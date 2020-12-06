 Skip to content
(Twitter)   ♫ We're an all-time high in cases, hospitalized, and deaths. We´ll change all that´s gone before. Doing so much more than falling in illness. On an all-time high. We´ll take off the masks and wait. So hold on tight, let the funerals begin. ♬   (twitter.com) divider line
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mike_LowELL
1 hour ago  
tfw when you get ratioed because your tweet has fewer likes than deaths
 
FarkQued
31 minutes ago  
2m tests per day, 10% positive, 50% of positives hospitalized, 2% of pos cases die.

To me the tests are failing to pick up positive covid unless you are really sick - high viral load.  2m daily people having symptoms and getting tested but only 10% the test says you got it.  90% told they are ok then keep passing this shiat around because of poor test accuracy.
 
LeoffDaGrate
22 minutes ago  
February is going to be even worse. We've got both Groundhog Day and Valentine's Day. Who knows how many infections and deaths in a repeated time loop until Bill Murray figures his shiat out, and then lots of snogging. Good thing it's not a leap year, otherwise that extra day would truly screw us.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
6 minutes ago  

FarkQued: 2m tests per day, 10% positive, 50% of positives hospitalized, 2% of pos cases die.


The tests, cases, and deaths are new daily figures, but the hospitalizations are a current total, which would indicate that far less than 50% of cases are being hospitalized (looks like CDC estimates have new hospitalizations per day closer to 10K).
 
Nuclear Monk
3 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: February is going to be even worse. We've got both Groundhog Day and Valentine's Day. Who knows how many infections and deaths in a repeated time loop until Bill Murray figures his shiat out, and then lots of snogging. Good thing it's not a leap year, otherwise that extra day would truly screw us.


Do we know if there is transmission between humans and groundhogs or am I just wildly wrong about how the holiday works.
 
