(WRCB) This is what we've come to: cities are getting so overwhelmed with new COVID cases, they can't even keep up with contact tracing. Sucks to be you, America (wrcbtv.com)
30
neritz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doesn't surprise me. I wonder if I'll even be contacted.

/positive test received yesterday.
//luckily, I seem to have a mild case
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

neritz: Doesn't surprise me. I wonder if I'll even be contacted.

/positive test received yesterday.
//luckily, I seem to have a mild case


Dang bud that's scary as hell.  Sending positive thoughts your way.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I tested positive on November 4th and have yet to be contacted by anyone.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is what happens when half your population acts like spoiled petulant children.
Wear a mask in public "But I don't wanna!"
Limit public gatherings "You can't tell me what to do!"
Keep a social distance " No! Not gonna! Stupid old scientists can't make me!"
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We were into this before anybody. You probably hadn't even heard of it yet.

/Bismarck, ND
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Contract tracing becomes unfeasible when infection rates get too high. Due to multiple exposures?  And too many won't respond, or lie about their contacts. "I never went to that bar that was closed by the police".

America. A nation of asshats.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As American, I'd like to tell subby to go fark themself.

Can't really though, as their statement is accurate.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mah Freedom exempts me from being sick.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: Contract tracing becomes unfeasible when infection rates get too high. Due to multiple exposures?


Yes. Once you hit community transmission, contract tracing isn't going to help much and is only risking the contact tracers if they're making face to face contact. Basically, every infected person has run into too many other infected people to be able to establish who gave it to them.

Contact tracing works when cases are very rare. It needed to be fully ready to go after the march lockdowns, but it wasn't.

The only things we can do now is hunker down, avoid human contact as much as possible and wait for the vaccine.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: Mah Freedom exempts me from being sick.


Catching covid is a violation of my constitutional rights. Which ones? The ones republicans claim are always being violated.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We should have offered all the census temp workers jobs as contact tracers. They already had assigned geographic areas covering the country and were willing to do temp work that required getting people to answer questions.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When I tested positive a month ago, I got two calls from the county health department and one call from the state. Luckily for me, I was asymptomatic (never did develop any symptoms) and knew exactly who I got it from and where she was exposed. Easy contact trace, I quarantined, and no one else got it from me. Sadly, it seems as though I was infected right before the crest of the third wave.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I said back when this started that
the USA could

a) fundamentally change the way it does things, adopt "fascist" steps {nsa using your cell phone data to contract trace}, a massive "Manhattan project" science research thrust combined with a complete 12 months stay-at-home social safety net and a 10 trillion debt burden to implement it, and take 2020 off  other than accelerated public infrastructure projects (since nobody driving, etc).

or

b) do what it always does, end up taking on $5T of debt in stupid ways, lose 25% of its GDP, 2-3% of its people, and be crippled for the next decade +

Looks like that b) is much closer to reality, although the 2-3% of its people seems unlikely and the GDP is currently propped up on the end of its dead cat bounce.

It was *really* easy to identify a single variable that correlates to when you have to lockdown or suffer catastrophic overload + death.

COVID-19 Cases in the USA, December 5th, 2020
Youtube SHC6P_ze1bA
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Sadly, it seems as though I was infected right before the crest of the third wave.


And by sadly, I mean sadly for the people infected after me who won't be getting the doctor calls. It was informative and helpful to have a medical expert to talk to while worrying if the positive test result was the end of the world.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Sadly, it seems as though I was infected right before the crest of the third wave.


Third wave?  Did the first one ever end?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

neritz: Doesn't surprise me. I wonder if I'll even be contacted.

/positive test received yesterday.
//luckily, I seem to have a mild case


As a fellow mild case, I'll tell you what I've been doing, and what you may want to do (of course everybody is different, and every body is different):

-hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
-take it easy, don't over exert yourself
-indulge in your hobbies, binge watch, etc.  Maybe even do some of those things you've been meaning to get around to, so long as they're not physically taxing
-when the sense of smell/taste goes away, figure out what has decent textures to eat.  Curry is good with a bunch of different vegetables, but using sticky rice when you can't taste it seems like eating spackle
-if you live with anyone, wear a mask around them, and make sure they wear a mask
-wipe all the surfaces.  kitchen counters, faucets/handles, door knobs, toilet handle, bidet handle since you definitely bought one of those before it was cool, bathroom counter
-since I already had it, around 1,000mg vitamin c daily, approx 1/5 teaspoon pure powder dissolved into 8oz water.  This made me happy since it was the first thing I could start tasting again, and will probably be disgustingly sour when my taste fully comes back
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Winterlight: Sadly, it seems as though I was infected right before the crest of the third wave.

Third wave?  Did the first one ever end?


More like a roller coaster going in the wrong direction, but there are three fairly distinct waves in the data:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

criscodisco: neritz: Doesn't surprise me. I wonder if I'll even be contacted.

/positive test received yesterday.
//luckily, I seem to have a mild case

Dang bud that's scary as hell.  Sending positive thoughts your way.


positive thoughts are okay but prayer will be mocked.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Winterlight: Sadly, it seems as though I was infected right before the crest of the third wave.

Third wave?  Did the first one ever end?


the problem with most people and their discussion of these topics is they don't really understand math or science, and come up with poor phrasing, analogies etc.

Waves of course are functions of both space and time,   and just looking at  "crests"  in a graph of  infections vs time doesn't tell any meaningful story.

Waves don't really "end", they dissipate energy as they propagate through space until they no longer have an amplitude.
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kbronsito: We should have offered all the census temp workers jobs as contact tracers. They already had assigned geographic areas covering the country and were willing to do temp work that required getting people to answer questions.


My wife was a Census worker and said that a number of people were combative enough just being asked to answer questions about if anyone lived next door or not.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The US failed to keep up with contact tracing many months ago. This isn't new.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Life isn't mandatory.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Glitchwerks: Winterlight: Sadly, it seems as though I was infected right before the crest of the third wave.

Third wave?  Did the first one ever end?

More like a roller coaster going in the wrong direction, but there are three fairly distinct waves in the data:

[Fark user image 850x485]


The first two peaks were in different parts of the country, and some of the early states like NY did bring the levels down (although never to zero) during the summer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: cleek: Mah Freedom exempts me from being sick.

Catching covid is a violation of my constitutional rights. Which ones? The ones republicans claim are always being violated.


Catching covid is a violation of the life and happiness clauses in the life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in the declaration of independance.

Seems to me spreading covid like its no big deal should mean a prison term.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To be fair, contact tracing around here has been a joke, because nobody bothers to do it, and we are a place that is pretty on the ball with how we are handling this.

They have a pretty solid app out for it, which has hardly any penetration.

The places where contact tracing has worked well are the places where they just go, "fark you, we are pulling everyone's data, like it or not"
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, you think we've peaked? Here, hold our beer.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Life isn't mandatory.


And stupidity is a capital crime.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Oh, you think we've peaked? Here, hold our beer.


I doubt many people are thinking that.  We're about to see the post-Thanksgiving spike this week, followed by the Christmastime/funeral spike because the whole family either (a) was "fine" after their Thanksgiving get together, or (b) all got together for Grandma's funeral after she got infected at Thanksgiving.
 
neritz [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: neritz: Doesn't surprise me. I wonder if I'll even be contacted.

/positive test received yesterday.
//luckily, I seem to have a mild case

As a fellow mild case, I'll tell you what I've been doing, and what you may want to do (of course everybody is different, and every body is different):

-hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
-take it easy, don't over exert yourself
-indulge in your hobbies, binge watch, etc.  Maybe even do some of those things you've been meaning to get around to, so long as they're not physically taxing
-when the sense of smell/taste goes away, figure out what has decent textures to eat.  Curry is good with a bunch of different vegetables, but using sticky rice when you can't taste it seems like eating spackle
-if you live with anyone, wear a mask around them, and make sure they wear a mask
-wipe all the surfaces.  kitchen counters, faucets/handles, door knobs, toilet handle, bidet handle since you definitely bought one of those before it was cool, bathroom counter
-since I already had it, around 1,000mg vitamin c daily, approx 1/5 teaspoon pure powder dissolved into 8oz water.  This made me happy since it was the first thing I could start tasting again, and will probably be disgustingly sour when my taste fully comes back


Thanks for the advice. My smell is gone, but still have some taste, so I'll look into the textures.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's Tennessee, so they want to give as few resources as possible to fighting it, or even acknowledging it.

'Computer resources strain'.  Is this one of those places whose public health department is still using Tandy 1000s?
 
