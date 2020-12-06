 Skip to content
(AutoEvolution)   Beautiful Corsair very old much last   (autoevolution.com) divider line
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fabulous monster airplane. I love watching them fly subby but you wouldn't get me in one. There are about 10-15 of them flying in the U.S. today.  It blows me away that young kids flew them back then. Now it is dentists and new car dealers.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Fabulous monster airplane. I love watching them fly subby but you wouldn't get me in one. There are about 10-15 of them flying in the U.S. today.  It blows me away that young kids flew them back then. Now it is dentists and new car dealers.


Some of the vintage "warbirds" flying to day never existed as in service aircraft. Can't say for the Corsairs, but we have showplane aircraft with invasion stripes that were assembled from spare parts.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, the 1938 Corsair is so cool:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/approves
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good looking plane.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm trying to find the article but I can't--I seem to remember these beasts being hella tough to land on a carrier due to their cockpit being set so far back on the fuselage. In order to do so they had to come in doing a "left turn" so they could actually see the landing lights and line up correctly.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nocrash: Fabulous monster airplane. I love watching them fly subby but you wouldn't get me in one. There are about 10-15 of them flying in the U.S. today.  It blows me away that young kids flew them back then. Now it is dentists and new car dealers.


It was one of the first planes to be designed for aircraft carriers. There's a fabulous static display of them at Patriot's Point in Charleston SC. Most of the display still works mechanically, but nobody dares take them up. The parts and hydraulics are now made of unobtanium.
 
