(NPR)   An "exponent" can be a person who believes in and promotes the truth or benefits of an idea or theory. Or it can represent the power to which a given number or expression is to be raised. i.e. morons³ = moron x morons x morons   (npr.org) divider line
    Followup, Health care, Influenza, Public health, Hospital, Health care provider, Patient, new infections  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can't really raise a moron to a power, because they keep multiplying all by themselves.

/the filthy animals
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something that might get you out of an argument: the derivative of acceleration with respect to time is called the 'jerk.' If you call someone a jerk and find yourself in hot water, just say you noticed a car accelerating wildly or were thinking about fighter pilot maneuvers.

// Or just stand firm and curse them out, saying you were trying to be polite.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mofa: the derivative of acceleration with respect to time is called the 'jerk.'


You must have gone to a different calculus class than I did.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You can't really raise a moron to a power, because they keep multiplying all by themselves.

/the filthy animals


Counterpoint: we raised a moron to a power in 2016.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
moronmoron= 1Trump
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's so many things this is applicable to. So many things.

/myself, for one.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Morons x christmas x new years eve = tens of thousands of dead morons
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I do wonder if anyone else at work has come down with symptoms since I tested positive.  I may have infected someone (we share phones, computers, tablet counting trays) or they could get it from Joe Q. Public picking his nose in the drive thru line before pulling up and handing someone his credit card.

/feeling better
//might go for a walk
///after my mandatory isolation ends
/cough
 
