(USA Today)   Yes, some of you will be required to get the COVID vaccine. But it won't be because the evil gubmint is forcing you to, contrary to what you may have read on Facebook   (usatoday.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a Libby looking around at a bunch of Covid deniers, it will be my turn to say, "Got mine. Fark you"
And don't ask me to help bury the dead.
Wrap them in their TRUMP flags and put them in the idiot pit.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone who will be getting vaccine first who doesn't want to take, please let me know.  I'll gladly take your place in the queue.  Thanks in advance!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"But, Laverne! I doooooooooon' waaaaaaaaaannnnnnnna get no shot! You can't make me get no shot!

-Mr Winters, if you want to work in this garage, you'll get vaccinated. If you decide not to, then it is with regret that this company will bid you good luck on your next endeavors, and goodbye. But you will not be employed in this shop without proof of vaccination."
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering I already had COVID, I figure I'm at the end of the line for the vaccine, so I'm not going to get too fired up over the distribution issues.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm starting my own church.  The application fee is $1000.  If accepted, you get discounts at various stores, car rental, hotel chains, and a note from both a doctor and an ordained person -- so both a religious and medical exception to vaccine.

I'll barely breakeven.   Luckily Big Pharma is subsidizing my work for a percentage late so they can make money both ways.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The delicious irony in all of this is the very same people who sold the rubes on "gutting worker protections = freedom & jobs" will make it impossible for the tragically stupid to clog up the courts with their "Ah have mah RAAYTHS to spread that there fake disease." Good luck winning a lawsuit against a corporation in front of Justice KegStand and Justice I'llHaveToAskMyHusband.

If you don't like it, why don't you use the awesome power of Free Market Bootstrappery and open up your own business
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Being a state employee, we have to comply with TB policy.  I wonder if they'll make us comply with this too.  I am definitely going to get this vaccine, but several coworkers have said that they will not.  It will be interesting to see how California handles this.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've already been told as a federal disaster contractor we will be required to get the shot to stay on the schedule.

And it's delicious because we have a ton of vaccine denying right-wing types that work with us.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the government declares a state of emergency because of a pandemic,personal freedoms take a back seat to imminent public health issue.

We are where we are because of good old American incompetence and because  some very hostile foreign powers want their base whipped up into outrage instead of saving thier own lives.

/So many people need to be held accountable for the deaths we have had and will be having over the next few months.

//This is why Mitch cares more about liability protections than actually helping control the pandemic.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: And it's delicious because we have a ton of vaccine denying right-wing types that work with us.


Same here.  They are mostly older, and we desperately need to get younger as an organization.  We have been working remotely since March.  I can't see us going back until at least August.  Our leadership is progressive, but they still suffer from that "If I can't see you, you aren't working" mentality.  There is no reason that 75% of our administrative staff shouldn't work from home from now on.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just have to market it the right way then everyone will want it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pfffft

Join the military get that shot and many more. Free!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't a lot of schools already require the students to have the standard vaccines before registering?
 
wantingout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh it'll be mandatory. Just gonna peddle it out softly tho.
 
gabba2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder when it will be announced that only children who have been vaccinated can attend public schools. That will send the crazies where I live into a moron rage of epic proportions...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Considering I already had COVID, I figure I'm at the end of the line for the vaccine, so I'm not going to get too fired up over the distribution issues.


"F*ck you, I had mine"?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'Please show your vaccination certification to enter WalMart.  Minimum $10,000 fine and 3 years in jail for providing false documentation.'

'This airline requires certified proof of vaccination before allowing the purchase of tickets.'

'Travel into the state requires a COVID vaccination certificate, we're not called the Show Me state for nuthin'
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pfizer is the government.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "But, Laverne! I doooooooooon' waaaaaaaaaannnnnnnna get no shot! You can't make me get no shot!

-Mr Winters, if you want to work in this garage, you'll get vaccinated. If you decide not to, then it is with regret that this company will bid you good luck on your next endeavors, and goodbye. But you will not be employed in this shop without proof of vaccination."


Okay. What's wrong with that scenario?
Both sides do what they want. Strange idea to socialists, I know.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fresh off the FB, have been seeing variations on this one over the last few days. Propaganda warning added by me just in case any of our local potato heads want to snag it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: 'Please show your vaccination certification to enter WalMart.  Minimum $10,000 fine and 3 years in jail for providing false documentation.'

'This airline requires certified proof of vaccination before allowing the purchase of tickets.'

'Travel into the state requires a COVID vaccination certificate, we're not called the Show Me state for nuthin'


Cool!
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Fresh off the FB, have been seeing variations on this one over the last few days. Propaganda warning added by me just in case any of our local potato heads want to snag it.
[Fark user image 499x615]


I initially was going to say "OMG, I can't believe it."  Then, I thought for a second and realized I can.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kornchex: Being a state employee, we have to comply with TB policy.  I wonder if they'll make us comply with this too.  I am definitely going to get this vaccine, but several coworkers have said that they will not.  It will be interesting to see how California handles this.


If you are in California, you will be required to get it. I wonder though, will the state slap a cancer warning on it? Everything else has it
 
