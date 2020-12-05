 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Next time, just let the deer drive himself   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Juvenile shot, Moose, Hunting, Game Commission, deer, investigation  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"According to Supervisor Mike Steingraber..."

He's the guy who's in charge of holding people's beer and watching this, right?

Glad to hear the kid's injuries are not life-threatening.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't "driving" illegal?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: Isn't "driving" illegal?


No. too many in party, yes
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's bad form, old chap
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Birnone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
the juvenile is still hospitalized but that the wound is not life-threatening

Somewhere out there a deer is telling his friends
"Stay away from humans. I was going up to one to shake hooves and the next thing you know the other humans shot him!"
 
Sasquach
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Play stupid games....
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Harry Whittington surprisingly still available for comment, at 93.  Does Dick Cheney have an alibi?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does local law enforcement perform a BAC on hunters who 'accidentally' shoot other hunters?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next up-
Tiger hunt!
