 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Dead sharks, doo doo doo doo doo   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2020 at 5:01 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a trap.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Headline of the minute candidate.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Victims of covid I'm sure
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shark microburst.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That doesn't really scan. Could have gone with Dying sharks, doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It looks like their mouths are full of fish. Like something happened when they were feeding. Weird.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Algebrat: That doesn't really scan. Could have gone with Dying sharks, doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo.


i am not that familiar with the song
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What were they laying on the beach? Eggs? Bricks?
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: It looks like their mouths are full of fish. Like something happened when they were feeding. Weird.


I believe the by-catch theory for those ones.  If they got netted up while in a giant bait-ball I can believe the trapped sharks would die chomping on the little fish until the end.

There's even one with the little sardines or whatever coming out the backside of its gills.  That would be like going to shark Vahalla.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Algebrat: That doesn't really scan. Could have gone with Dying sharks, doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo.


Rotting shark, doo doo doo doo...

/autocarrot reaaaly wants me to type 💩
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sharks in six.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: 4seasons85!: It looks like their mouths are full of fish. Like something happened when they were feeding. Weird.

I believe the by-catch theory for those ones.  If they got netted up while in a giant bait-ball I can believe the trapped sharks would die chomping on the little fish until the end.

There's even one with the little sardines or whatever coming out the backside of its gills.  That would be like going to shark Vahalla.


OK. I was gonna say that the little fish swam onto the beach trying to get away from the sharks. And the sharks just followed them. The sharks kept chasing and eating them instead of going back into the water. Your idea is a lot more plausible.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.