(The New York Times)   That was a nice public transportation system you had, America
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe the stonks market could help.  Its new records are parallel to the COVID records.  They need to put their money to work.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, it wasn't. The US has consistently been behind the curve in public transportation.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ambivalence: No, it wasn't. The US has consistently been behind the curve in public transportation.


Came here to say exactly that. Living in Northern New Jersey, I have a fairly easy time getting anywhere I need to go in NYC, but ONLY if you are going in and out of NYC. Every other place I've lived the transit system has been barely useful.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
America never had much of a public transport system.  Just enough to get the poor people to their third job is enough.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The car, freedom, the American dream.  Live anywhere!  Be a rebel that lives in a tract house on a quarter acre lot in a sea of a thousand others that look just like it.  No one can be the boss of you!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like they picked an ideal time to trim services and force more people to pack together.
Not
 
danvon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At *best*, we have a barely mediocre public transportation system. And the one that are above that level only exist in a very few select cities.

The only ones that I can think of that even measure up to Europe's caliber are NYC, and D.C. There may be others, but I'm not exactly the most traveled person.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to England a decade ago.  It seemed any road big enough to have a center stripe also had an intercity bus that would come along eventually. I just stuck out my hand and it stopped for me.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The car, freedom, the American dream.  Live anywhere!  Be a rebel that lives in a tract house on a quarter acre lot in a sea of a thousand others that look just like it.  No one can be the boss of you!


Some of the transit system we had was bought up and destroyed by oil companies and auto manufacturers. What would have been best for the majority of us was destroyed by the most wealthy so they could become even more wealthy, and they sold us a line of bullshiat so we'd go along with it. America is famous for this kind of thing.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any logical person would go "hey 2020 has been an oddball year and the yearly numbers probably aren't entirely accurate, so we will use the same budget at 2019 numbers with only slight adjustment."

Unfortunately we hire idiots to run the show so they'll prob be all like "see no one uses it, just cut funding completely!"
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Ambivalence: No, it wasn't. The US has consistently been behind the curve in public transportation.

Came here to say exactly that. Living in Northern New Jersey, I have a fairly easy time getting anywhere I need to go in NYC, but ONLY if you are going in and out of NYC. Every other place I've lived the transit system has been barely useful.


It was wonderful in Pittsburgh when I was in my 20s and part of my 30s. Buses even ran 24/7, allowing us to not drive after leaving a bar or after hours club. Especially convenient if you also took the bus to the club, no picking up your car later.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: America never had much of a public transport system.  Just enough to get the poor people to their third job is enough.


And pretty much limited to bigger cities at that.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The car, freedom, the American dream.  Live anywhere!  Be a rebel that lives in a tract house on a quarter acre lot in a sea of a thousand others that look just like it.  No one can be the boss of you!


*looks outside, sighs*
Nailed it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And they're looking for help from this administration?
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The car, freedom, the American dream.  Live anywhere!  Be a rebel that lives in a tract house on a quarter acre lot in a sea of a thousand others that look just like it.  No one can be the boss of you!


We drove through a neighborhood like that while house hunting, and we could NOT get out fast enough.  Some twat was selling 30 acres of swampland wedged in between that hood and the high school.  No thanks.

The neighbors were all outside, wandering like zombies. No masks. Kids everywhere.  We were both upset.
 
acouvis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: No, it wasn't. The US has consistently been behind the curve in public transportation.


From what I've read, it wasn't so bad around the 1910s and 1920s... Then the car companies decided to lobby hard to dismantled a lot of public transportation.
 
wantingout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Washington's response-'Sorry, no money, gotta build missiles'
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In 1940, Kansas City Missouri had light rail that could take you for miles in any direction, and was a major hub for interstate passenger and cargo rail.
In 1970, the light rail had been torn out and completely dismantled because auto makers and teamsters hate competition. Also, rail workers' unions got as greedy as railway owners.

In 2014, Kansas City Missouri; "Hey guys! We have this radical, modern idea!  LIGHT RAIL!"
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Marcus Aurelius: The car, freedom, the American dream.  Live anywhere!  Be a rebel that lives in a tract house on a quarter acre lot in a sea of a thousand others that look just like it.  No one can be the boss of you!

Some of the transit system we had was bought up and destroyed by oil companies and auto manufacturers. What would have been best for the majority of us was destroyed by the most wealthy so they could become even more wealthy, and they sold us a line of bullshiat so we'd go along with it. America is famous for this kind of thing.


And in Los Angeles, land developers used World War II and the internment of Japanese Americans to seize their property to build the Santa Monica Freeway. Between these two facts, it was a very strange moment when I realized Who Framed Roger Rabbit was based on a true story.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Some of the transit system we had was bought up and destroyed by oil companies and auto manufacturers. What would have been best for the majority of us was destroyed by the most wealthy so they could become even more wealthy, and they sold us a line of bullshiat so we'd go along with it. America is famous for this kind of thing.


You must be from Michigan because I came in here to say exactly this. Detroit had a world-class streetcar system that worked for years, but then General Motors literally bought it and dismantled it to force people to buy cars.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I live in SW Florida. There is no public transportation except for the Peace River cruises to Cabbage Key where I can eat a $17 hamburger.
You can't kill what was never alive in the first place.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Marcus Aurelius: The car, freedom, the American dream.  Live anywhere!  Be a rebel that lives in a tract house on a quarter acre lot in a sea of a thousand others that look just like it.  No one can be the boss of you!

We drove through a neighborhood like that while house hunting, and we could NOT get out fast enough.  Some twat was selling 30 acres of swampland wedged in between that hood and the high school.  No thanks.

The neighbors were all outside, wandering like zombies. No masks. Kids everywhere.  We were both upset.


Oh my god! People outside, kids everywhere, what a living hell that must be!  Why weren't they all inside consuming mass media like they should be?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Public transportation is the downfall of every once nice suburb in America.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bring back the Mosquito Fleet!
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Marcus Aurelius: The car, freedom, the American dream.  Live anywhere!  Be a rebel that lives in a tract house on a quarter acre lot in a sea of a thousand others that look just like it.  No one can be the boss of you!

Some of the transit system we had was bought up and destroyed by oil companies and auto manufacturers. What would have been best for the majority of us was destroyed by the most wealthy so they could become even more wealthy, and they sold us a line of bullshiat so we'd go along with it. America is famous for this kind of thing.


Not only that, they tried to kill Roger Rabbit....
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

acouvis: Ambivalence: No, it wasn't. The US has consistently been behind the curve in public transportation.

From what I've read, it wasn't so bad around the 1910s and 1920s... Then the car companies decided to lobby hard to dismantled a lot of public transportation.


Yeah..."car companies"
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The only way to do public transportation is to go big at the start. You can't just put in one monorail line from point A to point B, ignoring points C through Z, and then give up when only a few people are using it.

We did it with interstates, because Eisenhower was savvy enough to sell it as a military budget item.
 
cefm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No it wasn't. It was one of the worst in the world.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good f*** that socialistic bulshiat
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good morning where is my coffee
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Public transportation is the downfall of every once nice suburb in America.


That was DC's excuse for delaying the Green line as long as they did.  Gotta keep them poors out of our nice neighborhoods.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Exluddite: Marcus Aurelius: The car, freedom, the American dream.  Live anywhere!  Be a rebel that lives in a tract house on a quarter acre lot in a sea of a thousand others that look just like it.  No one can be the boss of you!

Some of the transit system we had was bought up and destroyed by oil companies and auto manufacturers. What would have been best for the majority of us was destroyed by the most wealthy so they could become even more wealthy, and they sold us a line of bullshiat so we'd go along with it. America is famous for this kind of thing.

And in Los Angeles, land developers used World War II and the internment of Japanese Americans to seize their property to build the Santa Monica Freeway. Between these two facts, it was a very strange moment when I realized Who Framed Roger Rabbit was based on a true story.


It was pretty thoughtful of them to own property in a big line like that.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Public transportation is the downfall of every once nice suburb in America.


But how else can the vast army of underpaid gardeners, nannies, housekeepers, chauffeurs and assorted wage slaves going be ferried from the slums to your happy second and third homes?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The car, freedom, the American dream.  Live anywhere!  Be a rebel that lives in a tract house on a quarter acre lot in a sea of a thousand others that look just like it.  No one can be the boss of you!


My own place with my own little plot of land with my own transportation sounds pretty damn sweet to me. No HOA, please.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lucked out in college, Amtrak had a direct ride between my small little shiat hole of a college town and home in southwest CT, and wasn't exactly pricey (cost a bit more than gas for driving back and forth, but less than flying from local airport to local airport.). Main downsides being it only ran once a day, and took over 7 1/2 hours as opposed to 3 1/2 driving.

That being said, I don't even bother checking public transport these days.  I just assume it's easier to drive.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
saw a documentary on EU public transportation. stunning how diversified they are, with all sorts of trolleys, trams, monorails, trains, buses and more. it's like you can get pretty much wherever you want to go shy of scary overgrown out of the way Transylvanian castles.

'murican car culture would'nt work there. prices for gas, tags, licenses, permits, insurance, the vehicle, taxes - it's a whole different ballgame.

WTH hell are you biatching about? standing in the cold rain waiting for a bus packed with freaks fun for you? It's well known the average 'murican Farker has a sweet mid 70's Gremlin or Pinto. quityerbiatchin'
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

acouvis: From what I've read, it wasn't so bad around the 1910s and 1920s...


Laobaojun: In 1940, Kansas City Missouri had light rail that could take you for miles in any direction, and was a major hub for interstate passenger and cargo rail.


Google any medium-sized or larger city and "interurban map" and you find things like this:


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Government: Everyone stay home, don't use the mass transit.
Also Government: Bail out our under used mass transit system.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Laobaojun: In 1940, Kansas City Missouri had light rail that could take you for miles in any direction, and was a major hub for interstate passenger and cargo rail.
In 1970, the light rail had been torn out and completely dismantled because auto makers and teamsters hate competition. Also, rail workers' unions got as greedy as railway owners.

In 2014, Kansas City Missouri; "Hey guys! We have this radical, modern idea!  LIGHT RAIL!"


Same story in pretty much every US city.
 
