(WSBTV)   Man "adjusting his pants" causes gun to go off inside Neiman Marcus, sends shoppers running. Americans won't wear masks, but they will pack heat for protection   (wsbtv.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He had to carry the gun in Neiman Marcus in case some evil person told him he needed to wear his mask over his nose.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Is that a revolver in your pants? Or are you just happy to see me?"
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not going to shame a guy for having it go off in his pants. We've all been there.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sometimes a different gun goes off when you adjust your pants. Ask Rudy.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What do you think is a better defense, a silly cloth mask or a manly firearm?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After having been assaulted by the cologne sprayers, it's almost understandable why someone would arm themselves when going there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: He had to carry the gun in Neiman Marcus in case some evil person told him he needed to wear his mask over his nose.


Gunuts in numerous places have cited concealed carry laws as forbidding them to wear a mask while packing. Because derpage or something.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet another reason I won't go to Lenox Square anymore. Damn, I like that place, too, but it seems like someone gets shot there every week or so now.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Protection in Neiman Marcus? Have obscenely rich WASPs gotten out of hand or something?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'm not going to shame a guy for having it go off in his pants. We've all been there.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Duh! I can just shoot the covid out of the air.
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One more example of why we can not have nice things.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Local (ATL) joke that made me laugh this morning:

Lenox Mall is the new Lake Lanier.

//I chuckled, sensibly.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Protection in Neiman Marcus? Have obscenely rich WASPs gotten out of hand or something?


Yes. Yes they have.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The people most excited to carry a gun and the people most vocal about how it's their most important right are the people who should never have one in the first place.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stop letting them control the language.  It's not for protection.  It's for intimidation. 

Anyone carrying a gun believes they carry a magic wand.  It grants them the power to win any argument, to intimidate their way through anything, and to bring death to those who think otherwise.  It emboldens assholes.

/and fark the press for always using passive language. "no one was injured by the bullet", gtfoh.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: What do you think is a better defense, a silly cloth mask or a manly firearm?


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can't we just shoot Covid?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thank goodness he had a gun to keep everyone safe. Imagine the carnage if he was unarmed.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
After reading the article, I don't think I'd go to that mall without a gun.

Preferably, I wouldn't go there ever.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: It's [..] for protection.


I'd believe this line from a queer person carrying. I'd believe this line from a black woman carrying.

I have no belief in this line coming from a middle-class, middle-age suburban white republican. I've never met someone who's in your face about carrying in this group who hasn't just been a barely-functional asshole.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We truly are a country of garbage.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's got to be some kind of Venn diagram between people who are dumb enough to carry a handgun in their pants and Neiman Marcus shoppers... Damn you Lil' Wayne!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
250,000+ dead from coronavirus, primarily older men.
>15,000 dead from murder, primarily inner city young males

Republicans suck at risk assessment.
 
RationalRadian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stuff like this grinds my gears... "the firearm he had in his waistband."  In other words... no holster. Completely irresponsible and reckless.

I hope charges are successfully brought against him and he loses his carry license.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: [Fark user image 425x245]


Still the DDG master of Fark.

Good one.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This doesn't add up. The average American can't run.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Gunuts in numerous places have cited concealed carry laws as forbidding them to wear a mask while packing. Because derpage or something.


FFS. I dared look.

No links because derpers, but some quotes

1)
NRA: "COVID-19: Threat to Second Amendment - Nothing is more important than protecting ourselves and our families -- especially during these times of uncertainty. Yet, some anti-gun lawmakers are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to deny you and your loved ones your fundamental right to self-defense and your Second Amendment rights. "

2)
" Fact-check: ...The Facebook post comes from a blog post about an Illinois statute that prohibits carrying a firearm while wearing a face covering. But the Illinois State Police said that law does not apply to lawful concealed weapon permit holders who abide by the state's COVID-19 mask requirements."

3)
The Colorado twunt who has appeared a few times on Fark:
"Democrats should think of concealed carry as masks for our guns," Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, 33, tweeted Thursday. "Maybe then they'd support it!"
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: What do you think is a better defense, a silly cloth mask or a manly firearm?


A mask made from bump stocks and duct tape.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think we found our culprit!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: "Is that a revolver in your pants? Or are you just happy to see me?"


Revolvers have external safeties and rarely ever go off by accident/negligence. I'd bet this was another piece of trash Glock carried of course with a round in the chamber because at any time you might be called upon to take out a terrorist in the small appliances section.
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: ChrisDe: I'm not going to shame a guy for having it go off in his pants. We've all been there.

[i.pinimg.com image 360x360]


I KNEW it!!!
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: After reading the article, I don't think I'd go to that mall without a gun.

Preferably, I wouldn't go there ever.


I used to live a couple miles from there, and don't remember it being that bad.  But that was 7 years ago.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Clutch - The Mob Goes Wild
Youtube zPjkQKfmVI8


Please allow me to adjust my pants
So that I may dance the good time dance
And put the onlookers and innocent bystanders into a trance

(Sorta NSFW due to cartoon violence and underboob)
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't want to wear masks, don't want to stay indoors, don't want to get a vaccine.  Why is everything so unnecessarily difficult for some?
Maybe because we have a large number of adults that act like five year old being told no.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: What do you think is a better defense, a silly cloth mask or a manly firearm?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: He had to carry the gun in Neiman Marcus in case some evil person told him he needed to wear his mask over his nose.


Earlier from the same store dude was robbed while checking out, THEY GRABBED HIS TOMMY so he pulled his gun.  Of course, it being that particular mall in Atlanta, he was a convicted felon as well as all of the robbers.

Police took the victim into custody
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Maybe because we have a large number of adults that act like five year old being told no


That is precisely the problem. They've been taught that "being told what to do" and "showing respect for others" is socialism, and acting like a selfish defiant toddler is bravery.

Republicans figured out long ago to tell people their worst nasty instincts are virtues.
 
bamph
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: kdawg7736: "Is that a revolver in your pants? Or are you just happy to see me?"

Revolvers have external safeties and rarely ever go off by accident/negligence. I'd bet this was another piece of trash Glock carried of course with a round in the chamber because at any time you might be called upon to take out a terrorist in the small appliances section.


As a biracial man who owns and carries revolvers for self defense, you are incorrect.  Revolvers in general do not have safeties.  The closest thing to a safety is the 10lb trigger pull.

Given all the Trumpist farkers that have crawled out of the woodwork the last four years, you better believe I'm carrying to protect me and mine.  Some of these motherfarkers would love to jump start the Turner Diaries.
 
bamph
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Also I mask up according to our state guidelines because I'm not a farking idiot.
 
