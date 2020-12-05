 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   It's kind of like Tremors except this time it's Tumbleweeds
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
These SyFy Channel made-for-TV movies just get weirder and weirder, man!

Cross this over with Sharknado.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Need some sage advice there
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What kind of pickup truck did he drive in Tremors?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flick a cig in there. Gone in five minutes.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's just grass, isn't it?

I mean, the entire point of tumbleweeds is that part of the plant breaks off and tumbles in the wind possibly dispersing seeds or whatever.

Perhaps the grass in TFA was seeded from tumbleweeds, but to frame it as an invasion of tumbleweeds is... well, it's the Daily Mail, I guess.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
January 2020, 'Tumblegeddon' in Washington State:
Tumbleweed shuts down road in Washington State
Youtube b1g0MyO5m1s

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There was a movie about a giant radiation-mutated tumbleweed that crushed people.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Homestead Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube hCcX1T1H8CI
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In New Mexico I saw them 8' high and they looked to have the momentum to knock a man over. They almost had a wicker quality to them, from blowing together and intertwining for miles.

This looks like grass piled up.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Broke into the wrong goddam Rec room!"
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Outer Limits - Cry of Silence - Tumbleweed Attack Scene
Youtube 5PU-qpdyPRE
 
ansius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

It's Australia, it probably strangles children and then plants seeds in their bodies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gene Autry - Tumbling Tumbleweeds (from In Old Monterey 1939)
Youtube 96XDEMh4Kis
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I first moved to Las Vegas, there was a gigantic pole of them in a vacant lot. The pile must have been 50 feet long and 20 feet tall. One night, some drunk dudes decided to light the pile on fire. Unfortunately for them, they parked their pickup truck right next to the pile...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd be disappointed by anything less.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

And looking back at this, the year 2020 has been the longest decade of my life.
This feels like forever ago.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nothing a couple of road flares can't fix in a jiffy.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: What kind of pickup truck did he drive in Tremors?


63 Jeep Gladiator.  PG4258
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Help is on the way!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
