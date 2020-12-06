 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   Not news: Husband goes on walk to calm down after argument with wife. News: 280 mile long walk. Fark: Ends up fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown regulations   (businessinsider.in) divider line
38
    More: Facepalm, Italy, 48-year-old left Como, north of Italy, unnamed Italian man, Adriatic Sea, current lockdown regulations, great distance, Rimini  
•       •       •

952 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2020 at 10:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminds me of the old joke:

Guy goes to his doctor for an annual checkup. The doctor says "you look pretty good, but you need more physical activity. Start walking three miles a day, and call me in a month to check in."
A month later, the guy calls the doctor. Doctor asks "how's it going?'
"Great, doc. I'm 90 miles from home and never felt better!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police: "You failed to allow a situation to escalate to the point we could shoot someone. Pay up"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been there, man. Oh, have I been there.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the whole country is in lockdown, what restaurants and hotels are open for a guy walking 40 miles a day?  Unless he's not bathing, of course.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: If the whole country is in lockdown, what restaurants and hotels are open for a guy walking 40 miles a day?  Unless he's not bathing, of course.


Have you been to Italy? Bathing is definitely optional, there.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow ... eerily similar to the movie V for Vendetta ... lockdowns and curfews and suspensions of professional licenses for refusing to play the game ... something is off in the world today.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was 720 miles short of falling down at her door.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done that.  It wasn't Italy but was Rhode Island.  So, four blocks....but still.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An unnamed Italian man


Well that's illegal in America. You have to have a name.
 
Gneisskate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, unfortunately, one of my idiot neighbours decided to go for a walk fuelled up on vodka. however, he's not going to make it home anytime soon - they found his body in woodland a few hours ago. In fact, the police are still hanging around now gathering info. but it's looking like it was an accident.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Something something Italian women stereotype something something.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: yeah, unfortunately, one of my idiot neighbours decided to go for a walk fuelled up on vodka. however, he's not going to make it home anytime soon - they found his body in woodland a few hours ago. In fact, the police are still hanging around now gathering info. but it's looking like it was an accident.


How does one *accidentally* drink vodka?
 
Deathbymeteor [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: yeah, unfortunately, one of my idiot neighbours decided to go for a walk fuelled up on vodka. however, he's not going to make it home anytime soon - they found his body in woodland a few hours ago. In fact, the police are still hanging around now gathering info. but it's looking like it was an accident.

How does one *accidentally* drink vodka?


thinking it was gin?
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: yeah, unfortunately, one of my idiot neighbours decided to go for a walk fuelled up on vodka. however, he's not going to make it home anytime soon - they found his body in woodland a few hours ago. In fact, the police are still hanging around now gathering info. but it's looking like it was an accident.


I'LL BE BACK
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: yeah, unfortunately, one of my idiot neighbours decided to go for a walk fuelled up on vodka. however, he's not going to make it home anytime soon - they found his body in woodland a few hours ago. In fact, the police are still hanging around now gathering info. but it's looking like it was an accident.


IANAL but Fark posts pretending you didn't kill him aren't going to be good evidence in court. You should have cleaned the evidence better.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

macadamnut: An unnamed Italian man


Well that's illegal in America. You have to have a name.


I knew a girl who's been through Italy on a man with no name. La, la, la lala la la la, la, la.
 
unixgeek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've walked 20 miles in a day with a light pack.  I can't imagine doing 40.  And doing 40 a day for a week, WOW!  at 3 miles an hour that is moving 13 to 14 hours a day.
 
CaptainPurple
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Neil Gaiman looks on and laughs. 'Amateur.'
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: If the whole country is in lockdown, what restaurants and hotels are open for a guy walking 40 miles a day?  Unless he's not bathing, of course.


See one rnatalie above
 
Eravior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"He also revealed that, during his journey, strangers offered him food and drinks."

Yet another reason for me to take up the hobby again: Drunk hike through Italy.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: yeah, unfortunately, one of my idiot neighbours decided to go for a walk fuelled up on vodka. however, he's not going to make it home anytime soon - they found his body in woodland a few hours ago. In fact, the police are still hanging around now gathering info. but it's looking like it was an accident.

How does one *accidentally* drink vodka?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CaptainPurple: Neil Gaiman looks on and laughs. 'Amateur.'


Huh?

Did you mean Stephen King?
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: yeah, unfortunately, one of my idiot neighbours decided to go for a walk fuelled up on vodka. however, he's not going to make it home anytime soon - they found his body in woodland a few hours ago. In fact, the police are still hanging around now gathering info. but it's looking like it was an accident.

How does one *accidentally* drink vodka?


y'know - he could. and spend all night gambling online - his flat backs onto mine, so I heard him in his bedroom when he was gambling - I'll just say that the last 12 months have been hell. being woke up at daft o'clock in the morning because he lost. the thing is, he spent most of his time knocking vodka back like it was water, and beer like it was going out of fashion. A few summers ago, he was stabbed. heard all that - his ex (who stabbed him) is now seeing another alcoholic neighbour, and she has a tendancy to cause nothing but misery. the fun never ends around here.
will I miss him? no. I'll finally be able to get some undisturbed sleep!
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: CaptainPurple: Neil Gaiman looks on and laughs. 'Amateur.'

Huh?

Did you mean Stephen King?


Did you mean Richard Bachman?
 
Wesdog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Wow ... eerily similar to the movie V for Vendetta ... lockdowns and curfews and suspensions of professional licenses for refusing to play the game ... something is off in the world today.


You are an absolute dipshiat.

You complain about your freedom to do whatever you want to do whenever you want to do it constantly. Not a single time have you brought up your RESPONSIBILITY to help ensure the safety and health of everyone around you.

Businesses are going to fail, people are going to go bankrupt. There is not a single argument you or anyone else can make that will convince me more people dying is better than people going bankrupt or business owners having to permanently close. Financial hardships are temporary, death is permanent.

If you can't understand that and have some respect for the value of other peoples lives over money and the ability to go out for a drink then maybe put a rope around your neck and end your own life you selfish fark. The world doesn't need more people like you who think saving hundreds of thousands of human lives isn't worth any kind of personal sacrifice.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Forty miles a day for a week is quite impressive. And he's 48. He was on a mission from an unknown saint
/feets be hurtin' yo
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

unixgeek: I've walked 20 miles in a day with a light pack.  I can't imagine doing 40.  And doing 40 a day for a week, WOW!  at 3 miles an hour that is moving 13 to 14 hours a day.


I did 20 miles for a charity in Boy Scouts. But we were kids with energy--stopped and played at all the parks we passed. Today they would call that "cross training." It was a long day though. (And every pledge paid up when I came back to collect--even those that were clearly poorer. No one questioned that I actually did the miles. It was cool to see that.)
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seems like his next walk should be a hopefully short one to a divorce lawyer. That must have been some fight, to basically walk out on your wife for so long that she thinks your missing. Or that she wants a chance to finish the fight...
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Wow ... eerily similar to the movie V for Vendetta ... lockdowns and curfews and suspensions of professional licenses for refusing to play the game ... something is off in the world today.


Dystopian government run by a incompetent boob.

/ not sure if that's in the move, we have gone way past English government dystopia.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Over here we just murder the wife and blame it on one armed black man.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wesdog: Chain Smokes Freely: Wow ... eerily similar to the movie V for Vendetta ... lockdowns and curfews and suspensions of professional licenses for refusing to play the game ... something is off in the world today.

You are an absolute dipshiat.

You complain about your freedom to do whatever you want to do whenever you want to do it constantly. Not a single time have you brought up your RESPONSIBILITY to help ensure the safety and health of everyone around you.

Businesses are going to fail, people are going to go bankrupt. There is not a single argument you or anyone else can make that will convince me more people dying is better than people going bankrupt or business owners having to permanently close. Financial hardships are temporary, death is permanent.

If you can't understand that and have some respect for the value of other peoples lives over money and the ability to go out for a drink then maybe put a rope around your neck and end your own life you selfish fark. The world doesn't need more people like you who think saving hundreds of thousands of human lives isn't worth any kind of personal sacrifice.


None of what you said changes the absolute wrongness of separating a guy from his earnings for walking alone at a arbitrary time of day. I have a wife. I understand the rage that compelled him to go for a thousand mile walk. That's just a guy who should be left alone.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

unixgeek: I've walked 20 miles in a day with a light pack.  I can't imagine doing 40.  And doing 40 a day for a week, WOW!  at 3 miles an hour that is moving 13 to 14 hours a day.


I'm getting a kick, because I just came back from my daily walk with a pack (30 lbs, still working it up to 40 like I used to carry).  I can see doing 20 miles, because I've done more than half that.  In fact, day before Thanksgiving, I did 11.5 miles.  Took me 4 hours, with a 20 minute stop for lunch.  So I could see doing up to 25 miles in a day.

But 40?  That's impressive.  I'm wondering if there was some hitchhiking or public transport involved.


/Typically I do 3 to 5 miles a day.
//On weekends or days off I sometimes go walkabout and go farther.
///Former foster kid was walking with me today, so no walkabout.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Everywhere is walking distance if you've got enough time.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuffy: Over here we just murder the wife and blame it on one armed black man.


Yeah, the guy with no name was headed home when he saw a black man with one arm hitchhiking away from his murdered wife. Brilliant! And the cops should have no trouble picking him up, he'll stick out like a sore thumb.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Chain Smokes Freely: Wow ... eerily similar to the movie V for Vendetta ... lockdowns and curfews and suspensions of professional licenses for refusing to play the game ... something is off in the world today.

Dystopian government run by a incompetent boob.

/ not sure if that's in the move, we have gone way past English government dystopia.


Today in the United States is basically 1918 Russia. Read "We The Living" if you want to know what all this nebulous madness leads to. If you don't want to read it, the "spoiler alert" ... it leads to sadness, isolation and death. And, appropriately enough, just for walking ...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: Prof. Frink: CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: yeah, unfortunately, one of my idiot neighbours decided to go for a walk fuelled up on vodka. however, he's not going to make it home anytime soon - they found his body in woodland a few hours ago. In fact, the police are still hanging around now gathering info. but it's looking like it was an accident.

How does one *accidentally* drink vodka?

y'know - he could. and spend all night gambling online - his flat backs onto mine, so I heard him in his bedroom when he was gambling - I'll just say that the last 12 months have been hell. being woke up at daft o'clock in the morning because he lost. the thing is, he spent most of his time knocking vodka back like it was water, and beer like it was going out of fashion. A few summers ago, he was stabbed. heard all that - his ex (who stabbed him) is now seeing another alcoholic neighbour, and she has a tendancy to cause nothing but misery. the fun never ends around here.
will I miss him? no. I'll finally be able to get some undisturbed sleep!


Wowsers. Someone with a gambling problem bad enough it disturbs the neighbors. Luckily nothing that happens in my place is that loud, thanks to the ball-gag and sound-proofed dunge^Wbasement.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.