(CBS 46 Atlanta)   FedEx now including a free gift with some deliveries
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does FedEx actually give their drivers a break every so often to fulfill normal human needs, or do they just push them to keep going nonstop for 8 - 10 hours straight, and then act all shocked when this shiat happens?

My money says if a FedEx (or Amazon, or UPS, or ... ) driver pulled into McDonald's, used the john, and bought an apple pie, they'd rack up demerits and get punished.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What?  It's just FedEx's response to the question of "what brown can do for you?"
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Does FedEx actually give their drivers a break every so often to fulfill normal human needs, or do they just push them to keep going nonstop for 8 - 10 hours straight, and then act all shocked when this shiat happens?

My money says if a FedEx (or Amazon, or UPS, or ... ) driver pulled into McDonald's, used the john, and bought an apple pie, they'd rack up demerits and get punished.


Except many restaurant bathrooms are closed because of covid.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sithon: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Does FedEx actually give their drivers a break every so often to fulfill normal human needs, or do they just push them to keep going nonstop for 8 - 10 hours straight, and then act all shocked when this shiat happens?

My money says if a FedEx (or Amazon, or UPS, or ... ) driver pulled into McDonald's, used the john, and bought an apple pie, they'd rack up demerits and get punished.

Except many restaurant bathrooms are closed because of covid.


Good point.  I had overlooked that.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Does FedEx actually give their drivers a break every so often to fulfill normal human needs, or do they just push them to keep going nonstop for 8 - 10 hours straight, and then act all shocked when this shiat happens?

My money says if a FedEx (or Amazon, or UPS, or ... ) driver pulled into McDonald's, used the john, and bought an apple pie, they'd rack up demerits and get punished.


UPS drivers are Teamsters. They likely have breaks built into their collective bargaining agreement.

As for this driver: In a statement the company said, "the behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day." The company adds that the driver at the center of the debacle is no longer working with the company, and offered up an apology to the customer.

FedEx Ground is all contractors. The driver probably worked for on of the contractor companies. FedEx Express drivers are employees of FedEx, IIRC.

They all carry the name "FedEx" but they are different corporations: FedEx Express is the "original" Federal Express. "Ground" was Roadway Package Service. "Custom Critical" was Roberts Express (an Ohio company). "Freight" was American Freightways out of Arkansas, and later added Watkins Motor Lines out of Florida (it waa briefly "FedEx National LTL").
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I worked for Airborne express back in the day. I had no times for breaks. After 8 months of 12+ hour days of barely able to eat while driving, I woke up so dehydrated that I required hospitalization.

I feel for her and all delivery people. It's far more tedious than it looks and time management is critical. We need labor laws to protect more people.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*woke up one morning
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Hello, FedEx? One of your drivers dropped off something I don't want. Can you someone out to pick it up?"
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sithon: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Does FedEx actually give their drivers a break every so often to fulfill normal human needs, or do they just push them to keep going nonstop for 8 - 10 hours straight, and then act all shocked when this shiat happens?

My money says if a FedEx (or Amazon, or UPS, or ... ) driver pulled into McDonald's, used the john, and bought an apple pie, they'd rack up demerits and get punished.

Except many restaurant bathrooms are closed because of covid.


Wal-Mart.
Target.
Most Starbucks.
All have open bathrooms.
I know this because I am a technician driving around in a van.
 
Techniccal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you gotta go, you gotta go. Traffic in Memphis can be a biatch
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sithon: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Does FedEx actually give their drivers a break every so often to fulfill normal human needs, or do they just push them to keep going nonstop for 8 - 10 hours straight, and then act all shocked when this shiat happens?

My money says if a FedEx (or Amazon, or UPS, or ... ) driver pulled into McDonald's, used the john, and bought an apple pie, they'd rack up demerits and get punished.

Except many restaurant bathrooms are closed because of covid.


And, even if they were open, lots of routes are rural/residential and don't have convenient places to pop a squat.  I had a UPS guy ask if I minded if he pissed in the woods before he took off.  I told him he could come inside and piss in a toilet like he was people.
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FedEx Ground: Now, with free golden showers.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clearly drivers should be given personal time to go to the bathroom, regardless pooping in a customer's carport is not the answer
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Working in HVACR, I always tell our new guys when they start working in both restaurants and residential, if you think no one is watching you, someone is watching you.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shaggai: Working in HVACR, I always tell our new guys when they start working in both restaurants and residential, if you think no one is watching you, someone is watching you.


Thats why you pee on the roof
 
thesharkman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could wear a diaper.  Take care of business while driving. One car over someone looks and thinks that the driver is REALLY thinking really hard.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had a friend who was a trucker.  (He's a farker, but for this story I won't mention his name).  He used to pee pretty much everywhere.  Every car tire was a fire hydrant.  Most stores wouldn't let you use their bathrooms late at night and you were on the road for hours.  (Of course, it's harder for a semi to just pull in somewhere, but then again it wasn't covid time.)

Actually, I was looking out my window one day.  My apartment complex had hired some people to do some work (I don't remember what, may have been tree removal).  Looked out the window and saw a guy peeing on my bushes.  Fortunately there were enough leaves I didn't see his junk.

It was mildly unprofessional, and because I happen to have OCD it kind of creeped me out a bit, but really, it saved him 10 minutes and got him back to work faster and he was outside.  Wish he'd done it in the woods instead but he probably thought there was less chance of someone seeing him closer to the building.

I called the office and told them to ask the workers not to do that anymore but didn't identify the specific worker.  That's the sort of thing you issue a memo on, not something you write someone up on.  (At least for number 1, in an area where it's not going to hurt anything.)
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Clearly drivers should be given personal time to go to the bathroom, regardless pooping in a customer's carport is not the answer


Doesn't it depend on just what the question was though?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Does FedEx actually give their drivers a break every so often to fulfill normal human needs, or do they just push them to keep going nonstop for 8 - 10 hours straight, and then act all shocked when this shiat happens?

My money says if a FedEx (or Amazon, or UPS, or ... ) driver pulled into McDonald's, used the john, and bought an apple pie, they'd rack up demerits and get punished.

UPS drivers are Teamsters. They likely have breaks built into their collective bargaining agreement.

As for this driver: In a statement the company said, "the behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day." The company adds that the driver at the center of the debacle is no longer working with the company, and offered up an apology to the customer.

FedEx Ground is all contractors. The driver probably worked for on of the contractor companies. FedEx Express drivers are employees of FedEx, IIRC.

They all carry the name "FedEx" but they are different corporations: FedEx Express is the "original" Federal Express. "Ground" was Roadway Package Service. "Custom Critical" was Roberts Express (an Ohio company). "Freight" was American Freightways out of Arkansas, and later added Watkins Motor Lines out of Florida (it waa briefly "FedEx National LTL").


FedEx has been in legal trouble for classifying their Ground drivers as 'independent contractors' and stiffing them on wages, benefits and even screwing them on 'leasing' their trucks as if they were taxi drivers.

Even after they lost the ruling, I think they're getting around it by having 3rd party companies deal with the driver issue. I've noticed FedEx Ground labeled trucks with other company names in small print on the side....and they probably treat their drivers even worse.
https://www.fleetowner.com/resource-c​e​nter/regulations/article/21688689/what​-can-be-learned-from-fedex-grounds-ind​ependent-contractor-model
 
