 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Adopted man dresses and acts like Buddy the Elf when meeting biological father for first time, which normally might be somewhat amusing to someone who has actually seen the movie   (bbc.com) divider line
22
    More: Awkward, Mr Henning, Father, Mother, movie, Buddy, father, US, Colombia  
•       •       •

769 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2020 at 7:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as Peter Dinklage beat up the kid I'm sure it all worked out.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like his style.
Oh, yeah Peter Dinklage was awesome in Elf.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunkTiger: I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies


Other than a brief cameo by Ralphie from A Christmas Story and Peter Dinklage pummeling Ferrell's godawful annoying ass - there aren't any reasons to watch it.

/yes, I know Zooey is in it
//she's in plenty of other, better stuff too
///always three there must be
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, unless you've lived in a cave for the last 20 years, you'd at least recognize the costume even if you hadn't seen the film.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunkTiger: I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies

Shrug

it's OK. Definitely not worth a watch if you aren't pretty into Christmas movies. Not worth a watch purely as a comedy, not worth a watch as a Christmas film that happens to be so good you ought to watch it no matter what, as it's not that. It's OK. People just really liked the Buddy character.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thus removing any doubt that the father may have had regarding his decision to put his son up for adoption.
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did he creep on some random girl in a shower as well?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies


Same here.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: PunkTiger: I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies

Other than a brief cameo by Ralphie from A Christmas Story and Peter Dinklage pummeling Ferrell's godawful annoying ass - there aren't any reasons to watch it.

/yes, I know Zooey is in it
//she's in plenty of other, better stuff too
///always three there must be


You're a mean one, Mister Grinch...
 
fallingcow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also there have been very few decent Christmas movies since 2000 so I think people are just happy about any made later than that that aren't terrible.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies


CSB..
 
bfh0417
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: PunkTiger: I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies

Other than a brief cameo by Ralphie from A Christmas Story and Peter Dinklage pummeling Ferrell's godawful annoying ass - there aren't any reasons to watch it.

/yes, I know Zooey is in it
//she's in plenty of other, better stuff too
///always three there must be


You're not Fark hipster if you have done or seen anything mainstream. Truth is, Fark is no more unique than general society at large, they just lie about it and pretend to be altruistic and holier than thou. Echo chamber that idolizes AOC and Maddow. Fun to push the buttons though.
 
silent butt deadly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Awesome.  My wife develops adoption policy and laws for the state.  I told her she needs to get funding passed to provide Buddy costumes to all adopted seeking to reunite with biological parents.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fallingcow: PunkTiger: I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies

Shrug it's OK. Definitely not worth a watch if you aren't pretty into Christmas movies. Not worth a watch purely as a comedy, not worth a watch as a Christmas film that happens to be so good you ought to watch it no matter what, as it's not that. It's OK. People just really liked the Buddy character.


Its the worst Will Ferrell movie.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies


No, b but I don't find Will Ferrell funny so there's that.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nowhereman: PunkTiger: I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies

No, b but I don't find Will Ferrell funny so there's that.


Its obvious now why your wife left you.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a bit dusty. very nice
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: PunkTiger: I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies

Other than a brief cameo by Ralphie from A Christmas Story and Peter Dinklage pummeling Ferrell's godawful annoying ass - there aren't any reasons to watch it.

/yes, I know Zooey is in it
//she's in plenty of other, better stuff too
///always three there must be

You're a mean one, Mister Grinch...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: PunkTiger: I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies

Other than a brief cameo by Ralphie from A Christmas Story and Peter Dinklage pummeling Ferrell's godawful annoying ass - there aren't any reasons to watch it.

/yes, I know Zooey is in it
//she's in plenty of other, better stuff too
///always three there must be


First time I saw Zooey was ELF. She won my heart
 
thesharkman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: fallingcow: PunkTiger: I feel like I'm the only person who has never seen Elf.

/now ask me if I want to see it
//the answer is 'no.'
///but there are three slashies

Shrug it's OK. Definitely not worth a watch if you aren't pretty into Christmas movies. Not worth a watch purely as a comedy, not worth a watch as a Christmas film that happens to be so good you ought to watch it no matter what, as it's not that. It's OK. People just really liked the Buddy character.

Its the worst Will Ferrell movie.


Lol. And I thought it was one of his better ones. This scene always cracked me up.
elf the jack
Youtube ppDhmg7nk8s
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Probably doesn't even know where Ray's Pizza is.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.