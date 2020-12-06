 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   That NYC bar that keeps refusing to close did it again Saturday night - and the GM ran over a cop trying to flee arrest   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    New York City, Sheriff, general manager of a Staten Island bar, sheriff's deputy, Alcoholic beverage, Grant City bar, large crowd, public health orders  
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What? Bar owners have never heard about the speakeasy?  Has discretion and quiet secrecy no place in today's world?  Is it all about grandstanding and the politics of narcissism?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hit a cop with his car, and they took him alive?

(Betty White)
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BitwiseShift: What? Bar owners have never heard about the speakeasy?  Has discretion and quiet secrecy no place in today's world?  Is it all about grandstanding and the politics of narcissism?


I think they were trying the typical right-wing grift of making themselves the victim and then fundraising since they don't have a way to maintain profitability.

I'm sure any money raised now will in part go to try and keep the GM out of prison. Prosecutors frown on running over cops.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Staten Island COVID-19 Protests - SNL
Youtube mXyYYuUQloI
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Hit a cop with his car, and they took him alive?

(Betty he was White)


FTFY
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an asshole.
You're not "taking a stand", you're just being an asshole, and inviting other assholes to show up and be assholes.
Asshole.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On identifying themselves, the Sheriff's Office said, Presti allegedly fled on foot, got into his car, drove into one of the deputies, and then continued driving with the injured deputy clinging to the hood. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On identifying themselves, the Sheriff's Office said, Presti allegedly fled on foot, got into his car, drove into one of the deputies, and then continued driving with the injured deputy clinging to the hood.

Deputies were eventually able to stop the car and take Presti into custody; charges are pending, and the injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment

For you kids playing the home game, doing something like this knowing that you won't die in a hail of bullets is the textbook definition of white privilege.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't run over cops with my car? What about My Freedoms?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good, cops trying to flee arrest should be run over.

/wait, what?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alphax: Hit a cop with his car, and they took him alive?


This is the kind of warrantless arrest that is OK. Having probable cause and time to get a warrant, and not getting one, as the cops did the first time, is not OK.
 
Flincher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Republicans are sofa king wee tod ed
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I need to make a living, sirs."
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At a bare minimum, these assholes need their entire existence ruined. Time for playing is over.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sell his entire bar at auction & lock his kids up in cages in the desert.   Y'know, as a deterrence.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: On identifying themselves, the Sheriff's Office said, Presti allegedly fled on foot, got into his car, drove into one of the deputies, and then continued driving with the injured deputy clinging to the hood.

Deputies were eventually able to stop the car and take Presti into custody; charges are pending, and the injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment

For you kids playing the home game, doing something like this knowing that you won't die in a hail of bullets is the textbook definition of white privilege.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hope the GM remembered to declare the hood of his car an autonomous zone.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Is it all about grandstanding and the politics of narcissism?


Have you been in a coma since 2016?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Alphax: Hit a cop with his car, and they took him alive?

This is the kind of warrantless arrest that is OK. Having probable cause and time to get a warrant, and not getting one, as the cops did the first time, is not OK.


Why would they need a warrant for a crime being committed in the open for all to see?
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "On identifying themselves, the Sheriff's Office said, Presti allegedly fled on foot, got into his car, drove into one of the deputies, and then continued driving with the injured deputy clinging to the hood. "

[Fark user image 767x418]


Is the car in the picture made of play doh and duct tape?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Alphax: Hit a cop with his car, and they took him alive?

This is the kind of warrantless arrest that is OK. Having probable cause and time to get a warrant, and not getting one, as the cops did the first time, is not OK.


LOLWUT? You don't need warrants when laws are being broken in the open
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Alphax: Hit a cop with his car, and they took him alive?

This is the kind of warrantless arrest that is OK. Having probable cause and time to get a warrant, and not getting one, as the cops did the first time, is not OK.


I can't say I'm familiar with the facts, but there are many, many circumstances where warrantless arrests are perfectly fine.  And if you are standing on the street and theres lights, crowds and pulsing music indicating that a bar is obviously open when it's illegal to do so would be one of those times.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was clicking on channels the other day and I accidentally saw this on Fox.
That's all I know--a bunch of people were outside the bar, ranting and raving, and then I changed the channel.

The protesters, some of whom were not sporting masks, say they want to take the risk.

This is what happens when your entire population lives inside a bubble of privilege. The liberals are all going to see their families, because they care so much about them. So much, they were living 2000 miles away from them.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The crowd stopped traffic outside

I'd bet good money these are the same folk that claim BLM protesters deserved to be run over for protesting in the street.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, what was the game plan if he managed to escape the police at that time?  Come back to his bar the next day and make the same proclamation again?

These farkers need to get some maximum punishment.
 
wage0048
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, it's clear that lesser levels of force are not going to work here.

Demolish the building, put a bullet through each of the owner's kneecaps, and drop him naked in the middle of Central Park with nothing but a sandwich board that says "Plague Rat" on both sides.
 
jimjays
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let him stay open that they can practice their free dumbs and make their points. Just lob in tear gas from time to time to keep the crowd at safe levels.
 
orbister
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I think they were trying the typical right-wing grift of making themselves the victim and then fundraising since they don't have a way to maintain profitability.


True, but if the left hadn't exalted victim status into sainthood, that tactic wouldn't be available to the right. It's yet another sign of a poisoned and poisonous political discourse. The bar should be closed, obviously.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hate this guy more than ever for the simple reason that he's forced me to side with the cops.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Weirdest RPG I've ever heard.

/Okay, the cop is hanging on the hood, roll a d20
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hit a cop with his car and kept driving with the co on the hood?

Welcome to the bigs.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I was clicking on channels the other day and I accidentally saw this on Fox.
That's all I know--a bunch of people were outside the bar, ranting and raving, and then I changed the channel.

The protesters, some of whom were not sporting masks, say they want to take the risk.

This is what happens when your entire population lives inside a bubble of privilege. The liberals are all going to see their families, because they care so much about them. So much, they were living 2000 miles away from them.


I don't understand what this has to do with Staten Island yobs.  Please explain.
 
Tex570
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: WastrelWay: Alphax: Hit a cop with his car, and they took him alive?

This is the kind of warrantless arrest that is OK. Having probable cause and time to get a warrant, and not getting one, as the cops did the first time, is not OK.

I can't say I'm familiar with the facts, but there are many, many circumstances where warrantless arrests are perfectly fine.  And if you are standing on the street and theres lights, crowds and pulsing music indicating that a bar is obviously open when it's illegal to do so would be one of those times.


If anyone is curious, here's a story summing up the Supreme Court case/standard with similar facts from 2018.

DC v. Wesby
 
Abox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The crowd stopped traffic outside, demanding the bar be allowed to open for business.

Don't block roads.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gee, dipsh*t, sounds like bar owner now has way more problems than he had before.  I used to work in a bar and bar owners can be real morons.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bizzwire: cryinoutloud: I was clicking on channels the other day and I accidentally saw this on Fox.
That's all I know--a bunch of people were outside the bar, ranting and raving, and then I changed the channel.

The protesters, some of whom were not sporting masks, say they want to take the risk.

This is what happens when your entire population lives inside a bubble of privilege. The liberals are all going to see their families, because they care so much about them. So much, they were living 2000 miles away from them.

I don't understand what this has to do with Staten Island yobs.  Please explain.


It's libs all the way down
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
[Kid throws molotov into bar]

[Bar owner calls 911]

"9-1-1, what's your emergency?"
"My business is on fire!"
"What's your location?"
"[address]"
"Sir, my records show that address as located in the nation of Imaselfishdickistan. That is outside of our response area."
"MY BAR IS BURNING! IT WAS ARSON!---"
"Sir, you will need to call your country's emergency number and summon services there."
"But, but,..."
[click]
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bizzwire: cryinoutloud: I was clicking on channels the other day and I accidentally saw this on Fox.
That's all I know--a bunch of people were outside the bar, ranting and raving, and then I changed the channel.

The protesters, some of whom were not sporting masks, say they want to take the risk.

This is what happens when your entire population lives inside a bubble of privilege. The liberals are all going to see their families, because they care so much about them. So much, they were living 2000 miles away from them.

I don't understand what this has to do with Staten Island yobs.  Please explain.


This guy in no way, shape, or form identifies as a "liberal". I think this might be a BSAB attempt to spin this.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The right wingers have quite the conundrum.  Who will they support?  The freedom-loving bar owner who's stiggin it to the liberal establishment or do they defer to their badge-licking roots and support the cop?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: On identifying themselves, the Sheriff's Office said, Presti allegedly fled on foot, got into his car, drove into one of the deputies, and then continued driving with the injured deputy clinging to the hood.

Deputies were eventually able to stop the car and take Presti into custody; charges are pending, and the injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment

For you kids playing the home game, doing something like this knowing that you won't die in a hail of bullets is the textbook definition of white privilege.


Running down a cop with your car is not grounds for the police to open fire.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: RolandTGunner: "On identifying themselves, the Sheriff's Office said, Presti allegedly fled on foot, got into his car, drove into one of the deputies, and then continued driving with the injured deputy clinging to the hood. "

[Fark user image 767x418]

Is the car in the picture made of play doh and duct tape?


You sound rich.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: At a bare minimum, these assholes need their entire existence ruined. Time for playing is over.


Yep. He needs to be imprisoned and his bar/cafe/whatever needs to be closed, razed, turned into an empty shell, fumigated, and left as a memorial to stoopidz and white privilege.

And how it's not a good idea to commit assault with a deadly weapon on an officer of the law.

So this woman charged me with sexual assault.
Went to trial. Judge looked at me and ordered a psych & physical exam.
Came back to court. Judge looked at report from urologist.
Charges were dropped to assault with a dead weapon.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My favorite line, "charges are pending"  (as soon as they get more toner for the printer because it will be long.)
 
germ78
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Change the locks and board the doors and windows. Problem solved.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: On identifying themselves, the Sheriff's Office said, Presti allegedly fled on foot, got into his car, drove into one of the deputies, and then continued driving with the injured deputy clinging to the hood.

Deputies were eventually able to stop the car and take Presti into custody; charges are pending, and the injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment

For you kids playing the home game, doing something like this knowing that you won't die in a hail of bullets is the textbook definition of white privilege.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you want to be able to feed your family and pay your bills during this pandemic what you should be doing is raising hell in the Senate and forcing Mitch McConnell to actually do his job. Every other major nation in the world has found a way to help their population financially weather this, all we did was throw you one check and then ignore the issue because appointing conservative judges was more important.

Don't blame the mayor, don't blame the governor, blame Mitch McConnell specifically.
 
Abox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: gilgigamesh: On identifying themselves, the Sheriff's Office said, Presti allegedly fled on foot, got into his car, drove into one of the deputies, and then continued driving with the injured deputy clinging to the hood.

Deputies were eventually able to stop the car and take Presti into custody; charges are pending, and the injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment

For you kids playing the home game, doing something like this knowing that you won't die in a hail of bullets is the textbook definition of white privilege.

[Fark user image 750x600]


Question is should they have shot this guy or let everyone who does this off the hook regardless of color?  I think shot this guy.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WithinReason: gilgigamesh: On identifying themselves, the Sheriff's Office said, Presti allegedly fled on foot, got into his car, drove into one of the deputies, and then continued driving with the injured deputy clinging to the hood.

Deputies were eventually able to stop the car and take Presti into custody; charges are pending, and the injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment

For you kids playing the home game, doing something like this knowing that you won't die in a hail of bullets is the textbook definition of white privilege.

Running down a cop with your car is not grounds for the police to open fire.


Cops have murdered black people for much less.  That's pretty much the reason the Black Lives Matter movement exists.  It's amazing that there are still idiots out there who still don't get that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WithinReason: gilgigamesh: On identifying themselves, the Sheriff's Office said, Presti allegedly fled on foot, got into his car, drove into one of the deputies, and then continued driving with the injured deputy clinging to the hood.

Deputies were eventually able to stop the car and take Presti into custody; charges are pending, and the injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment

For you kids playing the home game, doing something like this knowing that you won't die in a hail of bullets is the textbook definition of white privilege.

Running down a cop with your car is not grounds for the police to open fire.


That's not what you said in George Floyd threads.
 
