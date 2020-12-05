 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Person mildly injured in horrific accident while using their cellphone in Menomonee Falls. They were probably trying to figure out how to spell Menomonee, but sure - blame the cellphone   (twitter.com) divider line
32
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Menomonee.
Doo Doo Do Do Doo
Menomonee
Doo Doo Do Doo
Menomonee
Doo Doo Do Do Doo
Doo Do Doo  Doo Do Doo
Doo Do Do Doo Do Do
Doo Do Do  Doo Doo Do Do Do Do
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How the fark is that guardrail not crumpled at all?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kevlar51: How the fark is that guardrail not crumpled at all?


Exactly, it's obviously set for last centuries' standard car height, and then the supports broke away... probably by design to lessen impact, which only allowed it to ride up over the hood instead of crumpling.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

And, we're done here
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Menum... Menima... Menomoo... Me nah gonna drive near that town.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kevlar51: How the fark is that guardrail not crumpled at all?


Well:

1. It went through glass and the interior of the car. Not much resistance there.
2. Guardrails are usually 10 (.1345 inch) or 12 (.1046) gauge steel, which is stronger than you think even though it seems thin.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone is gonna need some new undies
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a fairly affluent area so this has teenager driving while texting written all over it.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Holy fark! I live in Menomonee Falls, so I'm getting a guardrail through my windshield from these replies!

/Bob Uecker is my neighbor
//Still easier than Oconomowoc
///Milwaukee has 3 rivers don'chaknow
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lsherm: kevlar51: How the fark is that guardrail not crumpled at all?

Well:

1. It went through glass and the interior of the car. Not much resistance there.
2. Guardrails are usually 10 (.1345 inch) or 12 (.1046) gauge steel, which is stronger than you think even though it seems thin.


Those guard rails were designed to be hit at an angle, not end-on. That driver is lucky that rail wasn't hit a foot or two to the left of where it hit the car. And yes, this was indeed a lesson as to why you should not be texting/reading Facebook while driving.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Me no money.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: kevlar51: How the fark is that guardrail not crumpled at all?

Exactly, it's obviously set for last centuries' standard car height, and then the supports broke away... probably by design to lessen impact, which only allowed it to ride up over the hood instead of crumpling.


I don't even think it's rude height. I think it is the result of the standards surrounding pedestrian impact that were introduced in the EU. Totally changed the front end design of many cars.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Me no money.


Lack of Total Fark checks out.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There ought to be some mnemonic to help you remember the spelling.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Weeners is "That's a Yikes."

I cannot disagree.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: Holy fark! I live in Menomonee Falls, so I'm getting a guardrail through my windshield from these replies!

/Bob Uecker is my neighbor
//Still easier than Oconomowoc
///Milwaukee has 3 rivers don'chaknow


difficulty: In Mi-wau-key silent l's and consonant slurs connecting 2 syllables or correctly?
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Petey4335: hoohoodilly: Holy fark! I live in Menomonee Falls, so I'm getting a guardrail through my windshield from these replies!

/Bob Uecker is my neighbor
//Still easier than Oconomowoc
///Milwaukee has 3 rivers don'chaknow

difficulty: In Mi-wau-key silent l's and consonant slurs connecting 2 syllables or correctly?


I know there are issues with race relations, but I sincerely doubt that the residents of Milwaukee engage in consonant slurs.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Came here do make this joke, only lazier.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Brewers players attempt to pronounce Wisconsin town names
Youtube ciaBpqhNCDw
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So some idiot was checking their cell phone while driving, and it's "fortunate" that they only sustained minor injuries?

No, "fortunate" would be if this idiot had to poop in a bag attached to a tube where their intestines used to be for the rest of their life.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: So some idiot was checking their cell phone while driving, and it's "fortunate" that they only sustained minor injuries?

No, "fortunate" would be if this idiot had to poop in a bag attached to a tube where their intestines used to be for the rest of their life.


You want the taxpayers likely spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on his medical bills and disability payments for the rest of his life to send a message?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: WhippingBoi: So some idiot was checking their cell phone while driving, and it's "fortunate" that they only sustained minor injuries?

No, "fortunate" would be if this idiot had to poop in a bag attached to a tube where their intestines used to be for the rest of their life.

You want the taxpayers likely spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on his medical bills and disability payments for the rest of his life to send a message?


My apologies. I ignorantly assumed that Menomonee Falls was in the United States.
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: So some idiot was checking their cell phone while driving, and it's "fortunate" that they only sustained minor injuries?

No, "fortunate" would be if this idiot had to poop in a bag attached to a tube where their intestines used to be for the rest of their life.


And peace be also unto you.
 
cefm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everyone (white) in Wisconsin is perpetually drunk, fat, or racist. Usually all at the same time.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

[i.pinimg.com image 526x297]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They tried the Texas Twist, but cars would just flip over and keep going. So they have started switching to the second version.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lennavan: That's a fairly affluent area so this has teenager driving while texting written all over it.


Does being poor or middle class improve you diving habits?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shouldn't guard rails ramp up from ground height to rail height so this doesn't happen? Looks like a fatal design flaw.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.