(Daily Star)   According to women, their husbands hate seeing women in G strings (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
55
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Absolutely disgusting.  However I will need a few more pics to determine how disgusted I am.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are their husbands, 'teh gay'?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Depends on who, and in what poses.  A whole lot of the influencer posers turn into formless/shapeless blobs when they aren't seen from the suggested angle.

I'm a shapeless blob myself much of the time, I'm not putting down shapeless blobs.  It's the whole nude beach thing, it's never the ones you want to see nude. But, it seems to make them happy and doesn't hurt anyone.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
To be fair seeing women in g-string bikinis makes me uncomfortable too.  Have you ever tried to hide a boner at a swimming pool?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dildo tontine: To be fair seeing women in g-string bikinis makes me uncomfortable too.  Have you ever tried to hide a boner at a swimming pool?


Since these young women would not give me the time of day...Not in the way I would prefer, no.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dildo tontine: To be fair seeing women in g-string bikinis makes me uncomfortable too.  Have you ever tried to hide a boner at a swimming pool?


That shouldn't be be a problem for the vast majority of farkers, because you know, their micro dinkies.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oooh, slinky!

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


/super slinky!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: dildo tontine: To be fair seeing women in g-string bikinis makes me uncomfortable too.  Have you ever tried to hide a boner at a swimming pool?

That shouldn't be be a problem for the vast majority of farkers, because you know, their micro dinkies.


seinfeldmemes.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Grumpy, frumpy, domineering, overweight and way the fark out of line is no way to go though life, ladies.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't like it? Don't eat it. But never mind what anyone else has on their own damn plates.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only one way to find out.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds fat.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my hot young wife walks around naked all the time. i am over it. the hair clogs and periods, and mood swings. uggg
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: dildo tontine: To be fair seeing women in g-string bikinis makes me uncomfortable too.  Have you ever tried to hide a boner at a swimming pool?

That shouldn't be be a problem for the vast majority of farkers, because you know, their micro dinkies.


Define "micro"
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably not all women...probably just their wives.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have to see them all, just to be sure
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am OK with G-strings.

(    )

...Y...


they look good from behind too.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree 100%. G strings are awful, just go naked. It's better all around.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When "Yes, dear, it's disgusting" is the right answer, then "Yes, dear, it's disgusting" is what you say.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not "according to women" per se, but "mums on Facebook"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: To be fair seeing women in g-string bikinis makes me uncomfortable too.  Have you ever tried to hide a boner at a swimming pool?


Why would I hide it?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even I enjoy seeing women in g-strings.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked people getting naked people getting people naked getting naked getting people naked naked people.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree. I'd much rather see them not wearing any at all.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have seen ladies in G-strings who shouldn't be a few times.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Haha, I'm not a husband.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess that really depends on how attractive the person is.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
all clothing should have weight and size limits.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All beaches/pools/etc involve people functionally hanging out together in underwear. Deal already.
 
Techniccal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pics or it did not happen
 
buravirgil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Our bodies are beautiful and even if that's not true, all we have, so get over it. With all the violence in video-games and idealized body images pushed to kids, I would support a campaign requiring some proportional quantity of random nude images in every commercial, product or social network-- Starting with Facebook. All Facebook profiles must have at least one random nude of the accountant holder.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is this the regular "I read FARK for the articles" thread?
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hear the G-string really sharpens the knees.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I did a bit of googling on the topic of, shall we say, large women in g-string bikinis.  I'd hoped to post a photo.  I'm not Gorgor so I didn't do that.  Gottdamn! That's Nasty!
 
jonas opines
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It was nice of them to include several pictures of thong bikinis so we knew what they were talking about . . .
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The husbands in question:

hahastop.comView Full Size
 
DaShredda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't find ass dental floss attractive. I'd rather see a girl in tight ass jeans.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I love the smell of astroturf in the morning.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A whole lot of flapjack-ass skinny white chicks needn't be wearing g-strings, even if some weird dudes think that a couple of bleached pancakes are sexy.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: To be fair seeing women in g-string bikinis makes me uncomfortable too.  Have you ever tried to hide a boner at a swimming pool?


Makes it hard to turn while doing laps.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Those husbands are freakin' liars and everybody knows it (except their wives, apparently, who believe them when they say "Oooo, look at that woman in the string bikini, how revolting!"). They just say that so they won't get into any trouble.

Kind of like when your wife says, "Does this dress make me look fat?" the only answer that will keep you from getting your balls ripped off is "Not at all, dear!" even when the real answer is "Does that dress have a choice?"

/never been married
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tabloid press: BAN THIS SICK FILTH, followed by multiple images of said sick filth. Purely for illustrative purposes.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes, baby. Horrible. Can't stand to see it. You're exactly right, but could you move to the left a little?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is so disgusting...wouldn't want to see this in public:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Yeah, this is so disgusting...wouldn't want to see this in public:

[Fark user image 800x800]


Couldn't agree more...only want to see that in private!
 
bfh0417
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Translation, I look like a bag of squirrels when I wear a bikini, so no woman should wear one. Sounds like a typical woman.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Tabloid press: SOMEONE WANTS TO BAN FASHION TREND AT CERTAIN LOCATIONS, followed by multiple images of said fashion trend. Purely for illustrative purposes.


FTFY
 
