(MSN)   World War II is it really over?   (msn.com)
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So... $1.5T back into the economy as spending across multiple sectors, versus $1.5T to Wall Street (either directly towards private loans or indirectly as fees for servicing State and Federally-backed loans) will worsen income
inequality because...?

Is this like the Underwear Gnomes in South Park? "Underwear + _______ = PROFIT!"?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes. It ended with the dissolution of the USSR.

We are currently fighting WWIII.
 
ElvisThroop [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?!
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WWII, hell, WWI, and definitely U.S. Civil War.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not until we collect all that delinquent debt!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in Germany in the 80s, unexploded munitions were frightfully common. Common enough that the local farmers would just stick a flag or a stick with a rag near the thing, and then call the base to get someone out to defuse and remove the dang thing.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Heh. They still find unexploded ordnance in Orlando from time to time.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sereves the cubts right, with the whole Peril Harbour debicile
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Yes. It ended with the dissolution of the USSR.

We are currently fighting WWIII.


You yanks are still fighting the Civil War.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yo girl that's a bomb diffuser

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are we close to World War III? America might be at a second Civil War soon, and I should get prepared.

Maybe BLM vs. Right-Wingers?

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1313063​3​/jeremy-clarkson-us-election-civil-war​/

Can't find the article which shows a large percentage of Americans thinking there will be a second one.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image image 480x617]

[Fark user image image 300x300]


They'd better stop shooting at tanks.  They're out of space to record them and Germans are usually pretty fastidious in their recordkeeping.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
War really is the gift that keeps on giving.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Not until we collect all that delinquent debt!


Actually, Germany paid off their WWI and WWII reparations a few years ago.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The bigger question is, why are we making such a big deal about it?  WWII combat only resulted in 291,557 American deaths. No worse than the flu.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
World War Two
Part Two
Apocalyptic Boogaloo
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes its over. Intact ordinances happen.

We are all watching for WWIII: No One Getting Out of Here Alive.

The day we see 110 ICBMs leave Maelstrom AFB is the day you can be reassured us as a species is done.
 
boohyah
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They find ww2 ordinance pretty often where I live in rural Poland, normally it's shells or grenades found in dziadeks barn. As for the official end of ww2, it was in 1991 after German reunification and the ratification of the restitution documents
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There are large areas of land in France that are unusable due to UXO and chemical contamination from the First World War:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zone_Ro​u​ge
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: SurfaceTension: Yes. It ended with the dissolution of the USSR.

We are currently fighting WWIII.

You yanks are still fighting the Civil War.


Try to keep up. We're on to Civil War II: The Derpening
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

capn' fun: So... $1.5T back into the economy as spending across multiple sectors, versus $1.5T to Wall Street (either directly towards private loans or indirectly as fees for servicing State and Federally-backed loans) will worsen income
inequality because...?

Is this like the Underwear Gnomes in South Park? "Underwear + _______ = PROFIT!"?


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: The day we see 110 ICBMs leave Maelstrom AFB is the day you can be reassured us as a species is done.


Unfortunately, there will be a few pesky humans in remote areas that will survive and eventually reinfect the planet.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Yes. It ended with the dissolution of the USSR.

We are currently fighting WWIII.


WWIII was the cold war, WWIV was the oil wars since Iraq, this is WWV
 
thisispete
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1990's Treaty on the Final Settlement With Respect to Germany can probably be taken as the final official act of the Second World War. With the four occupying powers renouncing remaining rights in respect of East and West Germany so the could reunify.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cormee: Sereves the cubts right, with the whole Peril Harbour debicile


drunk typing detected.
 
