(Some Guy)   As long as everyone is calling each other "socialist" and "communist", let's see what real socialists have to say about what is going on   (wsws.org) divider line
    More: Interesting, Bourgeoisie, Marxism, Health care, Social class, Socialism, Ruling class, Upper class, Working class  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Socialism is when capitalism and communism have a baby.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You mean like Canada, Amsterdam, Australia, New Zeeland? Those "Socialists". You know places you'd really like to live? Except Canada...Fark that cold.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As the last month of 2020 begins, working class resistance is erupting throughout the world in opposition to the mercenary response of the ruling class to the COVID-19 pandemic, its concerted drive to intensify capitalist exploitation, and its evisceration of democratic rights.

Random fluffy bullshiat statements that makes.you want to stop there and close the tab?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha. Let us laugh harder. -- Love, Real Socialists
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

enry: As the last month of 2020 begins, working class resistance is erupting throughout the world in opposition to the mercenary response of the ruling class to the COVID-19 pandemic, its concerted drive to intensify capitalist exploitation, and its evisceration of democratic rights.

Random fluffy bullshiat statements that makes.you want to stop there and close the tab?


How does random, fluffy, or bullshiat apply to that para? It seems like a pretty concise statement of facts.

Is it the big words?
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Barfmaker: enry: As the last month of 2020 begins, working class resistance is erupting throughout the world in opposition to the mercenary response of the ruling class to the COVID-19 pandemic, its concerted drive to intensify capitalist exploitation, and its evisceration of democratic rights.

Random fluffy bullshiat statements that makes.you want to stop there and close the tab?

How does random, fluffy, or bullshiat apply to that para? It seems like a pretty concise statement of facts.

Is it the big words?



It's the big words.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all could just read the politics tab.

/ kidding
// or am I?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: You mean like Canada, Amsterdam, Australia, New Zeeland? Those "Socialists". You know places you'd really like to live? Except Canada...Fark that cold.


i live in vancouver. it's not that cold. but stay the fark out of canada, plague rats
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have communism due to trump  more a dictatorship though . He just gives states what he wants them to get
but only if his freinds and family get a cut. Biden will return us to democracy and capitalism.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the last month of 2020 begins, working class resistance is erupting throughout the world in opposition to the mercenary response of the ruling class to the COVID-19 pandemic, its concerted drive to intensify capitalist exploitation, and its evisceration of democratic rights.

One could make a pretty decent drinking game out of socialist buzzwords, if one hated one's liver.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barfmaker:
It seems like a pretty concise statement of facts.

Sounds like a Twitter manifesto.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: As the last month of 2020 begins, working class resistance is erupting throughout the world in opposition to the mercenary response of the ruling class to the COVID-19 pandemic, its concerted drive to intensify capitalist exploitation, and its evisceration of democratic rights.

Random fluffy bullshiat statements that makes.you want to stop there and close the tab?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: As the last month of 2020 begins, working class resistance is erupting throughout the world in opposition to the mercenary response of the ruling class to the COVID-19 pandemic, its concerted drive to intensify capitalist exploitation, and its evisceration of democratic rights.

One could make a pretty decent drinking game out of socialist buzzwords, if one hated one's liver.


Ahhh yes. Let's dismiss it because you don't understand the big words.

/business owner
//socialist
///yes it's possible
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slantsix: InfoFreako: As the last month of 2020 begins, working class resistance is erupting throughout the world in opposition to the mercenary response of the ruling class to the COVID-19 pandemic, its concerted drive to intensify capitalist exploitation, and its evisceration of democratic rights.

One could make a pretty decent drinking game out of socialist buzzwords, if one hated one's liver.

Ahhh yes. Let's dismiss it because you don't understand the big words.

/business owner
//socialist
///yes it's possible


Calm down, comrade.  I understand yer fancy writin' just fine.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real Socialists are about as recognisable as Real Libertarians.

In both cases you couldn't get 10 so defined people in a room and have them agree on what to order off the menu, let alone what their political stances are supposed to be.

This is not a BSAB situation, of the above Socialists are unquestionably the good guys, but they run a "No True Scotsman" game just as well as anyone else.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What? We were having a good time without you. Go away."
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shamelessly stolen

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LockeOak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: You mean like Canada, Amsterdam, Australia, New Zeeland? Those "Socialists". You know places you'd really like to live? Except Canada...Fark that cold.


New Zealand? socialist? *laughs in neoliberalism*
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Under capitalism, man exploits man. Under communism, it's just the opposite."
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

optikeye: You mean like Canada, Amsterdam, Australia, New Zeeland? Those "Socialists". You know places you'd really like to live? Except Canada...Fark that cold.


I'd rather deal with my countries cold than Australian 50°C+  heat, sharks, human eating everything and if it's not trying to eat you its definitely trying to Kill you.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Socialism is when capitalism and communism have a baby.



When two political systems love each other very much, they develop feelings.............
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Socialism is when capitalism and communism have a baby.


Capitalism is a top. Socialism is a bottom.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: cretinbob: Socialism is when capitalism and communism have a baby.

Capitalism is a top. Socialism is a bottom.


... handle checks out?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I believe we're saying "Don't threaten us with a good time."
 
Abox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is going to be one of those threads where I have a hard time telling who's on what side.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: The Southern Dandy: cretinbob: Socialism is when capitalism and communism have a baby.

Capitalism is a top. Socialism is a bottom.

... handle checks out?


Capitalism is a very selfish lover, where while socialism wants some mutually pleasurable 69, capitalism falls asleep after prematurely ejaculates and then chides others for expecting good sex when they worked so hard for their orgasm.
 
Number 216
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 635x613]


Imagine trying to get any of that done today.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you advocate cutting health care worker salaries during a pandemic you deserve to be beaten to death on the spot. It's equivalent to cutting veterans benefits during a war.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry, no Socialist Pig

Fascist Pig
Youtube N8eWgzo1UPc
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think if you limit the definition to advocating free healthcare and free college that covers most of what the right calls socialist.  And free income too I guess.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LockeOak: optikeye: You mean like Canada, Amsterdam, Australia, New Zeeland? Those "Socialists". You know places you'd really like to live? Except Canada...Fark that cold.

New Zealand? socialist? *laughs in neoliberalism*


He said "New Zeeland" so maybe wherever that is practices socialism
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't write essays anymore, but if I did, it would probably end up sounding a lot like this. I farking suck.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: optikeye: You mean like Canada, Amsterdam, Australia, New Zeeland? Those "Socialists". You know places you'd really like to live? Except Canada...Fark that cold.

i live in vancouver. it's not that cold. but stay the fark out of canada, plague rats


It's only the plague rats making the news, and all the Fark threads. Plenty of Americans are masked up, but we don't make headlines in the same way you don't get special recognition for notbeating your wife.

/i also like Vancouver but it's too damn cold for me
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

almejita: Sorry, no Socialist Pig

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/N8eWgzo1​UPc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Dude, you are on point. My farkie for you is ' is a Suicidal Tendencies fan '. Cheers!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: We have communism due to trump  more a dictatorship though . He just gives states what he wants them to get
but only if his freinds and family get a cut. Biden will return us to democracy and capitalism.


I'm afraid I have bad news for you. Biden won't do either of those things. People didn't vote him into office, we voted Trump out. Biden isn't our saviour, he's the guy who will do for now because he isn't that fat orange blob of national embarrassment and shame.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Christmas is coming up, and converting to Socialism may be necessary. My Socialist buddy Kim says anti-aircraft guns are a good way to deal with relatives.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Idiot Stick Bearer: We have communism due to trump  more a dictatorship though . He just gives states what he wants them to get
but only if his freinds and family get a cut. Biden will return us to democracy and capitalism.

I'm afraid I have bad news for you. Biden won't do either of those things. People didn't vote him into office, we voted Trump out. Biden isn't our saviour, he's the guy who will do for now because he isn't that fat orange blob of national embarrassment and shame.


That is a pretty succinct explanation of the current state of affairs.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wish everyone Republicans call a socialist or communist was a socialist or communist, and not someone I tolerate being in office.
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's always amusing to see Americans scream "socialist" or "leftist" at politicians who, anywhere else in the world, would be well to the right of centre. Joe Biden would be be mainstream Conservative here, significantly to the right of David Cameron.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: You mean like Canada, Amsterdam, Australia, New Zeeland? Those "Socialists". You know places you'd really like to live? Except Canada...Fark that cold.


Its 8C in Edmonton right now.
Cold?
What cold.
 
tekmo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i live in vancouver.


Ya lucky bastard.

Seriously, lovely place, lovely folks. Would be very pleased to visit again, but wouldn't dream of traveling there or anywhere during this shiatshow.

I saw your blind skunk when I took a walk in that urban park whose name escapes me. Talked to a guy who said he'd been sprayed there twice. It was a great story.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image image 635x613]


Truman was right, of course... but in this example I think the World Socialist Web Site is using the term as an explicit call to dismantle Global Capitalism, rather than just a hyperbolic implication of such.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What government hands out money, food, education, healthcare and homes to its citizens? That's the one I want. I don't care if 50% of my income goes to a society that takes care of itself
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  

enry: As the last month of 2020 begins, working class resistance is erupting throughout the world in opposition to the mercenary response of the ruling class to the COVID-19 pandemic, its concerted drive to intensify capitalist exploitation, and its evisceration of democratic rights.

Random fluffy bullshiat statements that makes.you want to stop there and close the tab?


Buzzwords check, straight out of Marx.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You see very little, if any, media coverage of these strikes and protests by workers over working conditions during the pandemic.  Every newspaper has a business section and they all love to report on Wall Street and extol the virtues of the stock market.  No newspapers have labor sections to report on the issues of the workers.  I guess there's just no money supporting it.

Meanwhile at least this shows the opinions of true socialists.  Rather than telling us what socialists supposedly believe, and scaremonger, how about inviting them onto the talk shows to tell us directly.  Sometimes I think it's because they are afraid people may like what they hear and not be afraid of this bogeyman.
 
