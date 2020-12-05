 Skip to content
Duck Duck Dismissed
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about the goose?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.. are they claiming that Table Rock Lake is not part of the United States?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reason 976 why I hate entrepreneurs.
Everyone buddy wants to make money until they kill somebody and then they want to hide
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Alphax: So.. are they claiming that Table Rock Lake is not part of the United States?


They're claiming it's entirely within the state of Missouri and therefore not a federal matter.

Yet another reason that states are bad.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Alphax: So.. are they claiming that Table Rock Lake is not part of the United States?


No, just that the charges should be filed in a maritime/Admiralty court since the incident occurred on a Federal waterway.

Basically the actual, appropriate use of the SovCit BS, as I understand it.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What about the goose?


No - it's Gray Duck!

#NotGoose
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Actually, reverse that. I skimmed the article and was way off. They're claiming that Table Rock Lake didn't meet the definition of a 'navigable body of water' and therefore falls within State regulation rather than Federal.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Actually, reverse that. I skimmed the article and was way off. They're claiming that Table Rock Lake didn't meet the definition of a 'navigable body of water' and therefore falls within State regulation rather than Federal.


Wow. So isn't it negligent to be navigating that duck boat on waters that they claim aren't navigable?
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: RoyFokker'sGhost: Actually, reverse that. I skimmed the article and was way off. They're claiming that Table Rock Lake didn't meet the definition of a 'navigable body of water' and therefore falls within State regulation rather than Federal.

Wow. So isn't it negligent to be navigating that duck boat on waters that they claim aren't navigable?


Which would be a civil matter, not a criminal one.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Alphax: So.. are they claiming that Table Rock Lake is not part of the United States?

No, just that the charges should be filed in a maritime/Admiralty court since the incident occurred on a Federal waterway.

Basically the actual, appropriate use of the SovCit BS, as I understand it.


Plus they had gold fringe on the flag
 
