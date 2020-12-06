 Skip to content
(NBC News) Male student wears nail polish to school in Texas. Guess what happens next (nbcnews.com)
53
    More: Fail, High school, high school, school's dress code, school suspension, Clyde High School senior, thoughtful review, student handbook, Clyde Consolidated Independent School District  
•       •       •

53 Comments
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?
 
no1curr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?


Massive amounts of repression, self-denial, and insecurity?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The student handbooksays that men are prohibited from wearing makeup and nail polish.

My client is wearing PRESS-ON nails not polish.

I rest my case.  And yes, I DID get my law degree out of the back of a Beauty School Supply Company Catalogue.  DO YOU HAVE A PROBLEM WITH THAT?!?!  Because I have a problem with your casual disregard of PROPERLY TREATING YOUR SPLIT ENDS!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The student handbook says that men are prohibited from wearing makeup and nail polish

Guys must look washed out in school plays, but who am I kidding; places like this make no attempt at culture.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?


1. Something a male wears or does gets you sexually excited
2. You feel disgusted with yourself for being sexual aroused by another man
3. You ban men from wearing or doing that thing

/ not even going into the fact the situation in TFA involves kids and not men
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Adult male Texans are so ingrained by their daddies to resist the urge to suck cock that they will spend a life time watching adult men in tight clam digger pants wrestle and grapple over an inflated pig skin as if that is a perfect beard.

It isn't.

They still have the urge.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?


A lot of this is rooted in authoritarian thinking.  One if the centerpieces of this is thinking strictly along binary/absolute terms.  There is no grey.

Also authoritarians love tradition.

So, "this is just not something boys do" is very typical for the way the authoritarian mind works.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?


I think it was the "Anti Goth" laws of the 90's. That also included 'no Juggalos' which conflicts me quite a bit about the regulations.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?


How did they get to the point where they made a rule about it? Somebody actually sat around and thought about this long ago.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: I think it was the "Anti Goth" laws of the 90's


That was such a terrible thing to do.

Goth girls were hot.

/ Call me, Amy
// Bring me to life
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: optikeye: I think it was the "Anti Goth" laws of the 90's

That was such a terrible thing to do.

Goth girls were hot.

/ Call me, Amy
// Bring me to life


I so want this pencil sharpener.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Having a hard time deciding if this is the Clyde district school board, or a meeting of who's who in Texas conservatism.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

italie: Having a hard time deciding if this is the Clyde district school board, or a meeting of who's who in Texas conservatism.

[Fark user image image 425x182]


I mean, why do all white conservative rightward look alike?

I spy a Mnunchin, a Jordan, a Gohmert....
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?

How did they get to the point where they made a rule about it? Somebody actually sat around and thought about this long ago.


That's what kills me. These people actually care about trans issues and gender so much that they are passing laws to make nail polish on a boy illegal. How farked up is that? I've worn my hair very short and worn pants and no one attacked me. I've been called Sir and I didn't care, but I have the privilege of being a (mostly) straight white woman and nobody else's identity or sexuality ever diminished me...

How do you pass rules like this? I mean WTF? You have to be insanely insecure to call out a trans male or a trans female for choosing to ornament themselves.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ginandbacon: edmo: ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?

How did they get to the point where they made a rule about it? Somebody actually sat around and thought about this long ago.

That's what kills me. These people actually care about trans issues and gender so much that they are passing laws to make nail polish on a boy illegal. How farked up is that? I've worn my hair very short and worn pants and no one attacked me. I've been called Sir and I didn't care, but I have the privilege of being a (mostly) straight white woman and nobody else's identity or sexuality ever diminished me...

How do you pass rules like this? I mean WTF? You have to be insanely insecure to call out a trans male or a trans female for choosing to ornament themselves.


I'm not sure about this being a recent anti trans law.
Even in the 70's our school had regs about how long a guys hair could be and how short a girls skirt could be.
And the nail polish thing was about drugs as it was a slight 'fad' at the time to paint a pinky finger for a guy and let the nail grow out for scooping cocaine out of a tiny vial.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: ginandbacon: edmo: ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?

How did they get to the point where they made a rule about it? Somebody actually sat around and thought about this long ago.

That's what kills me. These people actually care about trans issues and gender so much that they are passing laws to make nail polish on a boy illegal. How farked up is that? I've worn my hair very short and worn pants and no one attacked me. I've been called Sir and I didn't care, but I have the privilege of being a (mostly) straight white woman and nobody else's identity or sexuality ever diminished me...

How do you pass rules like this? I mean WTF? You have to be insanely insecure to call out a trans male or a trans female for choosing to ornament themselves.

I'm not sure about this being a recent anti trans law.
Even in the 70's our school had regs about how long a guys hair could be and how short a girls skirt could be.
And the nail polish thing was about drugs as it was a slight 'fad' at the time to paint a pinky finger for a guy and let the nail grow out for scooping cocaine out of a tiny vial.

[Fark user image 850x510]


Ahhh the 80s! Excellent times!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homophobic?  Johnny 'Bam Zoom Straight to the Moon Amber' Depp wears nail polish and we've seen how much he appreciates a nice piece of crumpet.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting a kick out of this story because as a 54-year-old straight guy I'm wearing nail polish right now.

Seriously- right thumbnail has Revlon Copper Penny on it

I have a seriously bad split in that nail- there's something wrong with the nailbed and the tiniest edge will catch on my pocket when I get my keys or something and peel back part of my nail.  It's excruciating.  I've tried a bunch of other solutions over the past 10 years but none work as well as a decent coat of nail polish to keep the surface smooth and edge-free.

Does it look silly on a middle aged white guy?  Probably.  But one of the nice things about being a middle aged white guy is that you run out of farks to give about stupid shiat.  If it works, I'll use it.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?


More importantly, how do you get this triggered on 2020, for God's sake?

Seriously, I graduated in '88 in a small city in AZ, and we had an openly gay guy at school. Nobody, even in the era of still using f-g as an insult, gave a shiat. He read Seventeen magazine, dressed totally metrosexual 20 years before the term was ever used, and nobody really cared. And that includes the fact that he wore nail polish. A bunch of hicks at the school, and nobody cared. 32 farking years ago...
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

italie: Having a hard time deciding if this is the Clyde district school board, or a meeting of who's who in Texas conservatism.

[Fark user image 425x182]


That can't be Texas. Not a ten-gallon hat in sight. And where are the gunz?
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I'm getting a kick out of this story because as a 54-year-old straight guy I'm wearing nail polish right now.

Seriously- right thumbnail has Revlon Copper Penny on it

I have a seriously bad split in that nail- there's something wrong with the nailbed and the tiniest edge will catch on my pocket when I get my keys or something and peel back part of my nail.  It's excruciating.  I've tried a bunch of other solutions over the past 10 years but none work as well as a decent coat of nail polish to keep the surface smooth and edge-free.

Does it look silly on a middle aged white guy?  Probably.  But one of the nice things about being a middle aged white guy is that you run out of farks to give about stupid shiat.  If it works, I'll use it.


Amen to the "screw it, it works for me" attitude.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

koder: The student handbook says that men are prohibited from wearing makeup and nail polish

Guys must look washed out in school plays, but who am I kidding; places like this make no attempt at culture.


Aren't the rodeo, tractor pulls, monster car rallies and football games enough kulture? What more do you want?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

italie: Having a hard time deciding if this is the Clyde district school board, or a meeting of who's who in Texas conservatism.

[Fark user image 425x182]


A gay site for office attire fetishes?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

optikeye: ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?

I think it was the "Anti Goth" laws of the 90's. That also included 'no Juggalos' which conflicts me quite a bit about the regulations.


Nope this was even before that, besides isn't this sex discrimination? If the girls are allowed to do it, isn't it discrimination not to allow the boys the same rights.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I dunno, but doesn't sound like a Bruce Heffernan thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?


It's west Texas, they're probably afraid he's going to turn the football team gay.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But the home coming dance is still on I assume.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I was in high school my girlfriend painted a couple of my fingernails while goofing around.  I wore it like that to school for a couple of days.  Nothing was said by anyone, other than a couple kids asking what was up with that.  The school didn't give a rat's ass, as far as I know.

This was in 1983.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

optikeye: ginandbacon: edmo: ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?

How did they get to the point where they made a rule about it? Somebody actually sat around and thought about this long ago.

That's what kills me. These people actually care about trans issues and gender so much that they are passing laws to make nail polish on a boy illegal. How farked up is that? I've worn my hair very short and worn pants and no one attacked me. I've been called Sir and I didn't care, but I have the privilege of being a (mostly) straight white woman and nobody else's identity or sexuality ever diminished me...

How do you pass rules like this? I mean WTF? You have to be insanely insecure to call out a trans male or a trans female for choosing to ornament themselves.

I'm not sure about this being a recent anti trans law.
Even in the 70's our school had regs about how long a guys hair could be and how short a girls skirt could be.
And the nail polish thing was about drugs as it was a slight 'fad' at the time to paint a pinky finger for a guy and let the nail grow out for scooping cocaine out of a tiny vial.

[Fark user image image 850x510]


Too soon!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

optikeye: bostonguy: optikeye: I think it was the "Anti Goth" laws of the 90's

That was such a terrible thing to do.

Goth girls were hot.

/ Call me, Amy
// Bring me to life

I so want this pencil sharpener.
[i.pinimg.com image 600x451]


That is incredible. I would buy one, too.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course this is asinine, but to rectify the problem you have to do things in the right order. If this dude wanted to wear nail polish, he should have first circulated a petition to change the dress code so that he could do it. And then wear the nail polish. No matter how stupid a school's dress code is, if you register for and attend that school you have to abide by its rules until it is changed to a 21st century dress code (which it definitely needs to be).
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

italie: italie: Having a hard time deciding if this is the Clyde district school board, or a meeting of who's who in Texas conservatism.

[Fark user image image 425x182]

I mean, why do all white conservative rightward look alike?

I spy a Mnunchin, a Jordan, a Gohmert....


Failure to look the same or be the same is beaten out of you. Those who fail, die.  It's like Sparta. Just don't get caught with your little male friend outside of the barracks digging for tubers.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Welcome to West Texas?  East Texas is worse.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: optikeye: ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?

I think it was the "Anti Goth" laws of the 90's. That also included 'no Juggalos' which conflicts me quite a bit about the regulations.

Nope this was even before that, besides isn't this sex discrimination? If the girls are allowed to do it, isn't it discrimination not to allow the boys the same rights.


Like having your hair touching the collar of the shirt for boys...yet girls could do that.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Welcome to West Texas?  East Texas is worse.


What Texas is good?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They'll be sorry. Just look at what happened in Heathers:
"My Dead Gay Son" - Heathers the Musical
Youtube 6pPAB9HQTn8
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Awesomely cool paint job and not an indication of gay/trans anymore, either. Lots of kids wear nail polish, regardless of gender. It currently "says" nothing about you. Remember when guys wearing earrings meant they were gay? That was a long time ago.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

optikeye: punkwrestler: optikeye: ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?

I think it was the "Anti Goth" laws of the 90's. That also included 'no Juggalos' which conflicts me quite a bit about the regulations.

Nope this was even before that, besides isn't this sex discrimination? If the girls are allowed to do it, isn't it discrimination not to allow the boys the same rights.

Like having your hair touching the collar of the shirt for boys...yet girls could do that.


I thought those rules were rules invalid?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

noitsnot: kpaxoid: Welcome to West Texas?  East Texas is worse.

What Texas is good?


West Texas. If you can find someone to yell at  you for doing anything, you're standing too close. Just spread out and do wtf you want.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This being TX, my guess is that he was beaten and killed by police...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Clip Sing Street - Make Up [Thai Sub]
Youtube ergayQ_jAbw
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tejas is a very weird and farked up place. When I went to high school down there many years ago, the gestapo who ran the school liked to bust my balls for having hair they deemed too long. Their "policy" was that a boy's hair could not go beyond the bottom of a shirt collar. Yes, it was a public school. You could shave half you head and leave the other half looking like you have not washed it in months, as long as that hair did not go past the collar. Even at graduation, one of the jackboots tried to tell me to tuck my hair into my gown. I pretended I would comply, but then a couple of guys behind me pulled down my hand and said fark that guy. It was actually kind of a cool moment, but still Texas can kiss my taint.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aungen: noitsnot: kpaxoid: Welcome to West Texas?  East Texas is worse.

What Texas is good?

West Texas. If you can find someone to yell at  you for doing anything, you're standing too close. Just spread out and do wtf you want.


Not according to TFA. Not sure how how a watered down "anyone different I don't like needs to leave" is a great motto.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"and creating a disturbance"

/group W bench
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?

More importantly, how do you get this triggered on 2020, for God's sake?

Seriously, I graduated in '88 in a small city in AZ, and we had an openly gay guy at school. Nobody, even in the era of still using f-g as an insult, gave a shiat.


Small town Oklahoma, class of 97, will concur.   Between 1970-1999 really, overwhelming lot of 'don't care'.  My take, roughly concurrent with GWB and the rise of the NRA, "macho" became a political position.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was good enough for Freddie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

optikeye: ginandbacon: edmo: ginandbacon: I don't understand this AT ALL. How do you get to the point where a boy wearing nail polish offends you?

How did they get to the point where they made a rule about it? Somebody actually sat around and thought about this long ago.

That's what kills me. These people actually care about trans issues and gender so much that they are passing laws to make nail polish on a boy illegal. How farked up is that? I've worn my hair very short and worn pants and no one attacked me. I've been called Sir and I didn't care, but I have the privilege of being a (mostly) straight white woman and nobody else's identity or sexuality ever diminished me...

How do you pass rules like this? I mean WTF? You have to be insanely insecure to call out a trans male or a trans female for choosing to ornament themselves.

I'm not sure about this being a recent anti trans law.
Even in the 70's our school had regs about how long a guys hair could be and how short a girls skirt could be.
And the nail polish thing was about drugs as it was a slight 'fad' at the time to paint a pinky finger for a guy and let the nail grow out for scooping cocaine out of a tiny vial.

[Fark user image image 850x510]


Nobody who ever owned a Big pen would actually do that.
I had a nephew in TX who was into the whole chill thing.  Jnco jeans, long nail with polish  and a bunch of other stupid stuff. Just a dumb kid who grew out of it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This also says a bit about how little they value their daughters.  Make yourself presentable to the menfolk.  Cover your flaws, put a little effort into your appearance, maybe you can attract yourself a man who can care for you while you keep house.  Smile more.

I find it horrifying that parents want to lock their male/female children into different roles in society.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: koder: The student handbook says that men are prohibited from wearing makeup and nail polish

Guys must look washed out in school plays, but who am I kidding; places like this make no attempt at culture.

Aren't the rodeo, tractor pulls, monster car rallies and football games enough kulture? What more do you want?


Don't forget the guns.  Lots of guns!
 
