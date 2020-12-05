 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   If you haven't seen this ad before, watch and try and figure out what the product is. Go ahead, guess   (twitter.com) divider line
84
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

2108 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2020 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What the actual fark????
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't know what it is about RC cola but I'll dipped if it doesn't taste way better over ice than straight up out of a can.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll never want RC Cola ever again. Mission accomplished?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was...something.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
directed by guillermo del toro
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had no idea RC Cola was still around... but wow, that commercial...
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not going to lie, I kinda want an RC.

//Also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a great commercial for such a terrible soda.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

question_dj: What a great commercial for such a terrible soda.


Blasphemy! You must not be from the south.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I kind of like absurd things.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
RC Cola is best cola
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just found the end of the internet. Which way back?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That commercial gave me cancer.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...and a moon pie.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you want rum with that?

dreadcentral.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The hell?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, RC is making some weird choices overseas. Delicious and weird choices apparently.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RC with rabbit turd ice is pure heaven.
 
calbert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing will top the champ
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: RC Cola is best cola


Cheerwine FTW
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: RC Cola is best cola


And by best you mean worst.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About to watch it but my guesses are: Miley Cyrus, Qantas Airlines, cocaine, or Disney.
/I'm terrible at this.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: question_dj: What a great commercial for such a terrible soda.

Blasphemy! You must not be from the south.


I'm from as far North and West of the South as you can get and not get your feet wet or enter Canada. RC is great.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dnrtfa. Rc cola?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watched the first 10 seconds.

Condoms.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting, considering all of the cancerous side effects of RC Cola (tm).
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTAF
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I kind of like absurd things.


Well hello there.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: question_dj: What a great commercial for such a terrible soda.

Blasphemy! You must not be from the south.


RC colas and Moon Pies ..
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, all adopted people have these, but I had mine surgically removed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: dodecahedron: question_dj: What a great commercial for such a terrible soda.

Blasphemy! You must not be from the south.

I'm from as far North and West of the South as you can get and not get your feet wet or enter Canada. RC is great.


I may not be norther but I bet I'm wester...sequim is pretty west. RC Cola is ok if there's no coke or dr pepper or 211.
 
Snukastyle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I haven't seen RC Cola anywhere since the 90's-then Dollar General opens up locally and has 2-liters for about a buck a pop.  Though I've read RC Draft from New Zealand is supposedly the best cola on the planet.
 
skinbubble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess the acid in the Philippines is pretty decent or maybe pretty bad, not sure based on this commercial.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsurprising. This is a very famous urban legend about R.C. Cola in the region of this commercial. It's like showing Santa Claus during Christmas there.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still made more sense than a Kayleigh McEnany press conference.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs are fun!
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ... kinky ...

I think the more problematic part is that the commercial's creators used a minor child. If they had made the concept work for an adult child, the "ick" element (for those who perceive one) might not have been as strong.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Still made more sense than a Kayleigh McEnany press conference.


Sure, go and make it all political!   Not saying you're wrong, though...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drank more RC when you could win money from the bottle caps.  What was that, 45, 50 years ago?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arkansized: ...and a moon pie.


A banana moon pie
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.kym-cdn.com image 640x635]


Between this commercial and this response, I think RC is my new favorite cola.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
From the style I was expecting one of those Thai life insurance ads and was preparing to cry, until I noticed they weren't speaking Thai. That was much weirder.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Imagine if there's a Japanese version of that commercial.
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.