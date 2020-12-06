 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   When you think of "America's Mayor", think of one man and one man only
Streetwise Hercules [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mayor McCheese?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Streetwise Hercules: Mayor McCheese?


Guy Fieri, so yes.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Adam West?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
grist.orgView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


//Lost it on "meat psychosis"
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kind of a cheeseball? Yes. But I farking love this guy.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As cheesy and cornball as he can be, and even though he sometimes looks like a fatter, bleach-blond Corey Feldman, Fieri is a good guy.

Love his car, love his attitude, love his ability to walk his talk.

Fun Fact: People used to bash him because in high school he was Guy Ferry and then he got his restaurant and changed his name to Fieri like a poser. Turns out Fieri is the actual family name that was Americanized when they immigrated to the U.S.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: Kind of a cheeseball? Yes. But I farking love this guy.


He champions family owned businesses, gives free publicity to small restaurants, and generally has a DGAF attitude about his personality. I also have yet to be disappointed by a place that was featured on DD&D, although that's more anecdotal than anything else.

I really want to hate the guy, but damnit, I can't and I won't.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure I want to hang with the guy, but I can't fault his efforts.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albert911emt: [super underrated track by Collegeat the top of the menu]

I wish Tony Bourdain were still with us for a litany of reasons, but his antagonism towards Fieri is something that I think Bourdain would have done a very public about-face in the last few years.  I'm not saying the two would have ever kicked in Amsterdam, and I can't imagine Tony tearing into a cheezy burger with donkey sauce, but Fieri appears to be a really thoughtful, kind, caring person, and I think that got lost behind his persona.  It would have been fun to see those two and Jose Andres dining together on next season's Parts Unknown.

/Am I stanning for Guy Fieri?
//Wow 2020 it's really gonna be that way huh?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: As cheesy and cornball as he can be, and even though he sometimes looks like a fatter, bleach-blond Corey Feldman, Fieri is a good guy.

Love his car, love his attitude, love his ability to walk his talk.

Fun Fact: People used to bash him because in high school he was Guy Ferry and then he got his restaurant and changed his name to Fieri like a poser. Turns out Fieri is the actual family name that was Americanized when they immigrated to the U.S.


I loved his "hot ones" interview.  Seems like a cool guy.  And yeah, cheesy and cornball fit the bill but he's out there having a blast and helping others is always a bonus.  Good for him.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He raised more than $21.5 million in seven weeks to assist unemployed restaurant workers.

Okay, that's cool. I'll stop calling him a farking douche bag, from now on I'll just call him a douche bag
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
$21.5 million will buy a lot of flip flops.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Kind of a cheeseball? Yes. But I farking love this guy.


He's a cheeseball but...by God he's OUR cheeseball!

/Flavortown, USA baby!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: As cheesy and cornball as he can be, and even though he sometimes looks like a fatter, bleach-blond Corey Feldman, Fieri is a good guy.

Love his car, love his attitude, love his ability to walk his talk.

Fun Fact: People used to bash him because in high school he was Guy Ferry and then he got his restaurant and changed his name to Fieri like a poser. Turns out Fieri is the actual family name that was Americanized when they immigrated to the U.S.


But why does he pronounce it "FIETTI"?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Kind of a cheeseball? Yes. But I farking love this guy.


Not a fan of Guy, but his show is THE show on the Food Network if you want to learn better ways to cook.  People who have spent years in the trenches know how to cook better than anybody.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's funny how 2020 has been a major redemption arc for a lot of characters.  Who would have thought that Guy Fieri and the Juggalos would end up being sympathetic?
 
jimjays
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: As cheesy and cornball as he can be, and even though he sometimes looks like a fatter, bleach-blond Corey Feldman, Fieri is a good guy.

Love his car, love his attitude, love his ability to walk his talk.

Fun Fact: People used to bash him because in high school he was Guy Ferry and then he got his restaurant and changed his name to Fieri like a poser. Turns out Fieri is the actual family name that was Americanized when they immigrated to the U.S.


That is a fun fact.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Jack Sabbath: As cheesy and cornball as he can be, and even though he sometimes looks like a fatter, bleach-blond Corey Feldman, Fieri is a good guy.

Love his car, love his attitude, love his ability to walk his talk.

Fun Fact: People used to bash him because in high school he was Guy Ferry and then he got his restaurant and changed his name to Fieri like a poser. Turns out Fieri is the actual family name that was Americanized when they immigrated to the U.S.

But why does he pronounce it "FIETTI"?


It's an phonetic approximation. Southern European R sounds are not a 1 to 1 match for American English R sounds.

I have to do similar tricks when speaking Norwegian.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Before I started watching any of his shows, based on his appearance I thought he would be a loud and obnoxious asshole.

I was wrong.

DD&D is a consistently positive show and GGG is a sort of goofy competition with an emphasis on silliness and notes of culinary know-how (often not his). The quarantine version of GGG is pretty amusing.

Anyway, I don't recall ever saying anything bad about him but if I did then, well, I owe him an apology.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Byno: It would have been fun to see those two and Jose Andres dining together on next season's Parts Unknown.


Andres is the real deal when it comes to compassionate charity. For all we know he's 2nd Jebus in disguise
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Jack Sabbath: As cheesy and cornball as he can be, and even though he sometimes looks like a fatter, bleach-blond Corey Feldman, Fieri is a good guy.

Love his car, love his attitude, love his ability to walk his talk.

Fun Fact: People used to bash him because in high school he was Guy Ferry and then he got his restaurant and changed his name to Fieri like a poser. Turns out Fieri is the actual family name that was Americanized when they immigrated to the U.S.

But why does he pronounce it "FIETTI"?


Because in italian you'd flip that R.  It becomes a light D sound.  They don't really use that hard american rrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's some impressive fundraising.

Also reminds me of the time I tried to arrange a Guy Fieri's Times Square Fark Party and was met with crickets.  I'm still more upset that my Mars 2112 suggestion was shot down as well.

I think we need to embrace our Times Square campy tourist traps while we can.  You know they're going away soon.  Carpe Donkey Sauce if you will.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gordon Ramsay tried a similar initiative but he just ended up smacking the workers with Wonderbread and calling them idiot sandwiches.

/Have always wanted to go on a road trip through the U.S. just to visit places featured on DD&D.
 
