Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Back Alley

Description: Narrow passageways between buildings, a wooden pathway for a bowling ball, or the building in which bowlers play their sport: show us pictures of alleys.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


An alley in Melbourne, Aus.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Another Melbourne alley. Melbourne is known for their massive graffiti murals and artwork.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Cheerful in a shiatty place by Rick, on Flickr

I usually remove the Flickr tags (I don't like how they look), but this one has a little bit of memory attached to it that if you care, you can go and look at it. I think that this is in the town of Arle is southern France, where there is a fantastic old colosseum built under order from Julius Caesar which is still used.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Downtown Brattleboro Vermont. The background is New Hampshire across the Connecticut river.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Charleston, South Carolina.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Story, Indiana.
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Graffiti Alley, Toronto
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0939 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


1890's bowling alley, Biltmore Estate
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0764 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



Alley/Asheville NC,
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0767 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/ narow passageway between buildings at the Biltmore Winery
//Asheville, NC
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Alley inside of a fort, between cannon bays.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Somewhere in Lisbon
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Alley Art by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
mmojo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Artificial alley.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Polite graffiti
 
