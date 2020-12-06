 Skip to content
(AP News)   California's closed. Moose out front shoulda told you   (apnews.com) divider line
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Great. The pants wetters won.

Because getting a cup of coffee at the local coffee shop at the front door (like they do here) is very dangerous.

And going for a hike is super dangerous. Or even going for a walk down your street with a mask on.

Great job California, 15% is a silly, arbitrary low number.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some images of the rare California Moose ;^D - High Sierra Topix
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

*15% of beds remaining, because god forbid we spent a few billion to build hospitals 9-12 months ago.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"intensive care unit capacity in Southern California and Central Valley hospitals had fallen below a 15%"

They keep saying this but don't they mean "greater than 85% capacity"? Less than 15% capacity sounds nearly empty to me.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

You'll get over it. And if not, die mad about it.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This sucks donkey dick.  So this week I fly from Europe to California for the first time in 2020 to stay for 3 weeks.  It's the absolute worst time to be coming.  Unfortunately my 75 y/o mother in law is being evicted and needs to be out by Dec 20, just before Christmas, during a pandemic.  Need to help her because she doesn't have new housing arranged yet. Not much choice in the matter, unfortunately. It's going to be a shiatty trip, I hope I can at least manage to get a real burrito somewhere at some point.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

It's not my problem, and my state (while really blue) isn't run by someone who is a complete moron when it comes to the negative consequences of his actions.

The small business owner will be absolutely destroyed by this because closing without any kind of support (which the WFH Silicon Valley crowd can afford) will mean that California will have its wealth inequality chasm turn into the Grand Canyon.

And on top of that, we're so damn close to the vaccine being deployed.

It's absolutely the wrong thing to do, it's the extreme opposite of Derpistan, but there is a middle-way.

California chose not to do it. Newsom is an idiot. Also a hypocrite.
 
Seacop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have to head to CA in January. This is going to suck.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Up yours.
Get on a freeway going 60 MPH with only 15% of free space left on the road. Feel relaxed? Feel safe? Feel like you are under control? THIS is what the hospitals are facing.  I can tell you have no clue of healthcare needs or staffing issues.
 
GhostOfAChance
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Seacop: I have to head to CA in January. This is going to suck.


Sorry so many sick and dying people are going to inconvenience you.

/Stay the fark home
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Maybe McConnell should have done something about helping people then, months ago when the bills came across his desk. Place the blame where it truly belongs.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is very much like hearing your kid biatch about being grounded again after pulling the same shiat he did last time.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

So instead of adding lanes 9 months ago, you  lock everyone out of the world?

Tell me, how are the people who make very little money going to support their families? I swear to god, people on Fark live in a bubble some times.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Back before the pandemic, there was a bar I frequented regularly.  Southwest Riverside County is fertile Trump country, but this place did an amazing job of being open and welcome to everyone.  I never worried about telling strangers I was gay, and we all cheered the black drag queen when she nailed her karaoke song.

When the pandemic hit, I was proud of their reaction.  They cancelled their St. Patrick's celebration (which must have been brutal for an Irish pub), no questions asked.  When a staff member came down with Covid, they shut the place down and had everyone quarantine for two weeks.

But yesterday I logged into my Instagram, only to see them post that screw the lockdown, they were staying open for outdoor and indoor dining because "everybody has the right to work".

I'm frustrated even writing this.  This was one of the places I missed most in the last few months, and now I probably won't ever go back there.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

California has (had) the world's 5th largest economy, and a good fiscal situation.

They should have started building hospitals and infrastructure. Or do we only joke about Bootstraps when it comes to Red States?
 
Seacop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GhostOfAChance: Seacop: I have to head to CA in January. This is going to suck.

Sorry so many sick and dying people are going to inconvenience you.

/Stay the fark home


Hey farkface, I'm talking about being forced to travel for work.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I see you have chosen to die mad about it. Hope that works out for you, cupcake.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

No! Dumb asses insisted on getting back on the freeways even after being told not to.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Forget it, they think everyone can work from home or not work and stay indoors.

/WFH, wears mask, doesn't go to bars or gyms
//but also realizes that the working poor (and Fark's favorite illegals) are going to be absolutely crushed by this
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Because the other choice was (for many) to starve to death.

You cannot expect the vast majority of people who cannot WFH to stay home without support.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I see..
So because we're running out of beds now
And a vaccine, any vaccine, will come later
We should relax and just behave as before?

/check your meds hun
//don't drive
 
