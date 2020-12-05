 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 final voting for Main
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Year 2020 - Final Voting! Consider each headline as carefully as you wish!  Some are puns, some are wordplay, some are "context" - where you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), some are visual, some are lyrics or verse, and some are just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Saturday, December 5 and ends Monday, December 14, noon Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2020 Headlines of the Year!
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Covid-19 symptoms now include teeth falling out, realizing you're naked in public, having to take a test you didn't study for


Linked article: the-sun.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Chipmunks are attaching steering wheels to New Englanders' scrotums


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Torn from the front page of the Bangor Daily News: "Blue Hill church is using lobsters to jumpstart its local economy." Maybe they'll beef things up by disregarding separation of turf and steak


Linked article: bangordailynews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Air Force tests new G-Suit for female pilots but they'll probably have to find one by themselves


Linked article: military.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Apparently Rosie's is off limits. It's a MASH joke. MASH was a TV show. It had the most watched finale in history. Get off subby's lawn


Linked article: businessinsider.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like Drew's not the only person to delete a Tab


Linked article: kiro7.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
WHO: Let the dogs out


Linked article: themarysue.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Government orders all one million COVID patients be executed immediately. That mask mandate doesn't sound so bad now, does it?


Linked article: thehill.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Investigation finds that Target Starbucks barista is not guilty of tamponering with LAPD officer's Frappuccino, to the surprise of no one who's ever actually seen a tampon before


Linked article: foxla.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On this day in history, in 1613, the Globe Theater, where most of Shakespeare's plays debuted, burned down, which is why bards no longer have access to fire spells


Linked article: history.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, I'm tripping balls


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To be considered Hand Sanitizer, it has to come from the Sanitizer Region of northern France. Otherwise it's just alcoholic soap


Linked article: king5.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Teenagers defecate on a car in Plainview, which is probably why they got caught


Linked article: winonadailynews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nigerian judge throws out homosexuality case against 47 men. In a row?


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cain no longer able


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
UK man dies after being attacked by cows, casting further doubt on herd immunity


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Banana splits reveal half a ton of cocaine. Tra-la-la. Tra-la-la-la


Linked article: smh.com.au
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Clear glass came to ancient Rome from Egypt. Soon every Roman could walk into a bar, hold up two fingers and say "five beers, please"


Linked article: indianexpress.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bear spotted on University of Kentucky campus for first time since 1953


Linked article: wkyt.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
♬ What a heron ingests, bursts right out of its chest, that's a moray... ♬ (graphic image warning)


Linked article: livescience.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Duck hunter rescued with help from drone, laughing dog


Linked article: minnesota.cbslocal.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How to tell your pet that it's safe for you to go back to work now: First, take them by the paws, look them in the eyes, and say "I'm crazy"


Linked article: courier-journal.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Alabama's closed. Noose out front shoulda told ya


Linked article: al.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cocoa dust falls on Swiss village after malfunction at chocolate factory. Well, that's what the Lindt brush is for


Linked article: kiro7.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Miss Tooth follows the drill and files a claim against her dentist, filling aggrieved at her treatment. Lawyers respond incisorively. More on this story at tooth hurty


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Asteroid heading directly for earth might actually be manmade object left over from 1960s space program, presumably demanding to merge with its creator


Linked article: sciencealert.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Malfunction in dehumidifier system causes fire at ice factory. If only there were a source of, I mean two sources of water. Among our sources of water are.... Wait, I'll come in again


Linked article: mlive.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And that vice presidential candidate was me


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hobby Lobby's Hammurabi robbing hobby doesn't pay off, as they're forced to give back more illicit Mesopotamian artifacts


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Larry David loses steady gig


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Marky got with Sharon, And Sharon got Cherese, She was sharing Sharon's outlook on coronavirus disease. Mikey held a protest because Bobby was a racist. They were all in love with dyin' 'cause they opened back up Texas


Linked article: nymag.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's always a tweet: Drew Curtis edition


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Witnesses say NYC woman killed by shark just started screaming, not dancing or singing about America


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Playboy is going public... public with an "L"


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anchorage anchor rancor rankles mayor


Linked article: cbsnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Library of Congress' new "Letters to Lincoln" project includes advice, warnings, a call to shoot deserters, and of course that now-infamous observation that anything can be a dildo if you're brave enough


Linked article: washingtonpost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When you tell the graphics department to design a BC mask sign, sometimes you need to be more specific about what BC stands for


Linked article: vancouverisawesome.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Giant hilltop drawing of cat discovered in Peru. Researchers combing base of hill for drawings of knocked over coffee mugs and keys


Linked article: ctvnews.ca
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jane Roe, of Roe v. Wade, who was the poster child for abortion rights, then the poster child against it, is now the poster child for dead grifters


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FDA authorizes emergency usage of antibody cocktail for COVID despite the fact that one patient in their trial developed uncontrollable delusions


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Falwell Jr. resigns to spend more time watching his wife with the pool boy


Linked article: religionnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
11 people shot across NYC. No word where they landed


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gender Reveal Fire doubles to 18,000 acres. I guess they're having twins


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
GOOD: America has won the war against the Corona Virus. BAD: In the same way we won the war in Vietnam - it got too expensive and we pretended that it was over


Linked article: theatlantic.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Broad study shows online misogyny is on the rise


Linked article: iwpr.net
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In days of old when knights were bold, before toilet roll was invented, they'd wipe their arse with tufts of grass and went away contented


Linked article: mentalfloss.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Racing star Miguel Oliveira is marrying his stepsister. Honeymoon sponsored by Pornhub


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seattle COVID patient third person in the world to be reinfected after recovering. Details are sketchy, so we can't be sure if they are still, in true Seattle fashion, both stupid AND contagious


Linked article: kiro7.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Oxford vaccine shows at least 70% effectiveness, joining the other main contenders Moderna, Pfizer, and the strippers


Linked article: bbc.com
 
