The people who loudly proclaimed that they were leaving Facebook to go join "free speech haven" Parler are returning to Facebook to ask why no one's going to Parler
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trolls want an audience that disagrees with them.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: Trolls want an audience that disagrees with them.


And regular people, while they'll put up with a little shiat, don't want to go bathe in it.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't even read the nonsense without signing up, pass.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Trolls want an audience.


FTFY

That "just don't look" Simpsons episode would actually work. But we always look.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hey, it's google plus all over again!
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean sh*tting in your own cereal doesn't taste the same as sh*tting in someone else's?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still over at Google+ wondering where everyone is.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when Conservative commentators try to shill for a hate app users assume it is a Facebook group?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, the people who said Parler was a laughably insignificant haven for a few MAGA rednecks are so obsessed that they're writing OneZero articles and Fark headlines about Parler.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Alignable for bad ideas.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inherent in the concept of "free speech" is the "freedom to ignore".
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nelsonhaha,gif
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: In other news, the people who said Parler was a laughably insignificant haven for a few MAGA rednecks are so obsessed that they're writing OneZero articles and Fark headlines about Parler.


This is pathetic.  Try harder.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just related to Parler. People love to make announcements that they are going to leave Facebook, eventually, it's just that...[nonsensical excuse here]. It's an addiction and a lot of people need serious help.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone post that comic of the guy making fun of the chinless racists. Because that's what you're dealing with. The 'common clay' of the internet.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww the edgelords are upset no one can see them being edgy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: In other news, the people who said Parler was a laughably insignificant haven for a few MAGA rednecks are so obsessed that they're writing OneZero articles and Fark headlines about Parler.


Everybody likes a good trainwreck.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've talked to so many that can't even figure out how to get on it," another member posted. "They're still on FB thinking they're on Parler."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How come I don't hear anyone else in this echo chamber?"
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check out my MySpace page!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: In other news, the people who said Parler was a laughably insignificant haven for a few MAGA rednecks are so obsessed that they're writing OneZero articles and Fark headlines about Parler.


Hey, look, folks - a graduate of the Candace Owens school of social media! "Your mockery & disparagement only validates me, so I WIN HURRRRR!"

FFS.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, because I am sick to grim farking death of politics.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: Inherent in the concept of "free speech" is the "freedom to ignore".


Yep. And capitalism encourages "voting with one's wallet."

Parler offers little but noise & foolishness, demands too much from the stupid & suspicious, and seemingly benefits only those who invested in Parler.

Can't imagine why we're not flocking to it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Trolls want an audience that disagrees with them.


NO THEY DON'T
 
RedComrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn: Honestly, because I am sick to grim farking death of politics.


Yet you can only ignore politics at your peril.  A tough spot to be in isn't it?
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I abhor Big Tech as much as anyone from any political persuasion should.  That said...it's extremely satisfying to see the Right flounder in hypocrisy upon getting crushed under the wheels of the oligopoly/plutocracy they normally bend over backwards to defend.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fun part is realizing that, if you wanted to build a database of right-wing Americans so determined to avoid scrutiny by those unlike themselves that they would hand over their anonymity just to participate, Parler seems almost perfect.

Can't wait for Parler to then sell that database for millions (or more), cash out, and watch as every damned member looks on in horror as everyone from banks to employers buy the database for screening & background check purposes...
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: I'm still over at Google+ wondering where everyone is.


You are literally at Fark wondering where everyone went (to Reddit mostly).
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: I'm still over at Google+ wondering where everyone is.


At least you've got a much cooler theme song...

Tom Lehrer - The Masochism Tango
Youtube TytGOeiW0aE
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Trolls want an audience that disagrees with them.



Ever try to wrap your brain around the mindset of "I'm not getting a lot of replies to my tantrums on farkpol about how much I hate farkpol because it's a lefty liberal echo chamber, I better create a new account for such tantrums"?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, dear Trumpers, even a lot of conservatives who voted alongside you, for their own selfish economic interests, found you insufferable? And they don't want to be trapped in a social space with you, real or virtual?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just spitballing, but maybe requiring people to send them a copy of their ID might turn away more than a few of their "target audience"
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: So when Conservative commentators try to shill for a hate app users assume it is a Facebook group?


You're assuming they're a bright bunch of folks with a modicum of reasoning skills no?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: MBooda: In other news, the people who said Parler was a laughably insignificant haven for a few MAGA rednecks are so obsessed that they're writing OneZero articles and Fark headlines about Parler.

This is pathetic.  Cry harder.


FTFY
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: H31N0US: I'm still over at Google+ wondering where everyone is.

You are literally at Fark wondering where everyone went (to Reddit mostly).


Nobody goes to Reddit anymore.
It's too bourgeois.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: It's not just related to Parler. People love to make announcements that they are going to leave Facebook, eventually, it's just that...[nonsensical excuse here]. It's an addiction and a lot of people need serious help.


I never announced it. I just left four years ago. I went back a year ago and finally deleted the account. It felt good.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No libs to own on Parler.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I offhandedly mentioned something about having to upload your driver's license and ss# to Parlar (however you spell it don't care) to an unbelievabling Mr Spawn who then looked up the T&C and was appalled at what privacy Parlar rats (or whatever they are called) are signing away.

Absolutely they are getting into some database that is being sold down the line if not already being mined and sold.  With all their driver's license and social security data conveniently already attached to all their nutbaggery and asshatting and covidioting and maskholery.

But mah freedumbs!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Just spitballing, but maybe requiring people to send them a copy of their ID might turn away more than a few of their "target audience"


Yeah.  That is so beyond creepy and rife for all kinds of bad things.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Many are too stupid to know what platform they're on. Oldies full of hate and no sense.

For the rest, Parler doesn't give them the chance to rant about how godly Trump is under the picture of someone's floral arrangements. It's why the Donald subreddits require so many bots -- it's hard to keep the dialog up when you're about stigginit and everyone agrees with you.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: koder: Trolls want an audience that disagrees with them.


Ever try to wrap your brain around the mindset of "I'm not getting a lot of replies to my tantrums on farkpol about how much I hate farkpol because it's a lefty liberal echo chamber, I better create a new account for such tantrums"?


Most alts are here to argue with themselves
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: I offhandedly mentioned something about having to upload your driver's license and ss# to Parlar (however you spell it don't care) to an unbelievabling Mr Spawn who then looked up the T&C and was appalled at what privacy Parlar rats (or whatever they are called) are signing away.


The Right are nothing if not master grifters. Those that aren't are the griftees.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll realize they are just a sliver of the people; just noisy as hell.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Karma Chameleon: It's not just related to Parler. People love to make announcements that they are going to leave Facebook, eventually, it's just that...[nonsensical excuse here]. It's an addiction and a lot of people need serious help.

I never announced it. I just left four years ago. I went back a year ago and finally deleted the account. It felt good.


I don't use it anymore at all.   Except for the messenger thing.   But that is only to get ahold of my kid and some family members.  Especially the kid.   He has weird and unreliable hours that make calling him sketchy.  I can say all I need to in the messenger thingy that just leaving a phone message.   I haven't even seen my own timeline/home in over two years.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: I offhandedly mentioned something about having to upload your driver's license and ss# to Parlar (however you spell it don't care) to an unbelievabling Mr Spawn who then looked up the T&C and was appalled at what privacy Parlar rats (or whatever they are called) are signing away.

Absolutely they are getting into some database that is being sold down the line if not already being mined and sold.  With all their driver's license and social security data conveniently already attached to all their nutbaggery and asshatting and covidioting and maskholery.

But mah freedumbs!


I hope they get their passports returned.  Why would a social media company need the physical passport, with pages, to vet a new user.  That Palamir connection, just ignore that.

Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beakerxf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Had a relative mention he wanted to sign up for Parler, but I mentioned that by advertising as a free speech haven, they had influx of porn accounts. They also don't have AI to detect child porn.  That stopped him from signing up. His grandkids play on his phone and he doesn't want them seeing stuff accidentally.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RedComrade: phenn: Honestly, because I am sick to grim farking death of politics.

Yet you can only ignore politics at your peril.  A tough spot to be in isn't it?


If you don't do politics, you're gonna get done by politics? That's what you're saying, Sherlock?

I got news for you. You, me, everyone here is gonna get done by politics, whether you do it or not. Keeping your head down might help a little. Looking over your shoulder occasionally might help a little more. Groupthink will get you nowhere.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

koder: Trolls want an audience that disagrees with them.


Done in one.
 
