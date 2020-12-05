 Skip to content
(Guardian)   What do you mean, why's it got to be built? It's a bypass. You've got to build bypasses   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i'm game, we'll see who rusts first
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have trouble visualizing this. I visited way back in the mid 90s. Took a little van tour. At Stonehenge there were only a couple of other people. There didn't seem to be many cars going by. I guess a big city grew up nearby.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: I have trouble visualizing this. I visited way back in the mid 90s. Took a little van tour. At Stonehenge there were only a couple of other people. There didn't seem to be many cars going by. I guess a big city grew up nearby.


I've not been, but the A303 is a pretty important east-west link road, and given it's a single carriageway, it's liable to congestion. Just one farmer moving their tractor from one field to another can cause a lot of issues.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the tunneling doesn't sever any ley lines.  It could have severe consequences.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bypass? Are Vogons involved?
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the plans were on display...
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

The Gods smite your car.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spinal Tap - All Stonehenge scenes
Youtube STHKFlO-zBw
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT ABOUT THE LITTLE PEOPLE?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful with all that construction.  Demons dwell there.  And banshees live there.  It's a magic place, children dance there to the pipes of pan.  Won't someone think of the children?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
especially after your third heart attack.
 
spleef420
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: But the plans were on display...


That damned leopard...
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shoulda crossed it with a viaduct.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Spend millions building a tunnel so you don't disturb the historical site?  That will teach you.  

No good deed goes unpunished.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Apathetic bloody country, I've no sympathy
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Close the road in at least one direction and fix the the one 2 km north and the one 3 km to the south.  Problem solved forever. That road is used because it is there, not because it is the best route for most of the traffic if someone properly planned the roads in that area which apparently hasn't been done properly in centuries.
 
