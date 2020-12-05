 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET). Is it David vs Goliath as Walter and Stretch are about to fight over Harriet? Liz gets the one women's club office she DOESN'T want, and Clark, Jimmy and Pug realize they're aboard a floating bomb   (tunein.com) divider line
On tap for tonight:

Our Miss Brooks - Walter vs Stretch Grudge Match - 5/1/49 - Walter and Stretch are going to fight over the hand of Harriet Conklin, or are they?

My Favorite Husband - Women's Club Election - 9/30/49 - Liz fails to get elected to one of the prime offices of her women's club.  But the secretary is leaving, and George works at a bank.  Liz wants nothing to do with being club secretary, but guess what?

Superman - The Nitrate Shipment Parts 6 to 9 - 5/2 - 5/9/41 - The ship Clark, Jimmy and Pug are traveling on is loaded with nitrate.  Calling a meeting of the 12 passengers, Clark sends Jimmy to get one of the passengers, an elderly lady. But Jimmy hears Morse code signals coming from her compartment about something happening at midnight.
 
