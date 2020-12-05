 Skip to content
(Twitter)   0-47-1
74
    Murica, shot  
•       •       •

74 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*Fistbump*, subby
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Any random Farker would make a better lawyer than these chuckleheads.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Roll Tide
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The 3-0 opinion, written by Judge Bill Pryor, agreed with the district judge that Wood lacked standing, and concluded it was moot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Amyl & The Sniffers - "GFY" (w/ John Waters intro) - Live 07-06-2019 - Burger Boogaloo - Oakland, CA
Youtube zDcv9wjTryU
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's time to take these fu*kers out behind the woodshed.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

WTFDYW: It's time to take these fu*kers out behind the woodshed.


They already spend a lot of time out there with the farm animals. Ma and Pa don't want to ask questions.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, Trump's now trying to go around the courts and is just telling the GA Governor "Flip the results so I'm the winner". Not sure how this isn't election interference or various other crimes, but welcome to 2020 I guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jan. 20 cannot get here soon enough.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Donnie's entire legal strategy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Jan. 20 cannot get here soon enough.


I don't even care about the holidays. It hasn't felt like the end of the year at all, to me. Most of this year has felt like falling into a black hole - the middle was just gone - so go ahead and steamroll right through X-mas and New Year's and just get to the inauguration already!!!!

I am so sick of that fetid, shrieking pus-bag I could puke.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Wood lacked standing


I just think that needs to be repeated.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how much we cheer for the failure of an elected president.r
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but my wood's got standing, and it'll hold up in court. I'm sure the jury would get me off.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the smokescreen for the pardons and the looting and exec orders and shiatting in all the flowerpots, etc.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: how much we cheer for the failure of an elected president.r


The majority of America didn't want him to be President. Twice.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: *Fistbump*, subby


I'm waiting for 3 more, so this will be doubly-funny:

FIFTY WAYS TO LEAVE THE WHITE HOUSE - a Parody | Don Caron
Youtube _QybcBH6rSw
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Washington Generals point, laugh*
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

snowshovel: how much we cheer for the failure of an elected president.r


We sure the fark do when it's a traitor.

/Run along. Must be some kind of anti-mask protest you should be going to
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user image

stop cataloguing my sex life

the 1 is because the woman told me not to touch her leg and im not sure if that counts as sex
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

snowshovel: how much we cheer for the failure of an elected president.r


Go home. You are drunk.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The 3-0 opinion, written by Judge Bill Pryor, agreed with the district judge that Wood lacked standing, and concluded it was moot.


[Fark user image image 500x260]


And there's the legal argument they will rely on for the appeal to the Supreme Court.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Wood lacked standing"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stop wasting the courts time
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

snowshovel: how much we cheer for the failure of an elected president.r


Yes, we should all cheer for failure when a perdon is trying to strongarm his way to power.
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Yeah, but my wood's got standing, and it'll hold up in court. I'm sure the jury would get me off.


somethingsomethinghungjurysomethingsom​ething
 
jonas opines
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: snowshovel: how much we cheer for the failure of an elected president.r

Yes, we should all cheer for failure when a perdon is trying to strongarm his way to power.


I assume that 'perdon' is a Freudian amalgam of 'person' and 'pardon'?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, Trump's now trying to go around the courts and is just telling the GA Governor "Flip the results so I'm the winner". Not sure how this isn't election interference or various other crimes, but welcome to 2020 I guess.

[Fark user image image 442x592]


They tried to convince Whitmer.  After all the nasty shiat they've said, including inciting a kidnap attempt, they really think she's going to listen to them and subvert state and federal laws.

That might be a new peak audacity for these shiatheels.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think that Donnie thinks that if he gets to 50 losses he gets to keep AF1 as a consolation prize.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Stop wasting the courts time


And a lot of taxpayer dollars because it is county and state governments having to pay lawyers to defend all of these garbage lawsuits.   Trump's scumbag lawyers can keep going because moron MAGA donors keep sending them money, but we all collectively are having to pay to defend against this garbage.

I hope judges start sanctioning these lawyers.   They need to be fined for these lies.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is it just me or have the last 3 Republican presidents been conned into becoming President. How else would a president want to lose so farking much?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

snowshovel: how much we cheer for the failure of an elected president.r


Maybe he should try acting Presidential and help people instead of tear gassing them for a photo op or golfing when he should be working.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Another loss for lack of standing. More of the conspiracy fodder to come - "the case wasn't dismissed because there wasn't fraud, it wasn't even allowed to be heard because of technicalities."
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

buckwebb: Any random Farker would make a better lawyer than these chuckleheads.


I don't think it's the lawyers, actually.

"You're going to pay me to make this case?"

"Yes."

"My full fee?"

"Yes."

"Even if I lose."

"Well, probably, but yes."

"And you want me to say we have evidence."

"Yes."

"But we have none."

"Basically."

"Only some heresay and us simply saying we have evidence."

"Pretty much."

"But you want to go through with it, anyway?"

"Very much yes."

"Full fee?"

"Well, the boss is known for sometimes not coming through, and there might be a bankruptcy coming, but he seems pretty willing to go through with this."

" ... OK."
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: JudgeSmails: Stop wasting the courts time

And a lot of taxpayer dollars because it is county and state governments having to pay lawyers to defend all of these garbage lawsuits.   Trump's scumbag lawyers can keep going because moron MAGA donors keep sending them money, but we all collectively are having to pay to defend against this garbage.

I hope judges start sanctioning these lawyers.   They need to be fined for these lies.


At least 3 of the last six Republican presidents have committed treason to get elected.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Stop wasting the courts time


Judges need to start bringing down the hammer on those who file and rep these idiots lawsuits, if that's the result we're seeking.

/so far they're being wilted lettuce, in that respect
//yes they're bringing down the decision hammer with great justice and lulz but that's not stopping the lawsuits
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"0-47-1"

This new Tool song sucks.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does the score take his recent loss on DACA into account?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If 2020 has taught me nothing else, it's taught me the power of sitting at home doing nothing. Sitting at home doing nothing is the single most powerful and effective strategy we have to protect ourselves from the coronavirus pandemic while waiting for a vaccine to become available. Joe Biden has won the election 47 times since being elected by sitting back and doing nothing while the courts reject one desperate and pathetic Trump claim after another.

So please, everyone, join me in sitting at home and posting pictures of amusing cats, funny memes and the ever popular attractive members of whichever sex you personally prefer to Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

snowshovel: how much we cheer for the failure of an elected president.r


The failure is all his own making
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Maybe he should try acting Presidential and help people instead of tear gassing them for a photo op or golfing when he should be working.


Tear gassing is very presidential
In Tajikstan
or
Venezuela
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: "0-47-1"

This new Tool song sucks.


What was the one tie? The Eagles?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Is it just me or have the last 3 Republican presidents been conned into becoming President. How else would a president want to lose so farking much?


Two.
Poppy was all in. He held pretty much every important position there is.
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Two.Poppy was all in. He held pretty much every important position there is.


True...but he mailed in his re-election bid.  Probably still loses but checking his watch on-camera during the townhall debate with Clinton wasn't great.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Incidentally "Release the Kracken" is also what White House custodial staff yell when the McDump of Twitter Fury is about to commence.
 
