(Fox5 DC)   Helicopter brought down in another escalation during the War On Christmas, I can bearly stand it anymore   (fox5dc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That anchorwoman at the end is such an idiot.

Anchorman: Well the people must feel good that at least they know it wasn't---
Anchorwoman: Freddy Krueger

Yeah, I don't think it was Freddy Krueger honey.
Also don't coat your Christmas decorations in bear spray.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Honey drives bears away
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When are news programs going to learn that nobody needs an anchor to introduce a story and the pass it to the guy standing in front of the scene who then introduces themselves and the story again and then show three seconds of interesting footage?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Helicopter?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They're still pissed at being left out of the Nativity story.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When are news programs going to learn that nobody needs an anchor to introduce a story and the pass it to the guy standing in front of the scene who then introduces themselves and the story again and then show three seconds of interesting footage?


When you gotta fill time three seconds of interesting footage doesn't do jack.
 
