there are less destructive ways to test the theory.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stibium: grumpfuff: iheartscotch: Why do people break priceless shiat looking for Moon Nazi GOOOOOOLD? It's never there.

/ It's almost like Moon Nazis don't exist and, even if they did, why would they hide gold in the most obvious place on the face of the earth?

Dude's not looking for Moon Nazi gold. He's looking to prove the Pyramid was built with fill, not all solid blocks.

While there are better ways to accomplish this, compared to 99% of alternate theories about the Pyramid construction, this is a relatively sane one and well within the realm of reason.

Future counterpoint: aliens are smart so they must have told the Egyptians to use dirt for filler.

/personally I wouldn't be caught dead lying for millennia in such a dump
//so I'm not quite sold on the backfill hypothesis
///its still better than aliens


Oh, I'm not sold on his idea at all. I think it's wrong. I'm just making the point that of all the alternate theories about the Pyramids, at least this one is grounded in the real world and doesn't require aliens/Atlanteans/supernatural/etc, and so I'm more willing to humor it.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wouldn't the existing muography surveys already show what he's looking for? If it was sensitive enough to detect a hidden chamber it should be sensitive enough to know if the interior is fill.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

grumpfuff: iheartscotch: Why do people break priceless shiat looking for Moon Nazi GOOOOOOLD? It's never there.

/ It's almost like Moon Nazis don't exist and, even if they did, why would they hide gold in the most obvious place on the face of the earth?

Dude's not looking for Moon Nazi gold. He's looking to prove the Pyramid was built with fill, not all solid blocks.

While there are better ways to accomplish this, compared to 99% of alternate theories about the Pyramid construction, this is a relatively sane one and well within the realm of reason.


I came to say this, pretty much. If I was building a pyramid, I'd lay all the important internal bits like tetris blocks and use that to build a rough frame, then build the exterior finished stuff to field fit based on how that turned out. And I would be careful about and compact the fark out of any fill I used.
 
