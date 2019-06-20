 Skip to content
(News 4 San Antonio)   Whattabullet
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess Saturdays aren't as murky, for some reason.
 
chewd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"They saw a man running down the street, where pedestrians yelled out that the man had a gun."

Duh, of course he has a gun... its farking Texas, even the mall santas are packing heat.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And so it has come to this:  Texas vs. Chicago

Whataburger Got Sold to Chicago. Texas Is Flipping Out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whole Story must be fake. Both those pictures are not of the Whataburger on East commerce. In fact both the pictures of whataburgers are two different whataburgers.
WTF?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: And so it has come to this:  Texas vs. Chicago

Whataburger Got Sold to Chicago. Texas Is Flipping Out.


Good on you, Texas, people dropping like flies in your state, and this is what you're concerned about. Priorities, biatch
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mateomaui: My Sober Alt: And so it has come to this:  Texas vs. Chicago

Whataburger Got Sold to Chicago. Texas Is Flipping Out.

Good on you, Texas, people dropping like flies in your state, and this is what you're concerned about. Priorities, biatch


Hay, sorry, we don't our burgers to become like deep dish.
A burger 🍔 but not a burger
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bullets hit the burgers?
ARE THE FRIES OK????
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Once again pricing the only good thing in Downtown San Antonio is the river walk. And PAX South.

/former SA resident
//I miss HEB
///and Heros and Fantasies
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: I guess Saturdays aren't as murky, for some reason.


My thought was magnets don't care how murky the water is.
If the cops don't own a magnet fish, they better hope his buddies didn't buy one Friday night.
 
germ78
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whattadumbass.

/he looks like a fatter Pedro from Napoleon Dynamite
 
