(Vox)   Will Americans actually wear masks indoors?   (vox.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I wear one at work except when I am alone in my office.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Unless I'm in my house, yes.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I wear one all 8 hours at work.

I've been wearing one all day at home today because I felt a bit of a sore throat this morning and I'm taking zero chances of passing something to the wife.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I wear one all day at work. I'm amazed when I see guys on a job site with it under their nose or on their chin, even more amazed when a GC doesn't call them on it. From what I understand, in NYC it could be a $1,000 to $5,000 fine per violation, and the DOB does make surprise visits.
All penalties aside, it is an easy way to prevent the spread. Just put on the little mask.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Me, yes.

For one thing, in NYC, pretty much all the places (except Staten Island) require it. No mask, no service, and they will enforce it. Plus, with tests hard to come by, why press your luck?

But some other 'Muricans? I don't know. They haven't worn one for months because freedoms and such, why would they start now?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When I'm around people yes. At home, no. My wife does the same.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I work at a college and compliance has been pretty good overall.  Funny thing is one of my co-workers also works part time at a nearby medical college and he says many people there aren't wearing their masks / improperly wearing their masks.  You'd think that they of all people would know to wear their masks, but apparently that's not the case.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I already am.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When Bird Box meets Covid-19:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bring it, b*tch
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(takes my mask off to eat dinner, starts to cough)  Ah, fall allergies.. how I loathe thee.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: When Bird Box meets Covid-19:
[Fark user image 425x566]

Bring it, b*tch


That's a nice looking mask. It's got some texture to it and it looks thick and soft. I've been going with basic black for this entire pandemic. That makes me think that I should think about putting forth a bit more effort into mask choice as fashion statement.

I like this one though I'm not sure where I can get it and I'm not quite sold on the idea of a face mask as a place for a political statement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans will only put up with the mild inconvenience of wearing masks if there are immediate negative consequences for not doing so.

For example, lets say we pumped the atmosphere full of chemicals that would burn your lungs if you took a breath without wearing a mask.  That would work.  Or if it was the norm for people to throw big jagged stones at anyone without a mask, that would work too.

But to suffer a mild annoyance yourself just in case you are a carrier so you won't pass on the virus to someone else?  Not a chance.  This is America, land of the free to be an a-hole, not America, land of the cares whether someone else lives or dies.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A considerable chunk of the country has been for many months and most people are now for most public buildings.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get them first to wear one outdoors.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well i'm assuming at least some are not idiots, so yes for those.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worn one at least 8 hours a day at work since March. Deal with it.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wear a mask at work, but when it's my son's Spiderman mask, they get all pissy and won't even let me in the building.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Me a few minutes ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Literally the only places I haven't worn a mask since March:
- home
- my car
- The dentist's office while work was being done
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wear one all day at work but unfortunately they won't let me wear my favorite one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Salted Metal Honey: Wear one all day at work but unfortunately they won't let me wear my favorite one:

[Fark user image image 850x850]


You probably don't want to hear this, but the top half of your face alone makes you look like Gilbert Gottfried.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait. I wear a mask when I'm in any building that isn't my home.
But, not outside. This is incorrect?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wear one indoors hoping some lady will want me to play doctor.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A friend sewed a Starry Night pattern and I attached it to my mask. Double masked, double safety. I'm sure it works like that. People like the design.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: A friend sewed a Starry Night pattern and I attached it to my mask. Double masked, double safety. I'm sure it works like that. People like the design.

[Fark user image image 425x426]


That's pretty damn cool. I'm still rocking just the plain, white, medical type.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
we already do
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Salted Metal Honey: Wear one all day at work but unfortunately they won't let me wear my favorite one:

[Fark user image image 850x850]

You probably don't want to hear this, but the top half of your face alone makes you look like Gilbert Gottfried.


No issues.. without the mask, I've been told I'm a dead ringer for Quentin Tarantino on a bad day so tomayto tomahto.
 
lilistonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I've worn one at least 8 hours a day at work since March. Deal with it.


Same. I make my own with tight woven fabric on the outside, a looser weave inside, and a non-woven filter layer between. They're made so I can tie at the back instead of assaulting my ears. In bright and sometimes silly prints, I have about a dozen currently, that I like to coordinate with my earrings.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Most people around here wear them, but you still see those who don't, or the ones with it pulled down below their nose or chin. Probably the most bizarre thing I've seen was the other day when a guy in line ahead of me pulled his mask down, coughed several times, then put it back up.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This thread makes me so happy.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Salted Metal Honey: aagrajag: Salted Metal Honey: Wear one all day at work but unfortunately they won't let me wear my favorite one:

[Fark user image image 850x850]

You probably don't want to hear this, but the top half of your face alone makes you look like Gilbert Gottfried.

No issues.. without the mask, I've been told I'm a dead ringer for Quentin Tarantino on a bad day so tomayto tomahto.


And Quentin Tarantino on a Bad Day is your official band name. And farkie.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If it's a sensible and medically-recommended act, there will probably be protest.

/DRTFA
 
orbister
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Exluddite: All penalties aside, it is an easy way to prevent reduce the spread. Just put on the little mask.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: That makes me think that I should think about putting forth a bit more effort into mask choice as fashion statement.


The sleeping mask was a limited edition Lufthansa economy class circa 2018.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The plague rats in my building think it's ok not to wear a mask in our unventilated common hallway. Even the onsite manager. Probably need to email the county again
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Before I fell ill a few months back I was still working, I was double masking. I'm an essential worker so I needed two jobs - I work for a retail  consultancy firm and would spend all of my  time working in different retail environments all day, every day and I had a second job in traditional retail. You'd be amazed at the number of people who would walk in, look around and take off their masks because "there's no one here" - while looking straight at me.

*temper explosion!!!*

Biatch, *I* am someone and *I* am here. Now  put your f*cking mask back on before I rip a fixture out of that wall and beat you with it to make sure I have taxpayer- funded housing, food and medical care all  at the same time after  you give me  your damn cooties. It is the only way!

I don't know that double masking kept me any safer from Covid, but it definitely muffled any obscenity-laced threats that ALLEGEDLY came out of my mouth.

Dear Farkers, all I'm saying is please, please, please always do what you have to do to protect yourself. Sadly enough, other people in your very own community may not view you as a fellow human being at all, let alone view you and your life as something worthy of protection. It is incredibly important that we all protect ourselves as much as possible. Even if it turns out that we're protecting ourselves mostly from our own ALLEGED workplace cussing fits.

Oh yeah - For those who are unaware, I don't even like to hurt peoples' feelings. I'd probably never actually beat the ever-lovin' shiat out of someone with a fixture even if they did desperately deserve it. I am not all essential workers though and a lot of my fellow essential workers are getting a wee bit surly, so be careful out there! Or, you know, shop online and be super nice to your delivery dudes and whatnot. They're people, too. ♥
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I've worn one at least 8 hours a day at work since March. Deal with it.


You're supposed to change it after 4. Pig.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I wear one all 8 hours at work.

I've been wearing one all day at home today because I felt a bit of a sore throat this morning and I'm taking zero chances of passing something to the wife.


that was how it started for me. watch out for fever. shortly after came the crippling fatigue and loss of smell which made eating unthinkable (everything tasted bad) then came the lung crap and dementia.
not trying to be scary, sometimes a sore throat is just a sore throat but FYI, you are doing the right thing. much like the Wu-Tang Clan, covid ain't nothing to fark with.
stay well.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chucknasty: weddingsinger: I wear one all 8 hours at work.

I've been wearing one all day at home today because I felt a bit of a sore throat this morning and I'm taking zero chances of passing something to the wife.

that was how it started for me. watch out for fever. shortly after came the crippling fatigue and loss of smell which made eating unthinkable (everything tasted bad) then came the lung crap and dementia.
not trying to be scary, sometimes a sore throat is just a sore throat but FYI, you are doing the right thing. much like the Wu-Tang Clan, covid ain't nothing to fark with.
stay well.


Wait, sorry, "dementia"?
 
