 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Let's see what happens when people actually mask up and follow the rules   (twitter.com) divider line
63
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

2130 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2020 at 1:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was thinking that if Hillary had been president, we might've been able to achieve something like this. Then I remembered that half the country are assholes who would have howled and protested and not followed the rules anyway. So, yeah, we might've had 75k dead instead of 300k, but that's about it.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FlashHarry: I was thinking that if Hillary had been president, we might've been able to achieve something like this. Then I remembered that half the country are assholes who would have howled and protested and not followed the rules anyway. So, yeah, we might've had 75k dead instead of 300k, but that's about it.


And they would've blamed her. Mouthy himself would be claiming she killed the 70000 herself
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sithon: And they would've blamed her. Mouthy himself would be claiming she killed the 70000 herself


Yep. And Mitch would have blocked any relief efforts. We wouldn't have even gotten that paltry $1,200.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FlashHarry: I was thinking that if Hillary had been president, we might've been able to achieve something like this. Then I remembered that half the country are assholes who would have howled and protested and not followed the rules anyway. So, yeah, we might've had 75k dead instead of 300k, but that's about it.


All credit to the Aussies for doing it right but some extra context might help. This guy's from Perth. You get outside of Perth and it gets empty fast. It's easier to isolate when your population is generally spread out with nice natural barriers in between.

Ultimately, the problem is that once you get a lot of community spread, it's really hard to clamp down on that because contact tracing becomes intractable. Again, it's easier if the population is spread into natural silos that you can also artificially make even more isolated with "lockdown", or more properly "stay at home" provisions.

We don't behave well and then we do systematically stupid things. And then taking chances became some sort of political/point of pride thing. We can't have nice things.
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trumper co-worker was telling me a couple weeks ago "America has the lowest per capita infection rate". I could show him this, but he wouldn't believe it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in the Death Cult States of America, people have started muttering the Lord's Prayer while passing out cups of covid-tainted Flavor Aid to their children because Trump lost the election.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it's summer there now and you can be outside which helps reduce transmission dramatically.  There are plenty of dumb people in Australia and the disease is still there and spreading. They shouldn't be sucking each others dicks quite yet.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't really get it.

i mean, i TOTALLY get that masking, and isolating, and rigorous contact tracing, and accessible free testing, and quarantine hotels, and genuine community-wide shutdowns, and economic support during and after those shutdowns, DOES allow a community -even a whole city or island country- to rid itself of COVID. -BUT:

even with their geographic isolation how to they keep it from being re-introduced?


is EVERY human on every incoming plane forced into an isolation hotel? what about pilots and staff mingling in the airport for a few hours?

what about humans working at/coming through the port?

does every incoming road have roadblocks?

are free rapid-tests just offered up on-demand as many times as anyone wants one?


i know these seem like stupidly basic questions to civilized people, but i've spent the entire pandemic in SW FL.

you know, where Gov DeSuckass has actually made it ILLEGAL to enforce local mask mandates with fines, FORBIDDEN restaurants to offer inside seating at LESS than 40% full capacity, PREVENTED medical examiners from directly reporting COVID deaths to the public, has all the schools up and running in person, and only appears in public on video (or takes no questions) since trumpy lost the election.

he also fired the woman who created our state's COVID data dashboard website months ago. he just replaced her with a 40 year-old, uber-driving, anti-mask, internet conspiracy-buff/failed-sportswriter from ohio. i so, SO wish this was ALL a joke.

https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/​2​020/11/10/meet-the-uber-driving-conspi​racy-theorist-blogger-who-desantis-jus​t-hired/


in short, after after 10 months of living here i am no longer able to even imagine what living through COVID under a responsible government could look like  😣
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: FlashHarry: I was thinking that if Hillary had been president, we might've been able to achieve something like this. Then I remembered that half the country are assholes who would have howled and protested and not followed the rules anyway. So, yeah, we might've had 75k dead instead of 300k, but that's about it.

All credit to the Aussies for doing it right but some extra context might help. This guy's from Perth. You get outside of Perth and it gets empty fast. It's easier to isolate when your population is generally spread out with nice natural barriers in between.

Ultimately, the problem is that once you get a lot of community spread, it's really hard to clamp down on that because contact tracing becomes intractable. Again, it's easier if the population is spread into natural silos that you can also artificially make even more isolated with "lockdown", or more properly "stay at home" provisions.

We don't behave well and then we do systematically stupid things. And then taking chances became some sort of political/point of pride thing. We can't have nice things.


I was going to say much of the same: that isolation helps a lot.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be us but you playin'.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: i don't really get it.


You and me both.

in short, after after 10 months of living here i am no longer able to even imagine what living through COVID under a responsible government could look like  😣

Yeah....you got it.

I'm farken trying to run a responsible government. Guess what? OOPS. Yeah....put a cigarette in my hat.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phaseolus: Trumper co-worker was telling me a couple weeks ago "America has the lowest per capita infection rate". I could show him this, but he wouldn't believe it.


I see this kind of thing a lot.   Low rate, yada yada...everyone on the internet is suddenly an expert on statistics and epidemiology.

I then ask them about the nearly 300K dead.  And that leads to a whole lot of other stupidity from them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I was thinking that if Hillary had been president, we might've been able to achieve something like this. Then I remembered that half the country are assholes who would have howled and protested and not followed the rules anyway. So, yeah, we might've had 75k dead instead of 300k, but that's about it.


I think there would be a significant number of Democrats that would throw the same tantrums and not follow the rules if Trump wasn't an absolute moron and actually locked shiat down and tried to enforce masks as well. It's just in our nature.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fun-loving Australians. I'll show you.

I'll show you what I look like hiding in my house while the stupidity that surrounds me rages out of control.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well lets see whats hurting North America in general for getting where the Auzzies are.

1.
Fark user imageView Full Size

They don't have the Incredible Sulk as their leader or the neighboring leader with millions of (R) word followers.

2.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Aussies may have a bunch of conspiracy loons but as pointed out higher, their towns and cities are pretty isolated and easily clamped down if needed which helps.

3.
Fark user imageView Full Size

They have less of these and they're probably less vocal even when they do chirp away.

4.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh ya, people ARE NOT AFRAID OF FINANCIAL BANKRUPTCY if they did go and get checked out for the virus OR know they had it but chose to stay out of them spreading the virus because they will be bankrupt if they say Hello to 1 doctor


I'm sure there are more but I don't want to push my luck.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

luna1580: i don't really get it.

i mean, i TOTALLY get that masking, and isolating, and rigorous contact tracing, and accessible free testing, and quarantine hotels, and genuine community-wide shutdowns, and economic support during and after those shutdowns, DOES allow a community -even a whole city or island country- to rid itself of COVID. -BUT:

even with their geographic isolation how to they keep it from being re-introduced?


is EVERY human on every incoming plane forced into an isolation hotel? what about pilots and staff mingling in the airport for a few hours?

what about humans working at/coming through the port?

does every incoming road have roadblocks?

are free rapid-tests just offered up on-demand as many times as anyone wants one?


i know these seem like stupidly basic questions to civilized people, but i've spent the entire pandemic in SW FL.

you know, where Gov DeSuckass has actually made it ILLEGAL to enforce local mask mandates with fines, FORBIDDEN restaurants to offer inside seating at LESS than 40% full capacity, PREVENTED medical examiners from directly reporting COVID deaths to the public, has all the schools up and running in person, and only appears in public on video (or takes no questions) since trumpy lost the election.

he also fired the woman who created our state's COVID data dashboard website months ago. he just replaced her with a 40 year-old, uber-driving, anti-mask, internet conspiracy-buff/failed-sportswriter from ohio. i so, SO wish this was ALL a joke.

https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/2​020/11/10/meet-the-uber-driving-conspi​racy-theorist-blogger-who-desantis-jus​t-hired/


in short, after after 10 months of living here i am no longer able to even imagine what living through COVID under a responsible government could look like  😣


I don't know whether what you said was smart or dumb, because I couldn't get past your insistence on not capitalizing words that should be, and all-caps for words that shouldn't.
 
gimlet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I heard the ISS was also doing well.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sithon: FlashHarry: I was thinking that if Hillary had been president, we might've been able to achieve something like this. Then I remembered that half the country are assholes who would have howled and protested and not followed the rules anyway. So, yeah, we might've had 75k dead instead of 300k, but that's about it.

And they would've blamed her. Mouthy himself would be claiming she killed the 70000 herself


I don't understand, what would be different? The side that lost would blame the side that won. This isn't a political issue, it is a cultural one. A person that isn't following the rules now, wouldn't be following the rules if someone else made different ones.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

enry: [Fark user image 425x557]


That's perfect. Yoink!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah but nobody actually lives in Australia. They don't have the population density of states like North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, which makes it difficult to control.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wademh: All credit to the Aussies for doing it right but some extra context might help. This guy's from Perth. You get outside of Perth and it gets empty fast. It's easier to isolate when your population is generally spread out with nice natural barriers in between.


That and its the middle of summer in Australia.  The US was doing OK in the summer - that's when viruses don't spread as much.  When you combine that with the isolation and low population density of Australia, it's really apples and oranges.

Remember, that for all our complaints about the US specifically, a lot of European countries that were stricter are going through pretty similar conditions to the US.  There are multiple Western European countries with more deaths per capita from COVID for example (Belgium, Spain, Italy, the UK...).  Basically, population density and weather matter a lot.

This isn't to say that the US federal response has been good, or that competent federal leadership couldn't have saved lives.  But to pretend that the US was ever going to look like Australia in December is just pure silliness.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
wademh:All credit to the Aussies for doing it right but some extra context might help. This guy's from Perth. You get outside of Perth and it gets empty fast. It's easier to isolate when your population is generally spread out with nice natural barriers in between.

Counterpoint: the Dakotas ... but those idiots are probably getting together on purpose
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What you Libs failed to mention is that it is summertime in Australia, and Covid goes away with the heat...
Like a miracle.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I was thinking that if Hillary had been president, we might've been able to achieve something like this. Then I remembered that half the country are assholes who would have howled and protested and not followed the rules anyway. So, yeah, we might've had 75k dead instead of 300k, but that's about it.


How about if Trump used it as anti-China propaganda from day one?  Say China did it on purpose and all Americans should mask up to defeat the China Flu?  Not only would fewer people die, he'd probably have been re-elected.  Stupid, stupid person

One thing's for sure, all any country has to do to defeat the US is release a deadly strain in their own territory.  They'd suffer, of course, but the US's #1 priority is the economy so we'd stay open and everyone would die.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wademh: All credit to the Aussies for doing it right but some extra context might help. This guy's from Perth. You get outside of Perth and it gets empty fast. It's easier to isolate when your population is generally spread out with nice natural barriers in between.


This entirely. Perth is a small island of a city between the Indian Ocean & the Aussie desert. You close the port & the airport and you're pretty well isolated.

The geographic advantage in a pandemic is pivotal.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: luna1580: i don't really get it.

i mean, i TOTALLY get that masking, and isolating, and rigorous contact tracing, and accessible free testing, and quarantine hotels, and genuine community-wide shutdowns, and economic support during and after those shutdowns, DOES allow a community -even a whole city or island country- to rid itself of COVID. -BUT:

even with their geographic isolation how to they keep it from being re-introduced?


is EVERY human on every incoming plane forced into an isolation hotel? what about pilots and staff mingling in the airport for a few hours?

what about humans working at/coming through the port?

does every incoming road have roadblocks?

are free rapid-tests just offered up on-demand as many times as anyone wants one?


i know these seem like stupidly basic questions to civilized people, but i've spent the entire pandemic in SW FL.

you know, where Gov DeSuckass has actually made it ILLEGAL to enforce local mask mandates with fines, FORBIDDEN restaurants to offer inside seating at LESS than 40% full capacity, PREVENTED medical examiners from directly reporting COVID deaths to the public, has all the schools up and running in person, and only appears in public on video (or takes no questions) since trumpy lost the election.

he also fired the woman who created our state's COVID data dashboard website months ago. he just replaced her with a 40 year-old, uber-driving, anti-mask, internet conspiracy-buff/failed-sportswriter from ohio. i so, SO wish this was ALL a joke.

https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/2​020/11/10/meet-the-uber-driving-conspi​racy-theorist-blogger-who-desantis-jus​t-hired/


in short, after after 10 months of living here i am no longer able to even imagine what living through COVID under a responsible government could look like  😣

I don't know whether what you said was smart or dumb, because I couldn't get past your insistence on not capitalizing words that should be, and all-caps for words that shouldn't.


i'm not new here. nor are you.

i only use caps online (in non-formal, non-work documents AKA: the comments) for emotional emphasis. it's extremely difficult to do "tone of voice" in a fark thread. cap/non-cap/italic/bold/big/tiny is the next best thing.

i find it VERY difficult to believe you "just noticed" my font-and-form based writing decisions in just this one comment half an hour ago. but......

at least my non-cap response addressed the topic of the TFA and the headline. i cannot say the same for what you took the time to write back.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the proof that australia is higher and mightier comes from someone using their phone to take video of other people taking video on their phones

na
 
wantingout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Next month-Australia thought they could reopen and get back to normal. Turns out they were wrong. Dead wrong.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: FlashHarry: I was thinking that if Hillary had been president, we might've been able to achieve something like this. Then I remembered that half the country are assholes who would have howled and protested and not followed the rules anyway. So, yeah, we might've had 75k dead instead of 300k, but that's about it.

I think there would be a significant number of Democrats that would throw the same tantrums and not follow the rules if Trump wasn't an absolute moron and actually locked shiat down and tried to enforce masks as well. It's just in our nature.


The people who support science and want everyone to wear masks and agree that in some cases we need to lock down would have lost their shiat if we did these things?

This is also a sort of "if my aunt had a dick" question: If Trump listened to reality and science, fundamentally he wouldn't be Trump.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

erik-k: Skeleton Man: FlashHarry: I was thinking that if Hillary had been president, we might've been able to achieve something like this. Then I remembered that half the country are assholes who would have howled and protested and not followed the rules anyway. So, yeah, we might've had 75k dead instead of 300k, but that's about it.

I think there would be a significant number of Democrats that would throw the same tantrums and not follow the rules if Trump wasn't an absolute moron and actually locked shiat down and tried to enforce masks as well. It's just in our nature.

The people who support science and want everyone to wear masks and agree that in some cases we need to lock down would have lost their shiat if we did these things?

This is also a sort of "if my aunt had a dick" question: If Trump listened to reality and science, fundamentally he wouldn't be Trump.


I'm talking about the people that wouldn't comply just because it's Trump that wanted them to.

Just like how so many that screamed about getting us out of the Middle East for ~20 years were all of a sudden against it once Trump started pulling us out of the Middle East.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Meanwhile, in the Death Cult States of America, people have started muttering the Lord's Prayer while passing out cups of covid-tainted Flavor Aid to their children because Trump lost the election.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

erik-k: Skeleton Man: FlashHarry: I was thinking that if Hillary had been president, we might've been able to achieve something like this. Then I remembered that half the country are assholes who would have howled and protested and not followed the rules anyway. So, yeah, we might've had 75k dead instead of 300k, but that's about it.

I think there would be a significant number of Democrats that would throw the same tantrums and not follow the rules if Trump wasn't an absolute moron and actually locked shiat down and tried to enforce masks as well. It's just in our nature.

The people who support science and want everyone to wear masks and agree that in some cases we need to lock down would have lost their shiat if we did these things?

This is also a sort of "if my aunt had a dick" question: If Trump listened to reality and science, fundamentally he wouldn't be Trump.


She'd be a bicycle?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IgG4: Well it's summer there now and you can be outside which helps reduce transmission dramatically.  There are plenty of dumb people in Australia and the disease is still there and spreading. They shouldn't be sucking each others dicks quite yet.


Summer does not reduce transmission at all.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image 542x305]


dont post pictures of my god u a$$hol3
 
valenumr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: IgG4: Well it's summer there now and you can be outside which helps reduce transmission dramatically.  There are plenty of dumb people in Australia and the disease is still there and spreading. They shouldn't be sucking each others dicks quite yet.

Summer does not reduce transmission at all.


There's this weird theory that people spend more time outdoors in the summer.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wademh: FlashHarry: I was thinking that if Hillary had been president, we might've been able to achieve something like this. Then I remembered that half the country are assholes who would have howled and protested and not followed the rules anyway. So, yeah, we might've had 75k dead instead of 300k, but that's about it.

All credit to the Aussies for doing it right but some extra context might help. This guy's from Perth. You get outside of Perth and it gets empty fast. It's easier to isolate when your population is generally spread out with nice natural barriers in between.

Ultimately, the problem is that once you get a lot of community spread, it's really hard to clamp down on that because contact tracing becomes intractable. Again, it's easier if the population is spread into natural silos that you can also artificially make even more isolated with "lockdown", or more properly "stay at home" provisions.

We don't behave well and then we do systematically stupid things. And then taking chances became some sort of political/point of pride thing. We can't have nice things.


Well, if we go by your thinking, states with small concentrations of population and low density shoud be doing well.  Let's look at the bottom of the list for population density

Soth Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Alaska.

Hmmmm, except for Alaska, all of those states are in the top ten for cases per capita, with North Dakota and South Dakota at the top.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I was thinking that if Hillary had been president, we might've been able to achieve something like this. Then I remembered that half the country are assholes who would have howled and protested and not followed the rules anyway. So, yeah, we might've had 75k dead instead of 300k, but that's about it.


I mean, European countries with better health care systems are having many of the same problems as the US.  There are multiple Western European countries with higher deaths per capita despite superior health care systems and better lock downs.

So there was never ever a way where we were going to reproduce what happened in isolated areas of isolated countries with low population density.

Now with competent federal leadership, lives certainly would have been saved.  But we're talking about 200k deaths instead of 300k deaths or something like that.  That's a lot of lives that could have been saved, but the fundamental pattern of extended lockdowns was always going to be necessary in hindsight.

For example, I live in Illinois.  We've had pretty strict lockdowns that are comparable with Europe.  We were one of the first states to require facemasks (before most European countries btw).  Fairly strict lockdowns were implemented early and never fully eased like some neighboring states (you suck Indiana and Missouri).  Yet we still have had a lot of COVID simply because weather and population density.

A lot of things matter when it comes to COVID.  Yes, Trump has sucked really badly.  But that's one factor of many, and probably not even close to the most important factor.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

valenumr: Bennie Crabtree: IgG4: Well it's summer there now and you can be outside which helps reduce transmission dramatically.  There are plenty of dumb people in Australia and the disease is still there and spreading. They shouldn't be sucking each others dicks quite yet.

Summer does not reduce transmission at all.

There's this weird theory that people spend more time outdoors in the summer.


People get to their destinations in cars, and for some reason the "theory" you talk about does not mention that, it often is given by people who think that "an Uber" or a "a Lyft" does not count as a car - even though as shared spaces go, they are even worse than a family vehicle. Summer activities involves going to various restaurants along the way for drinks and whatnot. We saw plenty of pictures of crowded beaches and we know that in the USA in Flroida, there was no difference ebtween outside and inside because of how crowded SPring Break was. Being "outside" is not a common activity for very long.

The summer theory is utter crap, and we know it.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: wademh: All credit to the Aussies for doing it right but some extra context might help. This guy's from Perth. You get outside of Perth and it gets empty fast. It's easier to isolate when your population is generally spread out with nice natural barriers in between.

That and its the middle of summer in Australia.  The US was doing OK in the summer - that's when viruses don't spread as much.  When you combine that with the isolation and low population density of Australia, it's really apples and oranges.

Remember, that for all our complaints about the US specifically, a lot of European countries that were stricter are going through pretty similar conditions to the US.  There are multiple Western European countries with more deaths per capita from COVID for example (Belgium, Spain, Italy, the UK...).  Basically, population density and weather matter a lot.

This isn't to say that the US federal response has been good, or that competent federal leadership couldn't have saved lives.  But to pretend that the US was ever going to look like Australia in December is just pure silliness.


Shhh...you're confusing the memesters who think that if Hillary won we would have defeated this thing in May. See the funny photo? It's true because it's funny.

Look, Trump's done a crap job (not just on COVID) and I'm hoping Biden does better. But people can stop pretending that an isolated city on an island nation is what we can expect in the US. Europe is also in a dire situation. I have a friend in the Middle East that is going into lockdown because numbers are so high, friends in SE Asia who are seeing another surge.

Also, if the news in 3-4 weeks is that Perth is on lockdown again because of an outbreak don't be surprised --- it'll follow the pattern set anywhere else in the world that's celebrated prematurely.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A very small contingent of our population are truly anti-maskers and not wearing masks in public, despite whatever fear-mongering polls that are out there. Outside of logistic factors which allow for the spread to be much greater in the US than many other countries, I think the problem is that people are taking stupid risks, without even knowing it.

Many people believe that they are to practice social distancing and wear a mask in public, however, they have given themselves special permissions within their bubble. Take family A and family B. Well, they are good friends and their kids get along very well. They sit in their plastic lounge chairs in their front lawns, socially distanced of course, while their kids run around and play with each other. Ah, good old fashioned Americana. Now, here is the problem. Family A doesn't have any family that lives near them and is not venturing out. Family B however has a large extended family, with an elementary, middle school, and high schooler. They have lots of friends and have had different social outings. They see themselves also as good stewards because they are only fratenizing with those within their bubble they have deemed safe. Well, Family B decided to rent a cabin together for Thanksgiving with Family C, D, and E. Family B's kids were unknowingly exposed to COVID but look fine. Now family A has COVID, something they are wondering how they got because they social distance!

This seems to be the recurring theme. People are going stir crazy traveling, figure outdoors gives them immunity to the virus, and have created the idea that as long as they keep within their bubble, they are okay. The messaging needs to change and for these people to understand that they need to cut interactions down to essential people only. Yeah, you aren't going to wear a mask and social distance when you are at home with your family, but take extreme caution even with extended family. Just because they are your family does not reduce the risk any. The mentality is that there are these anti-mask boogeymen running around rampant and if they just avoid them, they'll be fine.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

luna1580: in short, after after 10 months of living here i am no longer able to even imagine what living through COVID under a responsible government could look like  😣


This seems to be a persistent problem with trying to address any major issue in the US.

We're a big enough country we can generate more than enough news for ourselves, and it seems certain influential interests are very committed to projecting the image that the way the US does things is the only or best way to do them.

Healthcare, policing, drug enforcement, government framework, division of powers, etc etc.

Then any attempts at reform are dead of the gate as a substantial portion of the population, even many those who would be sympathetic to the reform, have been mentally boxed in by the media and blanket propaganda so it's hard to even imagine how alternatives would work let alone think they would be better.
 
The Thoroughbred of Sin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IgG4: Well it's summer there now and you can be outside which helps reduce transmission dramatically.  There are plenty of dumb people in Australia and the disease is still there and spreading. They shouldn't be sucking each others dicks quite yet.


Did you miss the 8 months part? Pretty sure 8 months back would include the winter.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
if you wear a mask the terrorists viruses win
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Trumper co-worker was telling me a couple weeks ago "America has the lowest per capita infection rate". I could show him this, but he wouldn't believe it.


I had a Trumper try to pull something like that with me once. Turns out that he didn't actually know what 'per capita' meant (even though he said it).
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wademh: This guy's from Perth. You get outside of Perth and it gets empty fast. It's easier to isolate when your population is generally spread out with nice natural barriers in between.


Alaskan here.  Off the road system, and we have all the geographic moats you could hope for.  Rural Alaska is still farked.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.