 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Root)   Clearly it was a semiautomatic, fully loaded, assault sandwich, right Franklin County Sheriff's Office?   (theroot.com) divider line
49
    More: Asinine, Police, Columbus, Ohio, Sheriff, Police shot, Constable, English-language films, Automobile, Casey Goodson Jr.  
•       •       •

1773 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know Columbus. CPD isn't too bad, but FCSO is extremely twitchy. I can completely believe the officer went all *PEW* *PEW* *PEW* over a sandwich.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sword and Shield: I know Columbus. CPD isn't too bad, but FCSO is extremely twitchy. I can completely believe the officer went all *PEW* *PEW* *PEW* over a sandwich.


I'm surprised the cop union didn't put out some statement that the victim was a suspected pedo on the grounds of being in possession of a suspicious bag from Subway, a company with known pedo ties, and Forensics found the perp with 6" of meat between fresh buns.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

null: Sword and Shield: I know Columbus. CPD isn't too bad, but FCSO is extremely twitchy. I can completely believe the officer went all *PEW* *PEW* *PEW* over a sandwich.

I'm surprised the cop union didn't put out some statement that the victim was a suspected pedo on the grounds of being in possession of a suspicious bag from Subway, a company with known pedo ties, and Forensics found the perp with 6" of meat between fresh buns.


You know, with Franklin County you might be right.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure the investigation will turn up the relevant fact that he inhaled the marijuana with Becky eleventy years ago, so the shooting was justified.    And that he lunged at them through the door....
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
3
3 bullets
3 bullets in the back
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

169th Cousin: 3
3 bullets
3 bullets in the back


It was a very big sandwich. Who knows how much heart disease that they headed off.

/Hell
//One plz
///But the joke HAD to be made.
////I may in need of help.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unarmed black man executed by police for Existing While Black. Film at 11.

'Murica.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

169th Cousin: 3
3 bullets
3 bullets in the back


But the police that murdered him said it was "justified"

That word
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police have released little additional details about the incident, outside of saying that a 17-year-veteran of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shot the 23-year-old and that they believe the shooting was justified.

You assholes always say your gang members assassinations are justified
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like a pretty easy claim to defend, police.... just produce the weapon that the suspect was allegedly waiving. Unless you guys are just full of shiat...

/ honestly? The police don't do themselves any favors when they pull this shiat.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the Franklin County Sheriff's office in Ohio said its SWAT team had been unsuccessfully searching for a fugitive on Friday when a young man-identified by his family online as Casey Goodson Jr.-passed by them in a car while waving a handgun

Okay, is that something that has ever happened in the history of ever?  Someone driving past cops while waving a gun?  Because, bullsh*t.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Unarmed black man executed by police for Existing While Black. Film at 11.

'Murica.


Are you okay? Your post is 11 words longer than any I've seen yet.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There wouldn't be a problem if these standards were applied equally, but they aren't. When a white man with a gun clearly visible ignored police commands and attempts to leave, he isn't shot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
for those with total fark its a few links more recent.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, its a damned shame we've collectively decided police reform is a taboo issue.  Because if you think the unchecked rampage of murderous psycho cops was bad when they thought they could get away with it, wait till you see what they're like now that they know they can.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image image 425x283]


Don't touch that! That's my lunch!
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: There wouldn't be a problem if these standards were applied equally, but they aren't. When a white man with a gun clearly visible ignored police commands and attempts to leave, he isn't shot.

[Fark user image 850x135] for those with total fark its a few links more recent.


Saw that linked on C&L earlier today. The mug is something to behold.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why did you kill a man walking into his own home? He just wanted to enjoy his Subway after leaving the dentist's office," she added.

Because if you are buying that shiat that Subway is selling, you need to be shot. Hopefully, it gets done before you pass on your defective genes.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a debate between the 5 1/2" over the 11".......

The cop won by a 3" bullet......in other words the cop was & is FOS!!!!!


Again Merican cops win another round of handin out their plan of "Justifiable homicide". (Him or the sandwich he wouldn't share if he just hada shared it.) idk


Shat maybe the guy wasn't wearing his mask when he was at the Subway & a Karen called on him sayin no mask & he had pickle in his pocket & he was glad to see her......idk
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a bagel with Glocks.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uzi, laser, radar, triple-barreled, double- scoped heat seeking sandwich?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: It was a bagel with Glocks.


ohyou.jpg
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to depart a bit from the article and complain about The Root instead.  Specifically, that amongst the trolls in the grey comments, they really do have some good folks commenting... and yet they're kept in the greys anyway?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: "Why did you kill a man walking into his own home? He just wanted to enjoy his Subway after leaving the dentist's office," she added.

Because if you are buying that shiat that Subway is selling, you need to be shot. Hopefully, it gets done before you pass on your defective genes.


Eh, it's the only major sub chain that sells meatball subs, the king of all subs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hands Up - Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Youtube GTbxVFTDdo0
this show was on the air when I was a kid I'm old now. 46.
You all should be ashamed that this could be taped today.  Verbatim.
WTF, America?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Well, its a damned shame we've collectively decided police reform is a taboo issue.  Because if you think the unchecked rampage of murderous psycho cops was bad when they thought they could get away with it, wait till you see what they're like now that they know they can.


I am all in favor of random and frequent drug testing of the police at every level of government. Including steroids, antidepressants, and the ever popular methamphetamine.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DVD: I'm going to depart a bit from the article and complain about The Root instead.  Specifically, that amongst the trolls in the grey comments, they really do have some good folks commenting... and yet they're kept in the greys anyway?


What? Clearly you don't know how the grays work. It basically a soft ban. Most people don't read them, and more over most people don't reply to them. It's like being ignored here. But it's the whole site ignoring you instead of individuals.
In fact I don't even bother reading any of their site anymore because between being a gray and how their ads are so cluttery why bother
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Why did you kill a man walking into his own home? He just wanted to enjoy his Subway after leaving the dentist's office,"

Because American cops are ALL  a bunch of shiatpigs.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*sigh*

side note - i'd forgotten what a great article this one was/is: https://verysmartbrothas.ther​oot.com/s​traight-black-men-are-the-white-people​-of-black-people-1814157214
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It was a submachine sandwich.
 
DVD
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DVD: I'm going to depart a bit from the article and complain about The Root instead.  Specifically, that amongst the trolls in the grey comments, they really do have some good folks commenting... and yet they're kept in the greys anyway?

What? Clearly you don't know how the grays work. It basically a soft ban. Most people don't read them, and more over most people don't reply to them. It's like being ignored here. But it's the whole site ignoring you instead of individuals.
In fact I don't even bother reading any of their site anymore because between being a gray and how their ads are so cluttery why bother


All Kinja posters start in the greys.  If it was a soft ban, then what are they being soft banned for?  It's a start point.  But yes, folks aren't going to read most of the greys because of the trash there, but if the good faith participants are never let out of the greys, that's going to suppress participation and readership simply via discouragement.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: It was a submachine sandwich.


i hate you for making me chuckle sensibly at this particular moment
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DVD: I'm going to depart a bit from the article and complain about The Root instead.  Specifically, that amongst the trolls in the grey comments, they really do have some good folks commenting... and yet they're kept in the greys anyway?


The Gizmodo sites do that. I was a commenter years ago and made it out of limbo into the pre-approved zone. Then they changed to a new comment server and I was thrown back into limbo. I never crawled out again, largely because I don't bother chiming in when nobody can read and respond.

It's not big deal to me. They're free to manage their comments as they see fit. And I would not want to moderate an open forum. I imagine the Root in particular is targeted by the worst of the "very fine people" on the right.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

covfefe: Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Don't touch that! That's my lunch!


Goldeneye, again? First the telescope collapse, now this.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm going to wait until all the facts come in.  Then I'll call the murdering murderer a sorry murdering murderer.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another article: "She said he had food in his hands, was unlocking the door and walking inside his home on Estates Place, on the Northeast Side, when he was shot with his hands up."

How short was he?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Details, was told to drop his gun. The rebuttal to that in the article was he had a concealed carry,

Left out is where was the gun?  From the articles description no way he was holding a gun his hands were full,

Police use vague gun recovered at scene.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Seems like a pretty easy claim to defend, police.... just produce the weapon that the suspect was allegedly waiving.


And the video of him waving it. And the autopsy showing he was not shot in the back. And the body cam footage showing they did not shoot him at home through the door.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They told him to drop his weapon and he didn't. That's a shootin'.

Maybe next time he should carry a weapon to drop.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DVD: waxbeans: DVD: I'm going to depart a bit from the article and complain about The Root instead.  Specifically, that amongst the trolls in the grey comments, they really do have some good folks commenting... and yet they're kept in the greys anyway?

What? Clearly you don't know how the grays work. It basically a soft ban. Most people don't read them, and more over most people don't reply to them. It's like being ignored here. But it's the whole site ignoring you instead of individuals.
In fact I don't even bother reading any of their site anymore because between being a gray and how their ads are so cluttery why bother

All Kinja posters start in the greys.  If it was a soft ban, then what are they being soft banned for?  It's a start point.  But yes, folks aren't going to read most of the greys because of the trash there, but if the good faith participants are never let out of the greys, that's going to suppress participation and readership simply via discouragement.


Sure. Ideally. But, I used to spend hours reading. Posting. And replying.
I was there when it was Gawker. But after that lawsuit. And the being bought by some big corporation. The place isn't the same. The ads are too intrusive. Vid auto play and scroll with you.  So, with all that, why care about one day not being gray. That is too much effort.
When it was Gawker, I accidentally got click baited into reading Jezebel. And it opened up my mind about feminism. And it sort of made me empathetic towards feminism. That was about 10 years ago. Last month they let a Nazi woman publish an article.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: They told him to drop his weapon and he didn't. That's a shootin'.

Maybe next time he should carry a weapon to drop.


yeah, but he dead now
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah well maybe he sold weed once in high school.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Uzi, laser, radar, triple-barreled, double- scoped heat seeking sandwich?


Just what you see, pal.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
American police will murder anyone to restore order.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Benjimin_Dover: "Why did you kill a man walking into his own home? He just wanted to enjoy his Subway after leaving the dentist's office," she added.

Because if you are buying that shiat that Subway is selling, you need to be shot. Hopefully, it gets done before you pass on your defective genes.

Eh, it's the only major sub chain that sells meatball subs, the king of all subs.


If you have a Firehouse Subs nearby, they also have a meatball sub.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: thurstonxhowell: They told him to drop his weapon and he didn't. That's a shootin'.

Maybe next time he should carry a weapon to drop.

yeah, but he dead now


See? Carrying a gun could have saved his life.

#NRA4EVER
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: gilgigamesh: Well, its a damned shame we've collectively decided police reform is a taboo issue.  Because if you think the unchecked rampage of murderous psycho cops was bad when they thought they could get away with it, wait till you see what they're like now that they know they can.

I am all in favor of random and frequent drug testing of the police at every level of government. Including steroids, antidepressants, and the ever popular methamphetamine.


Don't test for marijuana though, let them smoke that if they want.  Hell for some of the more aggressive ones marijuana should be mandatory.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DVD: waxbeans: DVD: I'm going to depart a bit from the article and complain about The Root instead.  Specifically, that amongst the trolls in the grey comments, they really do have some good folks commenting... and yet they're kept in the greys anyway?

What? Clearly you don't know how the grays work. It basically a soft ban. Most people don't read them, and more over most people don't reply to them. It's like being ignored here. But it's the whole site ignoring you instead of individuals.
In fact I don't even bother reading any of their site anymore because between being a gray and how their ads are so cluttery why bother

All Kinja posters start in the greys.  If it was a soft ban, then what are they being soft banned for?  It's a start point.  But yes, folks aren't going to read most of the greys because of the trash there, but if the good faith participants are never let out of the greys, that's going to suppress participation and readership simply via discouragement.

Sure. Ideally. But, I used to spend hours reading. Posting. And replying.
I was there when it was Gawker. But after that lawsuit. And the being bought by some big corporation. The place isn't the same. The ads are too intrusive. Vid auto play and scroll with you.  So, with all that, why care about one day not being gray. That is too much effort.
When it was Gawker, I accidentally got click baited into reading Jezebel. And it opened up my mind about feminism. And it sort of made me empathetic towards feminism. That was about 10 years ago. Last month they let a Nazi woman publish an article.


Jezebel jumped the shark 4 or 5 yrs ago.... they're white moderates' go-to for "not misandry, but attracts misandrists like shiat attracts flies" quasi-feminism.

/feminism is supposed to be devoted to leveling all playing fields for everyone, socially *and* economically
//they don't whiff on the former very much, but on the latter they've faceplanted so many times
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Defund and disband the police.  Problem solved.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.